Chainwire TRON Receives Support from Huawei Web 3.0 Node Engine Service 08-Aug-2023 / 08:55 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tron Geneva, Switzerland August 7, 2023 - On July 30, Huawei Web 3.0 Node Engine Service (NES) went live, with its earliest support extended to two blockchain's , Ethereum and TRON. A spokesperson at TRON revealed that this support is a landmark moment for its ecosystem. To be enlisted among the first networks supported by Huawei Web 3.0 Node Engine Service (NES) will not only enhance TRON's global clout and technical prowess, but also catalyze its global expansion. Meanwhile, the NES will further energize the development of Web3 and inspire innovations in blockchain applications. Tron According to Huawei, Web 3.0 NES is a node engine platform developed by Huawei Cloud, which connects developers to mainstream blockchains, including TRON and Ethereum. It helps users streamline the management of blockchain networks, resources, and verification, whilst offering Web3 services featuring higher stability, efficiency, and security. As one of the first blockchains supported by NES, TRON boasts higher transactions per second (TPS) than Ethereum, which is made possible by its unique consensus mechanism, providing a faster experience for developers. NES spares its users the hassle of node operation and maintenance, allowing for rapid node configuration on TRON. By hosting a node, users can interact with the blockchain seamlessly while being able to develop DApps. As one of the earliest receivers of NES's support, TRON has already assumed an essential role in the global payment industry. TRON boasts an extensive user base while enjoying global recognition across the industry for the remarkable ecosystem it offers. Excelling in transaction speed, security, and scalability: TRON keeps raising its game to meet the ever-growing demands of its users. According to TRONSCAN, the total number of transactions on TRON has surpassed 6.2 billion, with over 177 million accounts across the network. Moreover, the total value locked (TVL) has exceeded USD13.2 billion. TRON has established itself as a crucial global payment network and has evolved into a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governed by its community. In October of last year, TRON was officially recognized by the government of Dominica as its national blockchain infrastructure, making it the country's national public blockchain. This significant collaboration marked TRON as the first major public blockchain to partner with a sovereign nation for the development of Web3 infrastructure. Currently, TRON is setting its sights on Asia, with a particular focus on Hong Kong and Japan, where Web3 unfolds vibrantly. The introduction of Huawei Web 3.0 NES has simplified network configuration. This empowers TRON to offer more efficient services to its community. As a world-leading public blockchain, TRON propels the development of blockchain technology and the global digital economy. TRON will continue to execute its mission of establishing a metaverse free port and ensure its compliance with international governments while consistently improving its ecosystem. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of August 2023, it has over 177.44 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.22 billion total transactions, and over USD13.27 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. 