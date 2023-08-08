A subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. is recruiting solar panel suppliers and manufacturers for its future PV projects across India.From pv magazine India Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HPCL), a unit of Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is enlisting domestic and international manufacturers for the bulk procurement of solar modules for its future PV projects across India. HPCL has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Toward that objective, it aims to set up 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The work encompasses manufacturing, supplying, packing, forwarding, and transporting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...