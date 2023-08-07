HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of $215.0 million and $408.1 million, respectively, compared with $163.4 million and $269.2 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Tidewater's net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, was $22.6 million ($0.43 per common share) and $33.3 million ($0.64 per common share), respectively, compared with net losses of $25.6 million ($0.61 per common share) and $37.7 million ($0.91 per common share), respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Included in the net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were merger and severance expenses of $1.2 and $2.7 million, respectively. Excluding these items, we would have reported net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of $23.8 million ($0.46 per common share) and $36.0 million ($0.69 per common share), respectively. Included in the net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were merger and severance expenses of $7.3 and $9.6 million, respectively; and loss on warrants of $14.2 million for both periods. Included in the net losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were long-lived asset impairment credit and gain on bargain purchase of $1.8 million. Excluding these items, we would have reported net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 of $4.1 million ($0.10 per common share) and $15.7 million ($0.38 per common share), respectively.

Quintin Kneen, Tidewater's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The second quarter continued the trend of new quarterly cyclical revenue and global average day rate high-water marks. Consolidated global average day rates improved approximately $1,400 per day sequentially, approaching a $5,500 per day increase since the end of 2021. The pace of our day rate improvement picked up from the prior quarter as commercial and tendering activity remained robust and an improvement in seasonal factors helped drive shorter term day rate realization. The momentum in day rates is being driven by a global supply shortage of large and small offshore vessels, and as a result each of our five segments realized meaningful day rate expansions during the second quarter. Expected long-term increases in offshore capital spending, the increasingly constructive tone of conversations with our customers in terms of vessel contract duration and future start dates for projects, coupled with the existing and expected future constraints in vessel supply, point to as compelling of a long-term market backdrop for our business as we have ever seen.

"We are excited about the addition of the high-quality, high-specification fleet of PSVs we acquired from Solstad Offshore and have already successfully integrated five of these vessels into the Tidewater vessel operational infrastructure. Driven largely by the completion of the Solstad Offshore vessel acquisition, revenue for the third quarter should be up at least $80.0 million. We updated our view of the combined fleets and of the market for the remainder of the year and we reiterate our 2023 annual guidance of approximately $1.03 billion of revenue and approximately $500.0 million of vessel operating margin.

"Revenue for the quarter totaled $215.0 million, an increase of $21.9 million, or 11.3% sequentially. Gross margin improved materially during the quarter, driven by day rate increases across the fleet. Vessel gross margin expanded over four percentage points to 43.8%, a rate of improvement we anticipate continuing for the remainder of the year. Utilization declined modestly to 79.4% from 80.6% in the prior quarter. Utilization was down modestly during the second quarter as we withheld capacity and repositioned the fleet to maximize long-term day rates on a global basis, which resulted in more days of frictional unemployment as we targeted higher margin geographies for our vessels. The opportunity cost of this strategy to maximize day rates was approximately $8.0 million in the second quarter. Drydock days were up approximately 17.0% sequentially, but drydock expense was down 31.8% to $21.4 million in the second quarter, bringing the total year-to-date drydock spend to $52.7 million. With the additional 37 PSVs we acquired from Solstad Offshore in early July, we now expect to incur approximately $87.0 million in drydock expense for the full year of 2023, up from the approximately $77.0 million we previously anticipated for the Tidewater fleet.

"Turning to our regional operating results, the North Sea experienced a significant improvement in revenue as seasonal factors abated, with day rates up approximately $3,400, or 23.0%, pushing up vessel cash margin by over nine percentage points to 45.8%. West Africa continued to see momentum during the quarter with day rates up approximately $1,400 per day, or 11.0%, and vessel cash margin expanding by over seven percentage points to 53.6%. Interestingly, day rates in the Middle East were up approximately $770 per day, or 8.0%; this movement is particularly notable as the Middle East is a market which typically does not see large day rate movements. Day rate expansion in the Americas and Asia Pacific were up approximately 2.0% and 3.0%, respectively, sequentially following a period of robust day rate expansion in the first quarter driven by a meaningful number of new contracts. Additionally, in the Americas region during the second quarter we reserved approximately $4.0 million related to a special purpose customer receivable balance that we determined to be uncollectible.

"The material improvement in day rates, revenue, and operating margin is possible due to the enormous efforts of our dedicated and high performing employees. We are excited to welcome our new employees from Solstad Offshore and remain committed to providing a safe and rewarding environment for our employees as we move forward together building the safest, most sustainable, most reliable, most profitable, high specification offshore energy support vessel fleet in the world."

In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of June 30, 2023, the company also has the following in-the-money warrants.

Common shares outstanding 50,895,235 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 81,244 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 100,179 Total 51,076,658

About Tidewater

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production and offshore wind activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 210,323 $ 162,175 $ 401,503 $ 266,051 Other operating revenues 4,638 1,272 6,562 3,125 Total revenues 214,961 163,447 408,065 269,176 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 118,264 100,257 233,723 168,768 Costs of other operating revenues 373 483 1,524 844 General and administrative 26,013 27,804 49,558 46,021 Depreciation and amortization 32,768 31,766 63,434 58,423 Long-lived asset impairment credit - - - (500 ) (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net (1,404 ) 1,297 (3,620 ) 1,090 Total costs and expenses 176,014 161,607 344,619 274,646 Operating income (loss) 38,947 1,840 63,446 (5,470 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange loss (3,819 ) (1,881 ) (1,471 ) (935 ) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies 25 (244 ) 25 (244 ) Interest income and other, net 2,790 349 2,920 3,835 Loss on warrants - (14,175 ) - (14,175 ) Interest and other debt costs, net (4,731 ) (4,284 ) (8,921 ) (8,459 ) Total other expense (5,735 ) (20,235 ) (7,447 ) (19,978 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 33,212 (18,395 ) 55,999 (25,448 ) Income tax expense 11,284 6,619 23,255 11,837 Net income (loss) 21,928 (25,014 ) 32,744 (37,285 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (656 ) 567 (578 ) 464 Net income (loss) attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ 22,584 $ (25,581 ) $ 33,322 $ (37,749 ) Basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.44 $ (0.61 ) $ 0.66 $ (0.91 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.43 $ (0.61 ) $ 0.64 $ (0.91 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 50,857 41,814 50,731 41,614 Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options 1,148 - 1,260 - Adjusted weighted average common shares 52,005 41,814 51,991 41,614

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, except share and par value data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,261 $ 164,192 Restricted cash 1,242 1,241 Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $14,758 and $14,060 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 195,906 156,465 Marine operating supplies 22,495 30,830 Assets held for sale 630 4,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,958 20,985 Total current assets 410,492 377,908 Net properties and equipment 784,873 796,655 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 92,481 61,080 Indemnification assets 22,678 28,369 Other assets 33,640 33,644 Total assets $ 1,344,164 $ 1,297,656 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 69,822 $ 38,946 Accrued costs and expenses 91,875 105,518 Current portion of long-term debt 2,441 - Other current liabilities 42,305 50,323 Total current liabilities 206,443 194,787 Long-term debt 179,573 169,036 Other liabilities and deferred credits 65,621 67,843 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 51 51 Additional paid-in-capital 1,554,793 1,556,990 Accumulated deficit (666,327 ) (699,649 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 4,566 8,576 Total stockholders' equity 893,083 865,968 Noncontrolling interests (556 ) 22 Total equity 892,527 865,990 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,344,164 $ 1,297,656

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 21,928 $ (25,014 ) $ 32,744 $ (37,285 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized loss on note receivable (184 ) (846 ) (316 ) (846 ) Change in liability of pension plans (3,504 ) 138 (3,694 ) (59 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 18,240 $ (25,722 ) $ 28,734 $ (38,190 )

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) Six Months Six Months Ended Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 32,744 $ (37,285 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 42,144 40,287 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 21,290 18,136 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 842 765 Provision for deferred income taxes 34 145 (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net (3,620 ) 1,090 Gain on pension settlement (1,807 ) - Gain on bargain purchase - (1,300 ) Long-lived asset impairment credit - (500 ) Loss on warrants - 14,175 Stock-based compensation expense 4,751 3,421 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Trade and other receivables (37,919 ) (35,085 ) Changes in due to/from affiliate, net - (20 ) Accounts payable 30,876 8,072 Accrued expenses (13,544 ) 2,354 Deferred drydocking and survey costs (52,691 ) (31,063 ) Other, net (565 ) (16,419 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 22,535 (33,227 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of assets 8,659 8,163 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (29,525 ) Additions to properties and equipment (17,500 ) (5,380 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,841 ) (26,742 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary (1,427 ) - Debt issuance and modification costs - (371 ) Tax on share-based awards (5,521 ) (2,176 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,948 ) (2,547 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,746 (62,516 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 167,977 154,276 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 174,723 $ 91,760

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 7,846 $ 7,626 Income taxes $ 27,201 $ 9,330 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities: Acquisition of SPO $ - $ 162,648 Purchase of three vessels $ 12,171 $ - Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities: Warrants issued for SPO acquisition $ - $ 162,648 Debt incurred for the purchase of three vessels $ 12,171 $ -

Note: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2023 includes $2.2 million in long-term restricted cash, which is included in other assets in our consolidated balance sheet.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income (loss) interest Total Balance at March 31, 2023 $ 51 $ 1,553,919 $ (688,911 ) $ 8,254 $ 100 $ 873,413 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 22,584 (3,688 ) (656 ) 18,240 Amortization of share-based awards - 874 - - - 874 Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 51 $ 1,554,793 $ (666,327 ) $ 4,566 $ (556 ) $ 892,527 Balance at March 31, 2022 $ 42 $ 1,376,934 $ (690,068 ) $ 2,471 $ 363 $ 689,742 Total comprehensive loss - - (25,581 ) (708 ) 567 (25,722 ) SPO acquisition warrants - 176,823 - - - 176,823 Amortization of share-based awards - 804 - - - 804 Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 42 $ 1,554,561 $ (715,649 ) $ 1,763 $ 930 $ 841,647

Six Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income (loss) interest Total Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 51 $ 1,556,990 $ (699,649 ) $ 8,576 $ 22 $ 865,990 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 33,322 (4,010 ) (578 ) 28,734 Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary - (1,427 ) - - - (1,427 ) Amortization of share-based awards - (770 ) - - - (770 ) Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 51 $ 1,554,793 $ (666,327 ) $ 4,566 $ (556 ) $ 892,527 Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 41 $ 1,376,494 $ (677,900 ) $ 2,668 $ 466 $ 701,769 Total comprehensive loss - - (37,749 ) (905 ) 464 (38,190 ) Issuance of common stock 1 (1 ) - - - - SPO acquisition warrants - 176,823 - - - 176,823 Amortization of share-based awards - 1,245 - - - 1,245 Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 42 $ 1,554,561 $ (715,649 ) $ 1,763 $ 930 $ 841,647

The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Vessel revenues: Americas $ 50,376 24 % $ 37,520 23 % $ 98,063 24 % $ 65,964 25 % Asia Pacific 22,585 11 % 16,362 10 % 44,609 11 % 21,259 8 % Middle East 31,856 15 % 28,396 18 % 62,618 16 % 48,614 18 % Europe/Mediterranean 39,295 19 % 32,475 20 % 70,545 18 % 56,394 21 % West Africa 66,211 31 % 47,422 29 % 125,668 31 % 73,820 28 % Total vessel revenues $ 210,323 100 % $ 162,175 100 % $ 401,503 100 % $ 266,051 100 % Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 68,007 32 % $ 60,639 37 % $ 134,650 34 % $ 101,476 38 % Repair and maintenance 16,834 8 % 13,477 8 % 33,486 8 % 22,938 9 % Insurance 2,168 1 % 1,366 1 % 4,173 1 % 2,750 1 % Fuel, lube and supplies 13,958 7 % 11,521 7 % 27,513 7 % 18,597 7 % Other 17,297 8 % 13,254 8 % 33,901 8 % 23,007 9 % Total vessel operating costs 118,264 56 % 100,257 62 % 233,723 58 % 168,768 63 % Vessel operating margin (A) $ 92,059 44 % $ 61,918 38 % $ 167,780 42 % $ 97,283 37 %

Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals vessel revenues less vessel operating costs.

The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Vessel operating profit (loss): Americas $ 6,245 3 % $ 5,930 4 % $ 14,207 3 % $ 5,848 2 % Asia Pacific 7,026 3 % (899 ) (1 )% 12,594 3 % 1,274 0 % Middle East (1,657 ) (1 )% (307 ) (0 )% (2,001 ) (0 )% (2,190 ) (1 )% Europe/Mediterranean 8,307 4 % 4,262 3 % 10,343 3 % 1,833 1 % West Africa 25,474 12 % 9,270 6 % 42,695 10 % 12,485 5 % Other operating profit 4,265 2 % 790 0 % 5,038 1 % 2,282 1 % 49,660 23 % 19,046 12 % 82,876 20 % 21,532 8 % Corporate expenses (A) (12,117 ) (6 )% (15,909 ) (10 )% (23,050 ) (5 )% (26,412 ) (10 )% Gain on asset dispositions, net 1,404 1 % (1,297 ) (1 )% 3,620 1 % (1,090 ) (0 )% Long-lived asset impairment credit - 0 % - 0 % - 0 % 500 0 % Operating income (loss) $ 38,947 18 % $ 1,840 1 % $ 63,446 16 % $ (5,470 ) (2 )%

Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 include stock-based compensation of $2.7 million and $4.8 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include stock-based compensation of $1.9 million and $3.4 million, respectively. In addition, vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, include $1.3 million and $2.7 million in one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively. Vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, include $7.3 million and $9.6 million in one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) - QUARTERLY DATA (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 210,323 $ 191,180 $ 185,106 $ 190,247 $ 162,175 Other operating revenues 4,638 1,924 1,640 1,515 1,272 Total revenues 214,961 193,104 186,746 191,762 163,447 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs (A) 118,264 115,459 115,496 113,037 100,257 Costs of other operating revenue 373 1,151 694 592 483 General and administrative (A) 26,013 23,545 28,633 27,267 27,804 Depreciation and amortization 32,768 30,666 29,881 30,856 31,766 Long-lived asset impairment and other - - - 1,214 - (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net (1,404 ) (2,216 ) (1,076 ) (264 ) 1,297 Total operating costs and expenses 176,014 168,605 173,628 172,702 161,607 Operating income 38,947 24,499 13,118 19,060 1,840 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) (3,819 ) 2,348 2,105 (3,997 ) (1,881 ) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies 25 - 14 9 (244 ) Interest income and other, net 2,790 130 981 581 349 Loss on warrants - - - - (14,175 ) Interest and other debt costs, net (4,731 ) (4,190 ) (4,339 ) (4,391 ) (4,284 ) Total other expense (5,735 ) (1,712 ) (1,239 ) (7,798 ) (20,235 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 33,212 22,787 11,879 11,262 (18,395 ) Income tax expense 11,284 11,971 1,697 6,352 6,619 Net income (loss) 21,928 10,816 10,182 4,910 (25,014 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (656 ) 78 (438 ) (470 ) 567 Net income (loss) attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ 22,584 $ 10,738 $ 10,620 $ 5,380 $ (25,581 ) Basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.12 $ (0.61 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ (0.61 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 50,857 50,604 48,766 44,451 41,814 Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options 1,148 1,368 3,069 7,069 - Adjusted weighted average common shares 52,005 51,972 51,835 51,520 41,814 Vessel operating margin $ 92,059 $ 75,721 $ 69,610 $ 77,210 $ 61,918 Note (A): One-time acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs $ 1,242 $ 1,426 $ 5,150 $ 4,332 $ 7,314

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,261 $ 165,145 $ 164,192 $ 115,014 $ 87,981 Restricted cash 1,242 4,972 1,241 4,965 1,240 Trade and other receivables, net 195,906 182,198 156,465 181,646 189,259 Marine operating supplies 22,495 24,448 30,830 20,764 21,182 Assets held for sale 630 695 4,195 6,815 6,862 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,958 18,978 20,985 17,509 23,259 Total current assets 410,492 396,436 377,908 346,713 329,783 Net properties and equipment 784,873 786,168 796,655 815,990 838,612 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 92,481 82,787 61,080 57,877 53,661 Indemnification assets 22,678 27,698 28,369 30,117 30,269 Other assets 33,640 34,058 33,644 32,364 30,410 Total assets $ 1,344,164 $ 1,327,147 $ 1,297,656 $ 1,283,061 $ 1,282,735 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 69,822 $ 64,775 $ 38,946 $ 31,829 $ 30,537 Accrued costs and expenses 91,875 107,348 105,518 105,945 109,212 Current portion of long-term debt 2,441 - - - - Other current liabilities 42,305 43,220 50,323 46,629 47,872 Total current liabilities 206,443 215,343 194,787 184,403 187,621 Long-term debt 179,573 169,423 169,036 168,649 168,279 Other liabilities and deferred credits 65,621 68,968 67,843 82,910 85,188 Equity: Common stock 51 51 51 46 42 Additional paid-in-capital 1,554,793 1,553,919 1,556,990 1,555,388 1,554,561 Accumulated deficit (666,327 ) (688,911 ) (699,649 ) (710,269 ) (715,649 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,566 8,254 8,576 1,474 1,763 Total stockholders' equity 893,083 873,313 865,968 846,639 840,717 Noncontrolling interests (556 ) 100 22 460 930 Total equity 892,527 873,413 865,990 847,099 841,647 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,344,164 $ 1,327,147 $ 1,297,656 $ 1,283,061 $ 1,282,735

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - QUARTERLY DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 21,928 $ 10,816 $ 10,182 $ 4,910 $ (25,014 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,096 21,048 20,983 22,252 22,614 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 11,672 9,618 8,898 8,604 9,152 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 422 420 522 392 390 (Provision) benefit for deferred income taxes (1 ) 35 (98 ) (11 ) (32 ) (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net (1,404 ) (2,216 ) (1,076 ) (264 ) 1,297 Gain on pension settlement (1,807 ) - - - - Long-lived asset impairment and other - - - 1,214 - Loss on warrants - - - - 14,175 Stock-based compensation expense 2,648 2,103 2,028 1,923 1,963 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Trade and other receivables (12,186 ) (25,733 ) 26,172 4,784 (19,515 ) Accounts payable 5,047 25,829 7,117 1,292 5,247 Accrued expenses (15,374 ) 1,830 (427 ) (3,267 ) (853 ) Deferred drydocking and survey costs (21,366 ) (31,325 ) (12,117 ) (12,820 ) (18,451 ) Other, net (934 ) 369 (16,844 ) (896 ) (12,576 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,741 12,794 45,340 28,113 (21,603 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of assets 2,943 5,716 5,093 312 3,535 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - - 8,785 (28,486 ) Additions to properties and equipment (8,849 ) (8,651 ) (4,929 ) (6,328 ) (4,151 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,906 ) (2,935 ) 164 2,769 (29,102 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock offering - - 117,202 70,630 - Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants - - (117,202 ) (70,630 ) - Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary - (1,427 ) - - - Debt issuance and modification costs - - - (22 ) (108 ) Tax on share-based awards (1,774 ) (3,747 ) (47 ) (100 ) (1,159 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,774 ) (5,174 ) (47 ) (122 ) (1,267 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,061 4,685 45,457 30,760 (51,972 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 172,662 167,977 122,520 91,760 143,732 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 174,723 $ 172,662 $ 167,977 $ 122,520 $ 91,760 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 7,748 $ 98 $ 7,575 $ 353 $ 7,626 Income taxes $ 10,144 $ 17,057 $ 6,132 $ 6,813 $ 6,130 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities: Acquisition of SPO $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 162,648 Purchase of three vessels $ 12,171 $ - $ - $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities: Warrants issued for SPO acquisition $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 162,648 Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants $ - $ - $ 373 $ 992 $ - Debt incurred for purchase of three vessels $ 12,171 $ - $ - $ - $ -

TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS Americas fleet: PSV > 900 $ 20,316 $ 20,556 $ 17,814 $ 15,676 $ 15,204 PSV < 900 19,134 17,390 16,486 16,460 15,470 AHTS > 16K 3,425 3,395 2,873 3,429 2,390 AHTS 8 - 16K 2,807 2,807 1,899 1,601 1,130 AHTS 4 - 8K 1,480 1,521 1,553 1,185 1,438 Other 3,214 2,018 1,160 771 1,888 Total 50,376 47,687 41,785 39,122 37,520 Asia Pacific fleet: PSV > 900 9,648 9,101 6,692 10,896 7,258 PSV < 900 5,811 5,133 3,120 3,891 3,006 AHTS > 16K 2,065 1,342 3,260 3,128 1,504 AHTS 8 - 16K 5,001 5,397 4,364 4,333 2,940 AHTS 4 - 8K 8 998 1,584 1,605 1,433 Other 52 53 50 49 221 Total 22,585 22,024 19,070 23,902 16,362 Middle East fleet: PSV > 900 1,211 1,192 1,218 2,771 2,814 PSV < 900 16,812 14,965 15,517 16,063 13,798 AHTS > 16K 1,217 2,316 2,351 2,350 1,750 AHTS 8 - 16K 4,276 4,593 4,146 3,397 3,808 AHTS 4 - 8K 8,340 7,696 7,343 6,605 6,226 Total 31,856 30,762 30,575 31,186 28,396 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: PSV > 900 29,592 23,368 24,783 27,167 23,684 PSV < 900 7,205 5,153 7,874 7,092 6,868 AHTS > 16K 2,228 2,511 643 5,251 1,776 Other 270 218 182 192 147 Total 39,295 31,250 33,482 39,702 32,475 West Africa fleet: PSV > 900 11,550 9,900 10,534 8,041 6,487 PSV < 900 25,419 24,835 20,494 18,249 13,801 AHTS > 16K 9,129 6,237 5,385 6,152 4,315 AHTS 8 - 16K 9,870 9,827 11,810 11,236 10,724 AHTS 4 - 8K 3,496 2,360 5,780 6,445 4,576 Other 6,747 6,298 6,191 6,212 7,519 Total 66,211 59,457 60,194 56,335 47,422 Worldwide fleet: PSV > 900 72,317 64,117 61,041 64,551 55,447 PSV < 900 74,381 67,476 63,491 61,755 52,943 AHTS > 16K 18,064 15,801 14,512 20,310 11,735 AHTS 8 - 16K 21,954 22,624 22,219 20,567 18,602 AHTS 4 - 8K 13,324 12,575 16,260 15,840 13,673 Other 10,283 8,587 7,583 7,224 9,775 Total $ 210,323 $ 191,180 $ 185,106 $ 190,247 $ 162,175

TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS: Americas fleet: PSV > 900 10 10 10 11 10 PSV < 900 15 15 16 17 17 AHTS > 16K 2 2 2 2 2 AHTS 8 - 16K 2 2 2 1 1 AHTS 4 - 8K 2 2 2 2 3 Other 2 1 1 1 1 Total 33 32 33 34 34 Stacked vessels (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) (5 ) Active vessels 32 31 31 31 29 Asia Pacific fleet: PSV > 900 6 5 5 5 6 PSV < 900 2 2 2 2 2 AHTS > 16K 2 1 2 2 1 AHTS 8 - 16K 3 3 3 3 2 AHTS 4 - 8K 1 2 3 4 3 Other - 1 1 1 5 Total 14 14 16 17 19 Stacked vessels - (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) (1 ) Active vessels 14 13 14 15 18 Middle East fleet: PSV > 900 1 1 2 2 2 PSV < 900 20 21 20 20 19 AHTS > 16K 1 2 2 2 1 AHTS 8 - 16K 5 5 5 5 6 AHTS 4 - 8K 17 14 14 13 13 Total 44 43 43 42 41 Stacked vessels - - - - - Active vessels 44 43 43 42 41 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: PSV > 900 19 20 20 19 19 PSV < 900 6 6 6 6 7 AHTS > 16K 1 1 1 1 1 Total 26 27 27 26 27 Stacked vessels - - - - (2 ) Active vessels 26 27 27 26 25 West Africa fleet: PSV > 900 7 7 6 6 4 PSV < 900 18 18 18 18 15 AHTS > 16K 5 5 4 4 3 AHTS 8 - 16K 11 11 11 12 10 AHTS 4 - 8K 6 8 8 8 6 Other 23 25 28 28 29 Total 70 74 75 76 67 Stacked vessels (5 ) (8 ) (10 ) (9 ) (8 ) Active vessels 65 66 65 67 59 Worldwide fleet: PSV > 900 43 43 43 43 41 PSV < 900 61 62 62 63 60 AHTS > 16K 11 11 11 11 8 AHTS 8 - 16K 21 21 21 21 19 AHTS 4 - 8K 26 26 27 27 25 Other 25 27 30 30 35 Total 187 190 194 195 188 Stacked vessels (6 ) (10 ) (14 ) (14 ) (16 ) Active vessels 181 180 180 181 172 Total active 181 180 180 181 172 Total stacked 6 10 14 14 16 Total joint venture - - 1 1 1 Total 187 190 195 196 189