HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of $215.0 million and $408.1 million, respectively, compared with $163.4 million and $269.2 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Tidewater's net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, was $22.6 million ($0.43 per common share) and $33.3 million ($0.64 per common share), respectively, compared with net losses of $25.6 million ($0.61 per common share) and $37.7 million ($0.91 per common share), respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Included in the net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were merger and severance expenses of $1.2 and $2.7 million, respectively. Excluding these items, we would have reported net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of $23.8 million ($0.46 per common share) and $36.0 million ($0.69 per common share), respectively. Included in the net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were merger and severance expenses of $7.3 and $9.6 million, respectively; and loss on warrants of $14.2 million for both periods. Included in the net losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were long-lived asset impairment credit and gain on bargain purchase of $1.8 million. Excluding these items, we would have reported net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 of $4.1 million ($0.10 per common share) and $15.7 million ($0.38 per common share), respectively.
Quintin Kneen, Tidewater's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The second quarter continued the trend of new quarterly cyclical revenue and global average day rate high-water marks. Consolidated global average day rates improved approximately $1,400 per day sequentially, approaching a $5,500 per day increase since the end of 2021. The pace of our day rate improvement picked up from the prior quarter as commercial and tendering activity remained robust and an improvement in seasonal factors helped drive shorter term day rate realization. The momentum in day rates is being driven by a global supply shortage of large and small offshore vessels, and as a result each of our five segments realized meaningful day rate expansions during the second quarter. Expected long-term increases in offshore capital spending, the increasingly constructive tone of conversations with our customers in terms of vessel contract duration and future start dates for projects, coupled with the existing and expected future constraints in vessel supply, point to as compelling of a long-term market backdrop for our business as we have ever seen.
"We are excited about the addition of the high-quality, high-specification fleet of PSVs we acquired from Solstad Offshore and have already successfully integrated five of these vessels into the Tidewater vessel operational infrastructure. Driven largely by the completion of the Solstad Offshore vessel acquisition, revenue for the third quarter should be up at least $80.0 million. We updated our view of the combined fleets and of the market for the remainder of the year and we reiterate our 2023 annual guidance of approximately $1.03 billion of revenue and approximately $500.0 million of vessel operating margin.
"Revenue for the quarter totaled $215.0 million, an increase of $21.9 million, or 11.3% sequentially. Gross margin improved materially during the quarter, driven by day rate increases across the fleet. Vessel gross margin expanded over four percentage points to 43.8%, a rate of improvement we anticipate continuing for the remainder of the year. Utilization declined modestly to 79.4% from 80.6% in the prior quarter. Utilization was down modestly during the second quarter as we withheld capacity and repositioned the fleet to maximize long-term day rates on a global basis, which resulted in more days of frictional unemployment as we targeted higher margin geographies for our vessels. The opportunity cost of this strategy to maximize day rates was approximately $8.0 million in the second quarter. Drydock days were up approximately 17.0% sequentially, but drydock expense was down 31.8% to $21.4 million in the second quarter, bringing the total year-to-date drydock spend to $52.7 million. With the additional 37 PSVs we acquired from Solstad Offshore in early July, we now expect to incur approximately $87.0 million in drydock expense for the full year of 2023, up from the approximately $77.0 million we previously anticipated for the Tidewater fleet.
"Turning to our regional operating results, the North Sea experienced a significant improvement in revenue as seasonal factors abated, with day rates up approximately $3,400, or 23.0%, pushing up vessel cash margin by over nine percentage points to 45.8%. West Africa continued to see momentum during the quarter with day rates up approximately $1,400 per day, or 11.0%, and vessel cash margin expanding by over seven percentage points to 53.6%. Interestingly, day rates in the Middle East were up approximately $770 per day, or 8.0%; this movement is particularly notable as the Middle East is a market which typically does not see large day rate movements. Day rate expansion in the Americas and Asia Pacific were up approximately 2.0% and 3.0%, respectively, sequentially following a period of robust day rate expansion in the first quarter driven by a meaningful number of new contracts. Additionally, in the Americas region during the second quarter we reserved approximately $4.0 million related to a special purpose customer receivable balance that we determined to be uncollectible.
"The material improvement in day rates, revenue, and operating margin is possible due to the enormous efforts of our dedicated and high performing employees. We are excited to welcome our new employees from Solstad Offshore and remain committed to providing a safe and rewarding environment for our employees as we move forward together building the safest, most sustainable, most reliable, most profitable, high specification offshore energy support vessel fleet in the world."
In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of June 30, 2023, the company also has the following in-the-money warrants.
Common shares outstanding
50,895,235
New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share)
81,244
GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share)
100,179
Total
51,076,658
Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three months ending June 30, 2023 on August 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1.888.770.7135 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1.929.203.0820 if calling from outside the U.S.) and provide Conference ID: 2444624 prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater's website at investor.tdw.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on August 8, 2023 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on September 8, 2023. To access the replay, visit the Investor Relations section of Tidewater's website at investor.tdw.com.
About Tidewater
Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production and offshore wind activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.
Cautionary Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws - that is, any statements that are not historical facts. Such statements often contain words such as "expect," "believe," "think," "anticipate," "predict," "plan," "assume," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "projections," "intend," "should," "will," "shall" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and based on our management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential impact on Tidewater Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company").
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements, including, among others: fluctuations in worldwide energy demand and oil and gas prices; fleet additions by competitors and industry overcapacity; limited capital resources available to replenish our asset base as needed, including through acquisitions or vessel construction, and to fund our capital expenditure needs; uncertainty of global financial market conditions and potential constraints in accessing capital or credit if and when needed with favorable terms, if at all; changes in decisions and capital spending by customers based on industry expectations for offshore exploration, field development and production; consolidation of our customer base; loss of a major customer; changing customer demands for vessel specifications, which may make some of our older vessels technologically obsolete for certain customer projects or in certain markets; rapid technological changes; delays and other problems associated with vessel maintenance; the continued availability of qualified personnel and our ability to attract and retain them; the operating risks normally incident to our lines of business, including the potential impact of liquidated counterparties; our ability to comply with covenants in our indentures and other debt instruments; acts of terrorism and piracy; the impact of regional or global public health crises or pandemics; the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; integration of acquired businesses and entry into new lines of business; disagreements with our joint venture partners; natural disasters or significant weather conditions; unsettled political conditions, war, civil unrest and governmental actions, such as expropriation or enforcement of customs or other laws that are not well developed or consistently enforced; risks associated with our international operations, including local content, local currency or similar requirements especially in higher political risk countries where we operate; interest rate and foreign currency fluctuations; labor changes proposed by international conventions; increased regulatory burdens and oversight; changes in laws governing the taxation of foreign source income; retention of skilled workers; enforcement of laws related to the environment, labor and foreign corrupt practices; increased global concern, regulation and scrutiny regarding climate change; increased stockholder activism; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations or litigation; the effects of asserted and unasserted claims and the extent of available insurance coverage; the resolution of pending legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our most recent Forms 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed with or furnished to the SEC.
If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of any such development changes), or should our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking and other statements in this presentation regarding our environmental, social and other sustainability plans, goals or activities are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors or required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking environmental, social and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards still developing, internal controls and processes that we continue to evolve, and assumptions subject to change in the future. Statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Financial information is displayed beginning on the next page.
The financial statements and supplementary information presented in this press release were not audited. This press release presents extracts from the Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Equity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022; and the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Extracts are drawn from the June 30, 2023 unaudited quarterly and year to date financial statements and the December 31, 2022 audited annual financial statements of Tidewater Inc. All per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Revenues:
Vessel revenues
$
210,323
$
162,175
$
401,503
$
266,051
Other operating revenues
4,638
1,272
6,562
3,125
Total revenues
214,961
163,447
408,065
269,176
Costs and expenses:
Vessel operating costs
118,264
100,257
233,723
168,768
Costs of other operating revenues
373
483
1,524
844
General and administrative
26,013
27,804
49,558
46,021
Depreciation and amortization
32,768
31,766
63,434
58,423
Long-lived asset impairment credit
-
-
-
(500
)
(Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net
(1,404
)
1,297
(3,620
)
1,090
Total costs and expenses
176,014
161,607
344,619
274,646
Operating income (loss)
38,947
1,840
63,446
(5,470
)
Other income (expense):
Foreign exchange loss
(3,819
)
(1,881
)
(1,471
)
(935
)
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies
25
(244
)
25
(244
)
Interest income and other, net
2,790
349
2,920
3,835
Loss on warrants
-
(14,175
)
-
(14,175
)
Interest and other debt costs, net
(4,731
)
(4,284
)
(8,921
)
(8,459
)
Total other expense
(5,735
)
(20,235
)
(7,447
)
(19,978
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
33,212
(18,395
)
55,999
(25,448
)
Income tax expense
11,284
6,619
23,255
11,837
Net income (loss)
21,928
(25,014
)
32,744
(37,285
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(656
)
567
(578
)
464
Net income (loss) attributable to Tidewater Inc.
$
22,584
$
(25,581
)
$
33,322
$
(37,749
)
Basic income (loss) per common share
$
0.44
$
(0.61
)
$
0.66
$
(0.91
)
Diluted income (loss) per common share
$
0.43
$
(0.61
)
$
0.64
$
(0.91
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
50,857
41,814
50,731
41,614
Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options
1,148
-
1,260
-
Adjusted weighted average common shares
52,005
41,814
51,991
41,614
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, except share and par value data)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
171,261
$
164,192
Restricted cash
1,242
1,241
Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $14,758 and $14,060 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
195,906
156,465
Marine operating supplies
22,495
30,830
Assets held for sale
630
4,195
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,958
20,985
Total current assets
410,492
377,908
Net properties and equipment
784,873
796,655
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
92,481
61,080
Indemnification assets
22,678
28,369
Other assets
33,640
33,644
Total assets
$
1,344,164
$
1,297,656
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
69,822
$
38,946
Accrued costs and expenses
91,875
105,518
Current portion of long-term debt
2,441
-
Other current liabilities
42,305
50,323
Total current liabilities
206,443
194,787
Long-term debt
179,573
169,036
Other liabilities and deferred credits
65,621
67,843
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common stock
51
51
Additional paid-in-capital
1,554,793
1,556,990
Accumulated deficit
(666,327
)
(699,649
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
4,566
8,576
Total stockholders' equity
893,083
865,968
Noncontrolling interests
(556
)
22
Total equity
892,527
865,990
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,344,164
$
1,297,656
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Net income (loss)
$
21,928
$
(25,014
)
$
32,744
$
(37,285
)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized loss on note receivable
(184
)
(846
)
(316
)
(846
)
Change in liability of pension plans
(3,504
)
138
(3,694
)
(59
)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
18,240
$
(25,722
)
$
28,734
$
(38,190
)
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
32,744
$
(37,285
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
42,144
40,287
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
21,290
18,136
Amortization of debt premiums and discounts
842
765
Provision for deferred income taxes
34
145
(Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net
(3,620
)
1,090
Gain on pension settlement
(1,807
)
-
Gain on bargain purchase
-
(1,300
)
Long-lived asset impairment credit
-
(500
)
Loss on warrants
-
14,175
Stock-based compensation expense
4,751
3,421
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition:
Trade and other receivables
(37,919
)
(35,085
)
Changes in due to/from affiliate, net
-
(20
)
Accounts payable
30,876
8,072
Accrued expenses
(13,544
)
2,354
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
(52,691
)
(31,063
)
Other, net
(565
)
(16,419
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
22,535
(33,227
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sales of assets
8,659
8,163
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(29,525
)
Additions to properties and equipment
(17,500
)
(5,380
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,841
)
(26,742
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary
(1,427
)
-
Debt issuance and modification costs
-
(371
)
Tax on share-based awards
(5,521
)
(2,176
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,948
)
(2,547
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
6,746
(62,516
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
167,977
154,276
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
174,723
$
91,760
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for:
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
7,846
$
7,626
Income taxes
$
27,201
$
9,330
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:
Acquisition of SPO
$
-
$
162,648
Purchase of three vessels
$
12,171
$
-
Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities:
Warrants issued for SPO acquisition
$
-
$
162,648
Debt incurred for the purchase of three vessels
$
12,171
$
-
Note: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2023 includes $2.2 million in long-term restricted cash, which is included in other assets in our consolidated balance sheet.
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Accumulated
Additional
other
Non
Common
paid-in
Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
stock
capital
deficit
income (loss)
interest
Total
Balance at March 31, 2023
$
51
$
1,553,919
$
(688,911
)
$
8,254
$
100
$
873,413
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
22,584
(3,688
)
(656
)
18,240
Amortization of share-based awards
-
874
-
-
-
874
Balance at June 30, 2023
$
51
$
1,554,793
$
(666,327
)
$
4,566
$
(556
)
$
892,527
Balance at March 31, 2022
$
42
$
1,376,934
$
(690,068
)
$
2,471
$
363
$
689,742
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
(25,581
)
(708
)
567
(25,722
)
SPO acquisition warrants
-
176,823
-
-
-
176,823
Amortization of share-based awards
-
804
-
-
-
804
Balance at June 30, 2022
$
42
$
1,554,561
$
(715,649
)
$
1,763
$
930
$
841,647
Six Months Ended
Accumulated
Additional
other
Non
Common
paid-in
Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
stock
capital
deficit
income (loss)
interest
Total
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
51
$
1,556,990
$
(699,649
)
$
8,576
$
22
$
865,990
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
33,322
(4,010
)
(578
)
28,734
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary
-
(1,427
)
-
-
-
(1,427
)
Amortization of share-based awards
-
(770
)
-
-
-
(770
)
Balance at June 30, 2023
$
51
$
1,554,793
$
(666,327
)
$
4,566
$
(556
)
$
892,527
Balance at December 31, 2021
$
41
$
1,376,494
$
(677,900
)
$
2,668
$
466
$
701,769
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
(37,749
)
(905
)
464
(38,190
)
Issuance of common stock
1
(1
)
-
-
-
-
SPO acquisition warrants
-
176,823
-
-
-
176,823
Amortization of share-based awards
-
1,245
-
-
-
1,245
Balance at June 30, 2022
$
42
$
1,554,561
$
(715,649
)
$
1,763
$
930
$
841,647
The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Vessel revenues:
Americas
$
50,376
24
%
$
37,520
23
%
$
98,063
24
%
$
65,964
25
%
Asia Pacific
22,585
11
%
16,362
10
%
44,609
11
%
21,259
8
%
Middle East
31,856
15
%
28,396
18
%
62,618
16
%
48,614
18
%
Europe/Mediterranean
39,295
19
%
32,475
20
%
70,545
18
%
56,394
21
%
West Africa
66,211
31
%
47,422
29
%
125,668
31
%
73,820
28
%
Total vessel revenues
$
210,323
100
%
$
162,175
100
%
$
401,503
100
%
$
266,051
100
%
Vessel operating costs:
Crew costs
$
68,007
32
%
$
60,639
37
%
$
134,650
34
%
$
101,476
38
%
Repair and maintenance
16,834
8
%
13,477
8
%
33,486
8
%
22,938
9
%
Insurance
2,168
1
%
1,366
1
%
4,173
1
%
2,750
1
%
Fuel, lube and supplies
13,958
7
%
11,521
7
%
27,513
7
%
18,597
7
%
Other
17,297
8
%
13,254
8
%
33,901
8
%
23,007
9
%
Total vessel operating costs
118,264
56
%
100,257
62
%
233,723
58
%
168,768
63
%
Vessel operating margin (A)
$
92,059
44
%
$
61,918
38
%
$
167,780
42
%
$
97,283
37
%
Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals vessel revenues less vessel operating costs.
The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Vessel operating profit (loss):
Americas
$
6,245
3
%
$
5,930
4
%
$
14,207
3
%
$
5,848
2
%
Asia Pacific
7,026
3
%
(899
)
(1
)%
12,594
3
%
1,274
0
%
Middle East
(1,657
)
(1
)%
(307
)
(0
)%
(2,001
)
(0
)%
(2,190
)
(1
)%
Europe/Mediterranean
8,307
4
%
4,262
3
%
10,343
3
%
1,833
1
%
West Africa
25,474
12
%
9,270
6
%
42,695
10
%
12,485
5
%
Other operating profit
4,265
2
%
790
0
%
5,038
1
%
2,282
1
%
49,660
23
%
19,046
12
%
82,876
20
%
21,532
8
%
Corporate expenses (A)
(12,117
)
(6
)%
(15,909
)
(10
)%
(23,050
)
(5
)%
(26,412
)
(10
)%
Gain on asset dispositions, net
1,404
1
%
(1,297
)
(1
)%
3,620
1
%
(1,090
)
(0
)%
Long-lived asset impairment credit
-
0
%
-
0
%
-
0
%
500
0
%
Operating income (loss)
$
38,947
18
%
$
1,840
1
%
$
63,446
16
%
$
(5,470
)
(2
)%
Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 include stock-based compensation of $2.7 million and $4.8 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include stock-based compensation of $1.9 million and $3.4 million, respectively. In addition, vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, include $1.3 million and $2.7 million in one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively. Vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, include $7.3 million and $9.6 million in one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively.
TIDEWATER INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) - QUARTERLY DATA
(In Thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Revenues:
Vessel revenues
$
210,323
$
191,180
$
185,106
$
190,247
$
162,175
Other operating revenues
4,638
1,924
1,640
1,515
1,272
Total revenues
214,961
193,104
186,746
191,762
163,447
Costs and expenses:
Vessel operating costs (A)
118,264
115,459
115,496
113,037
100,257
Costs of other operating revenue
373
1,151
694
592
483
General and administrative (A)
26,013
23,545
28,633
27,267
27,804
Depreciation and amortization
32,768
30,666
29,881
30,856
31,766
Long-lived asset impairment and other
-
-
-
1,214
-
(Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net
(1,404
)
(2,216
)
(1,076
)
(264
)
1,297
Total operating costs and expenses
176,014
168,605
173,628
172,702
161,607
Operating income
38,947
24,499
13,118
19,060
1,840
Other income (expense):
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(3,819
)
2,348
2,105
(3,997
)
(1,881
)
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies
25
-
14
9
(244
)
Interest income and other, net
2,790
130
981
581
349
Loss on warrants
-
-
-
-
(14,175
)
Interest and other debt costs, net
(4,731
)
(4,190
)
(4,339
)
(4,391
)
(4,284
)
Total other expense
(5,735
)
(1,712
)
(1,239
)
(7,798
)
(20,235
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
33,212
22,787
11,879
11,262
(18,395
)
Income tax expense
11,284
11,971
1,697
6,352
6,619
Net income (loss)
21,928
10,816
10,182
4,910
(25,014
)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(656
)
78
(438
)
(470
)
567
Net income (loss) attributable to Tidewater Inc.
$
22,584
$
10,738
$
10,620
$
5,380
$
(25,581
)
Basic income (loss) per common share
$
0.44
$
0.21
$
0.22
$
0.12
$
(0.61
)
Diluted income (loss) per common share
$
0.43
$
0.21
$
0.20
$
0.10
$
(0.61
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
50,857
50,604
48,766
44,451
41,814
Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options
1,148
1,368
3,069
7,069
-
Adjusted weighted average common shares
52,005
51,972
51,835
51,520
41,814
Vessel operating margin
$
92,059
$
75,721
$
69,610
$
77,210
$
61,918
Note (A): One-time acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs
$
1,242
$
1,426
$
5,150
$
4,332
$
7,314
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
171,261
$
165,145
$
164,192
$
115,014
$
87,981
Restricted cash
1,242
4,972
1,241
4,965
1,240
Trade and other receivables, net
195,906
182,198
156,465
181,646
189,259
Marine operating supplies
22,495
24,448
30,830
20,764
21,182
Assets held for sale
630
695
4,195
6,815
6,862
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,958
18,978
20,985
17,509
23,259
Total current assets
410,492
396,436
377,908
346,713
329,783
Net properties and equipment
784,873
786,168
796,655
815,990
838,612
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
92,481
82,787
61,080
57,877
53,661
Indemnification assets
22,678
27,698
28,369
30,117
30,269
Other assets
33,640
34,058
33,644
32,364
30,410
Total assets
$
1,344,164
$
1,327,147
$
1,297,656
$
1,283,061
$
1,282,735
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
69,822
$
64,775
$
38,946
$
31,829
$
30,537
Accrued costs and expenses
91,875
107,348
105,518
105,945
109,212
Current portion of long-term debt
2,441
-
-
-
-
Other current liabilities
42,305
43,220
50,323
46,629
47,872
Total current liabilities
206,443
215,343
194,787
184,403
187,621
Long-term debt
179,573
169,423
169,036
168,649
168,279
Other liabilities and deferred credits
65,621
68,968
67,843
82,910
85,188
Equity:
Common stock
51
51
51
46
42
Additional paid-in-capital
1,554,793
1,553,919
1,556,990
1,555,388
1,554,561
Accumulated deficit
(666,327
)
(688,911
)
(699,649
)
(710,269
)
(715,649
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,566
8,254
8,576
1,474
1,763
Total stockholders' equity
893,083
873,313
865,968
846,639
840,717
Noncontrolling interests
(556
)
100
22
460
930
Total equity
892,527
873,413
865,990
847,099
841,647
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,344,164
$
1,327,147
$
1,297,656
$
1,283,061
$
1,282,735
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - QUARTERLY DATA
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
21,928
$
10,816
$
10,182
$
4,910
$
(25,014
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
21,096
21,048
20,983
22,252
22,614
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
11,672
9,618
8,898
8,604
9,152
Amortization of debt premiums and discounts
422
420
522
392
390
(Provision) benefit for deferred income taxes
(1
)
35
(98
)
(11
)
(32
)
(Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net
(1,404
)
(2,216
)
(1,076
)
(264
)
1,297
Gain on pension settlement
(1,807
)
-
-
-
-
Long-lived asset impairment and other
-
-
-
1,214
-
Loss on warrants
-
-
-
-
14,175
Stock-based compensation expense
2,648
2,103
2,028
1,923
1,963
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition:
Trade and other receivables
(12,186
)
(25,733
)
26,172
4,784
(19,515
)
Accounts payable
5,047
25,829
7,117
1,292
5,247
Accrued expenses
(15,374
)
1,830
(427
)
(3,267
)
(853
)
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
(21,366
)
(31,325
)
(12,117
)
(12,820
)
(18,451
)
Other, net
(934
)
369
(16,844
)
(896
)
(12,576
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
9,741
12,794
45,340
28,113
(21,603
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sales of assets
2,943
5,716
5,093
312
3,535
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
-
-
8,785
(28,486
)
Additions to properties and equipment
(8,849
)
(8,651
)
(4,929
)
(6,328
)
(4,151
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(5,906
)
(2,935
)
164
2,769
(29,102
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from stock offering
-
-
117,202
70,630
-
Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants
-
-
(117,202
)
(70,630
)
-
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary
-
(1,427
)
-
-
-
Debt issuance and modification costs
-
-
-
(22
)
(108
)
Tax on share-based awards
(1,774
)
(3,747
)
(47
)
(100
)
(1,159
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,774
)
(5,174
)
(47
)
(122
)
(1,267
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
2,061
4,685
45,457
30,760
(51,972
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
172,662
167,977
122,520
91,760
143,732
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
174,723
$
172,662
$
167,977
$
122,520
$
91,760
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for:
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
7,748
$
98
$
7,575
$
353
$
7,626
Income taxes
$
10,144
$
17,057
$
6,132
$
6,813
$
6,130
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:
Acquisition of SPO
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
162,648
Purchase of three vessels
$
12,171
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities:
Warrants issued for SPO acquisition
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
162,648
Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants
$
-
$
-
$
373
$
992
$
-
Debt incurred for purchase of three vessels
$
12,171
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
TIDEWATER INC.
OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS
Americas fleet:
PSV > 900
$
20,316
$
20,556
$
17,814
$
15,676
$
15,204
PSV < 900
19,134
17,390
16,486
16,460
15,470
AHTS > 16K
3,425
3,395
2,873
3,429
2,390
AHTS 8 - 16K
2,807
2,807
1,899
1,601
1,130
AHTS 4 - 8K
1,480
1,521
1,553
1,185
1,438
Other
3,214
2,018
1,160
771
1,888
Total
50,376
47,687
41,785
39,122
37,520
Asia Pacific fleet:
PSV > 900
9,648
9,101
6,692
10,896
7,258
PSV < 900
5,811
5,133
3,120
3,891
3,006
AHTS > 16K
2,065
1,342
3,260
3,128
1,504
AHTS 8 - 16K
5,001
5,397
4,364
4,333
2,940
AHTS 4 - 8K
8
998
1,584
1,605
1,433
Other
52
53
50
49
221
Total
22,585
22,024
19,070
23,902
16,362
Middle East fleet:
PSV > 900
1,211
1,192
1,218
2,771
2,814
PSV < 900
16,812
14,965
15,517
16,063
13,798
AHTS > 16K
1,217
2,316
2,351
2,350
1,750
AHTS 8 - 16K
4,276
4,593
4,146
3,397
3,808
AHTS 4 - 8K
8,340
7,696
7,343
6,605
6,226
Total
31,856
30,762
30,575
31,186
28,396
Europe/Mediterranean fleet:
PSV > 900
29,592
23,368
24,783
27,167
23,684
PSV < 900
7,205
5,153
7,874
7,092
6,868
AHTS > 16K
2,228
2,511
643
5,251
1,776
Other
270
218
182
192
147
Total
39,295
31,250
33,482
39,702
32,475
West Africa fleet:
PSV > 900
11,550
9,900
10,534
8,041
6,487
PSV < 900
25,419
24,835
20,494
18,249
13,801
AHTS > 16K
9,129
6,237
5,385
6,152
4,315
AHTS 8 - 16K
9,870
9,827
11,810
11,236
10,724
AHTS 4 - 8K
3,496
2,360
5,780
6,445
4,576
Other
6,747
6,298
6,191
6,212
7,519
Total
66,211
59,457
60,194
56,335
47,422
Worldwide fleet:
PSV > 900
72,317
64,117
61,041
64,551
55,447
PSV < 900
74,381
67,476
63,491
61,755
52,943
AHTS > 16K
18,064
15,801
14,512
20,310
11,735
AHTS 8 - 16K
21,954
22,624
22,219
20,567
18,602
AHTS 4 - 8K
13,324
12,575
16,260
15,840
13,673
Other
10,283
8,587
7,583
7,224
9,775
Total
$
210,323
$
191,180
$
185,106
$
190,247
$
162,175
TIDEWATER INC.
OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS:
Americas fleet:
PSV > 900
10
10
10
11
10
PSV < 900
15
15
16
17
17
AHTS > 16K
2
2
2
2
2
AHTS 8 - 16K
2
2
2
1
1
AHTS 4 - 8K
2
2
2
2
3
Other
2
1
1
1
1
Total
33
32
33
34
34
Stacked vessels
(1
)
(1
)
(2
)
(3
)
(5
)
Active vessels
32
31
31
31
29
Asia Pacific fleet:
PSV > 900
6
5
5
5
6
PSV < 900
2
2
2
2
2
AHTS > 16K
2
1
2
2
1
AHTS 8 - 16K
3
3
3
3
2
AHTS 4 - 8K
1
2
3
4
3
Other
-
1
1
1
5
Total
14
14
16
17
19
Stacked vessels
-
(1
)
(2
)
(2
)
(1
)
Active vessels
14
13
14
15
18
Middle East fleet:
PSV > 900
1
1
2
2
2
PSV < 900
20
21
20
20
19
AHTS > 16K
1
2
2
2
1
AHTS 8 - 16K
5
5
5
5
6
AHTS 4 - 8K
17
14
14
13
13
Total
44
43
43
42
41
Stacked vessels
-
-
-
-
-
Active vessels
44
43
43
42
41
Europe/Mediterranean fleet:
PSV > 900
19
20
20
19
19
PSV < 900
6
6
6
6
7
AHTS > 16K
1
1
1
1
1
Total
26
27
27
26
27
Stacked vessels
-
-
-
-
(2
)
Active vessels
26
27
27
26
25
West Africa fleet:
PSV > 900
7
7
6
6
4
PSV < 900
18
18
18
18
15
AHTS > 16K
5
5
4
4
3
AHTS 8 - 16K
11
11
11
12
10
AHTS 4 - 8K
6
8
8
8
6
Other
23
25
28
28
29
Total
70
74
75
76
67
Stacked vessels
(5
)
(8
)
(10
)
(9
)
(8
)
Active vessels
65
66
65
67
59
Worldwide fleet:
PSV > 900
43
43
43
43
41
PSV < 900
61
62
62
63
60
AHTS > 16K
11
11
11
11
8
AHTS 8 - 16K
21
21
21
21
19
AHTS 4 - 8K
26
26
27
27
25
Other
25
27
30
30
35
Total
187
190
194
195
188
Stacked vessels
(6
)
(10
)
(14
)
(14
)
(16
)
Active vessels
181
180
180
181
172
Total active
181
180
180
181
172
Total stacked
6
10
14
14
16
Total joint venture
-
-
1
1
1
Total
187
190
195
196
189
TIDEWATER INC.
OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET:
Americas fleet:
PSV > 900
910
907
922
1,012
943
PSV < 900
1,365
1,359
1,499
1,564
1,547
AHTS > 16K
182
180
184
184
152
AHTS 8 - 16K
182
180
184
122
91
AHTS 4 - 8K
182
180
184
184
246
Other
182
121
92
92
121
Total
3,003
2,927
3,065
3,158
3,100
Asia Pacific fleet:
PSV > 900
559
481
460
460
507
PSV < 900
182
180
184
184
183
AHTS > 16K
182
90
184
184
122
AHTS 8 - 16K
273
270
276
276
183
AHTS 4 - 8K
91
180
292
368
304
Other
-
48
92
92
453
Total
1,287
1,249
1,488
1,564
1,752
Middle East fleet:
PSV > 900
91
90
92
123
152
PSV < 900
1,820
1,842
1,840
1,840
1,700
AHTS > 16K
91
180
184
184
122
AHTS 8 - 16K
455
450
460
465
546
AHTS 4 - 8K
1,556
1,291
1,288
1,217
1,183
Total
4,013
3,853
3,864
3,829
3,703
Europe/Mediterranean fleet:
PSV > 900
1,729
1,762
1,838
1,748
1,729
PSV < 900
546
540
552
552
696
AHTS > 16K
139
90
92
92
61
Total
2,414
2,392
2,482
2,392
2,486
West Africa fleet:
PSV > 900
637
630
644
613
406
PSV < 900
1,638
1,620
1,656
1,656
1,367
AHTS > 16K
407
450
368
368
244
AHTS 8 - 16K
1,001
990
1,012
1,074
882
AHTS 4 - 8K
546
720
736
736
548
Other
2,099
2,256
2,545
2,582
2,639
Total
6,328
6,666
6,961
7,029
6,086
Worldwide fleet:
PSV > 900
3,926
3,870
3,956
3,956
3,737
PSV < 900
5,551
5,541
5,731
5,796
5,493
AHTS > 16K
1,001
990
1,012
1,012
701
AHTS 8 - 16K
1,911
1,890
1,932
1,937
1,702
AHTS 4 - 8K
2,375
2,371
2,500
2,505
2,281
Other
2,281
2,425
2,729
2,766