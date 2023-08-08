A group of Dutch researchers assessed the impact of including stakeholder input in the design process of solar power plants. It found that a co-designed approach may help counter the resistance of local inhabitants and result in more positive evaluations of the project.A study by a group of researchers from the Netherlands has found that participation and input from local stakeholders in the development of solar power plants may have a noticeable positive influence on the local acceptance of the facilities. The team assessed how "status quo bias" - when people resist any change to their environments ...

