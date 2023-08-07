MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

" Douglas Elliman's team of world class agents showed impressive resilience in spite of the continuing challenging backdrop of the second quarter, which was marked by limited listing inventory and significantly increased mortgage rates," said Howard M. Lorber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman. " Douglas Elliman's strong balance sheet, global network of leading agents and luxury brand continue to position us to take advantage of opportunities as real estate markets stabilize. We remain confident that our differentiated platform and approach will enable us to deliver growth over the long term."

GAAP Financial Results

Three months ended June 30, 2023. Second quarter 2023 revenues were $275.9 million, compared to revenues of $364.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The Company recorded an operating loss of $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of $14.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $10.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Six months ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, revenues were $489.9 million, compared to revenues of $673.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Company recorded operating loss of $32.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to operating income of $22.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $22.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $16.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for stock based compensation, equity in losses (earnings) from equity method investments and other, net (for purposes of Adjusted EBITDA). Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and the last twelve months ended June 30, 2023 are included in Tables 2, 3 and 4.

Three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were a loss of $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to income of $19.2 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman's real estate brokerage segment (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $24.4 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Net Loss attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $4.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to Adjusted Net Income attributed to Douglas Elliman of $9.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were a loss of $20.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to income of $31.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman's real estate brokerage segment (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were a loss of $10.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to income of $42.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted Net Loss attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $21.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to Adjusted Net Income attributed to Douglas Elliman of $16.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Gross Transaction Value

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, Douglas Elliman's subsidiary, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, achieved gross transaction value of approximately $9.9 billion, compared to approximately $13.6 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, Douglas Elliman's real estate brokerage segment reported an average price per transaction of $1.64 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Douglas Elliman's subsidiary, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, achieved gross transaction value of approximately $17.2 billion compared to approximately $25.3 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Douglas Elliman's real estate brokerage segment reported an average price per transaction of $1.614 million.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Douglas Elliman maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $130.4 million at June 30, 2023. This significant liquidity places the Company in a position of strength in the market.

Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Results

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2023 results. Participants should pre-register for the call using the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/hCsPZgoR. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number and conference ID that allows immediate access to the call. The call will be available via live webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/126972503. Webcast participants should join the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to start time.

An archived replay of the call will be available shortly after the call ends on August 8, 2023 through August 22, 2023 at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/696097083.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income attributed to Douglas Elliman, and financial measures for the last twelve months ("LTM") ended June 30, 2023 (referred to as the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are important measures that supplement discussion and analysis of its results of operations and enhance an understanding of its operating performance.

The Company believes the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide investors and analysts with a useful measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures and ages of related assets among otherwise comparable companies.

Management uses the Non-GAAP Financial Measures as measures to review and assess operating performance of the Company's business, and management does and investors should review both the overall performance (GAAP net income) and the operating performance (the Non-GAAP Financial Measures) of the Company's business. While management considers the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to be important, they should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income and cash flows from operations. In addition, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are susceptible to varying calculations and the Company's measurement of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to those of other companies. Attached hereto as Tables 2, 3 and 4 is information relating to the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and the last twelve months ended June 30, 2023.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts made in this document are forward-looking. We identify forward-looking statements in this document by using words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may be," "continue" "could," "potential," "objective," "plan," "seek," "predict," "project" and "will be" and similar words or phrases or their negatives. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ significantly from our current expectations are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and, when filed, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. We undertake no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

[Financial Tables Follow]

TABLE 1 DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Commissions and other brokerage income $ 262,489 $ 348,831 $ 464,525 $ 643,940 Property management 9,375 10,046 18,152 19,245 Other ancillary services 4,048 5,482 7,217 10,074 Total revenues 275,912 364,359 489,894 673,259 Expenses: Real estate agent commissions 204,802 267,182 360,904 490,604 Sales and marketing 22,161 22,136 43,400 41,442 Operations and support 17,324 19,563 36,217 37,654 General and administrative 31,259 32,875 63,554 65,705 Technology 6,163 5,989 12,175 11,282 Depreciation and amortization 1,993 1,986 4,032 4,065 Restructuring 507 - 1,717 - Operating (loss) income (8,297 ) 14,628 (32,105 ) 22,507 Other income (expenses): Interest income 1,370 32 2,475 71 Equity in (losses) earnings from equity-method investments (80 ) (114 ) (153 ) 418 Investment and other income 536 1,219 82 1,971 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (6,471 ) 15,765 (29,701 ) 24,967 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,293 ) 5,546 (6,683 ) 8,463 Net (loss) income (5,178 ) 10,219 (23,018 ) 16,504 Net (income) loss attributed to non-controlling interest (41 ) 27 175 252 Net (loss) income attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (5,219 ) $ 10,246 $ (22,843 ) $ 16,756 Per basic common share: Net (loss) income applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (0.06 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.20 Per diluted common share: Net (loss) income applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (0.06 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.20

TABLE 2 DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, December 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (45,221 ) $ (5,622 ) $ (5,219 ) $ 10,246 $ (22,843 ) $ 16,756 Interest income, net (4,183 ) (1,779 ) (1,370 ) (32 ) (2,475 ) (71 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (8,643 ) 6,503 (1,293 ) 5,546 (6,683 ) 8,463 Net (loss) income attributed to non-controlling interest (700 ) (777 ) 41 (27 ) (175 ) (252 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,979 8,012 1,993 1,986 4,032 4,065 EBITDA $ (50,768 ) $ 6,337 $ (5,848 ) $ 17,719 $ (28,144 ) $ 28,961 Equity in losses (earnings) from equity-method investments (a) 1,134 563 80 114 153 (418 ) Stock-based compensation expense (b) 12,051 11,138 3,401 2,659 6,224 5,311 Restructuring 1,717 - 507 - 1,717 - Other, net (1,540 ) (3,429 ) (536 ) (1,219 ) (82 ) (1,971 ) Adjusted EBITDA (37,406 ) 14,609 (2,396 ) 19,273 (20,132 ) 31,883 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest 221 342 (166 ) (71 ) (75 ) 46 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (37,185 ) $ 14,951 $ (2,562 ) $ 19,202 $ (20,207 ) $ 31,929 Operating (loss) income by Segment: Real estate brokerage $ (32,480 ) $ 21,993 $ (1,014 ) $ 21,575 $ (18,357 ) $ 36,116 Corporate and other (26,673 ) (26,534 ) (7,283 ) (6,947 ) (13,748 ) (13,609 ) Total $ (59,153 ) $ (4,541 ) $ (8,297 ) $ 14,628 $ (32,105 ) $ 22,507 Real estate brokerage segment Operating (loss) income $ (32,480 ) $ 21,993 $ (1,014 ) $ 21,575 $ (18,357 ) $ 36,116 Depreciation and amortization 7,979 8,012 1,993 1,986 4,032 4,065 Stock-based compensation 4,516 4,195 1,161 934 2,180 1,859 Restructuring 1,717 - 507 - 1,717 - Adjusted EBITDA (18,268 ) 34,200 2,647 24,495 (10,428 ) 42,040 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest 221 342 (166 ) (71 ) (75 ) 46 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (18,047 ) $ 34,542 $ 2,481 $ 24,424 $ (10,503 ) $ 42,086 Corporate and other segment Operating loss $ (26,673 ) $ (26,534 ) $ (7,283 ) $ (6,947 ) $ (13,748 ) $ (13,609 ) Stock-based compensation 7,535 6,943 2,240 1,725 4,044 3,452 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (19,138 ) $ (19,591 ) $ (5,043 ) $ (5,222 ) $ (9,704 ) $ (10,157 )

________ a. Represents equity in earnings recognized from the Company's investment in certain real estate businesses that are accounted for under the equity method and are not consolidated in the Company's financial results. b. Represents amortization of stock-based compensation. $4,516, $1,161, $934, $2,180, $1,859, and $4,195 are attributable to the Real estate brokerage segment for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2023, the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. $7,535, $2,240, $1,725, $4,044, $3,452, and $6,943 are attributable to the Corporate and other segment for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2023, the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

TABLE 3 DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (5,219 ) $ 10,246 $ (22,843 ) $ 16,756 Restructuring 507 - 1,717 - Income related to Tax Disaffiliation indemnification - (553 ) - (553 ) Total adjustments 507 (553 ) 1,717 (553 ) Tax expense related to adjustments (155 ) - (523 ) - Adjusted net (loss) income attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (4,867 ) $ 9,693 $ (21,649 ) $ 16,203 Per diluted common share: Adjusted net (loss) income applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (0.06 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.19

TABLE 4 DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, December 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Commissions and other brokerage income $ 920,470 $ 1,099,885 $ 262,489 $ 348,831 $ 464,525 $ 643,940 Property management 34,929 36,022 9,375 10,046 18,152 19,245 Other ancillary services 14,413 17,270 4,048 5,482 7,217 10,074 Total revenues $ 969,812 $ 1,153,177 $ 275,912 $ 364,359 $ 489,894 $ 673,259 Gross transaction value (in billions) $ 34.9 $ 42.9 $ 9.9 $ 13.6 $ 17.2 $ 25.3 Total transactions 22,243 26,573 6,038 7,789 10,671 15,001

Contacts

Stephen Larkin, Douglas Elliman Inc.

917-902-2503

Emily Claffey/Benjamin Spicehandler/Columbia Clancy, FGS Global,

212-687-8080 (U.S.)

44(0)2031788914(Europe)

J. Bryant Kirkland III, Douglas Elliman Inc.

305-579-8000