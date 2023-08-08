Vedanta Limited: Vedanta appoints John Slaven, former COO of Alcoa, as CEO for Aluminium Business

NEW DELHI, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Limited today announced the appointment of former Alcoa COO, John Slaven, as the Chief Executive Officer for its Aluminium Business, effective October 3, 2023. Vedanta Limited is the largest producer of aluminium in India.

John Slaven is a reputed global leader who has also worked in key executive roles in the Australian mining and metals major BHP and with The Boston Consulting Group (BCG). He brings over 34 years of experience and expertise in metal & mining sector across different geographies. He has worked across the entire aluminium value chain in exploration, projects, operations, sales and marketing. John joins us from Alcoa Corporation where he served as a member of Alcoa's Executive team as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer responsible for the daily operations of Aloca's global bauxite, alumina and aluminium assets.

Announcing the appointment, Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group said, "We welcome John as the CEO for Vedanta's Aluminium business and look forward to him driving the company's growth. Aluminium is a 'Metal of the Future' and integral to the energy transition. John joins at an exciting time as the world looks at India as the plus one to China in manufacturing. I believe that his global experience and formidable track record in the aluminium sector will be a real asset for the company."

John will be leading all aspects of the strategy of the aluminium business, including development of strategic alliances with global partners to fast-track business delivery. He will drive adoption and deployment of best-in-class technologies and processes, with focus on innovation and digitalization, for business transformation.

Speaking on his appointment, John Slaven said, "Vedanta's commitment to operational excellence, product diversification and sustainability presents a tremendous opportunity for growth in the Aluminium sector. I am excited to join Vedanta and look forward to contributing to the company's success."

