5-Tage-Chart
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9703,03712:45
2,9623,02912:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2023 | 11:10
290 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna intersects 90.9 g/t Au over 1.8 meters at Barana Prospect, Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire, the Yaramoko Mine in Burkina Faso, and the Baborigame Project in Mexico.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, "Infill drilling at the Sunbird Deposit to upgrade geologic confidence has concluded, with the next phase of estimation, optimization, and design having commenced as part of reserve development and expected life-of-mine extension for the Séguéla Mine. With this underway, the focus has returned to generating new anomalies and testing prospects, with positive near surface results at Barana emphasising the regional potential; such as drill hole SGRD1647 intersecting 90.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.8 meters."

Mr. Weedon continued, "Recent drilling of Zone 55 at the Yaramoko Mine has identified high grade mineralization extending at least 130 meters beyond the current resource envelope to the west, confirmed by recent mine development in the area, with intervals such as 32.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 3.1 meters in drill hole YRM-23-GCDD-203."

Mr. Weedon concluded, "In addition to the encouraging results from West Africa, first pass drilling to test geological concepts at our Baborigame Project in Mexico was successful in testing several vein arrays, intersecting multiple mineralized zones such as 2.7 g/t Au and 155 g/t Ag over an estimated true width of 4.04 meters in drill hole BAB-22-004."

Séguéla Mine, Cote d'Ivoire

Sunbird Deposit drilling highlights:

  • SGRD1586: 12.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.9 meters from 147 meters
  • SGRD1580: 22.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 115 meters and 7.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 23.8 meters from 128 meters
  • SGRD1615: 16.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.4 meters from 270 meters
  • SGRD1585: 28.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters from 151 meters
  • SGRD1599: 4.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.3 meters from 81 meters
  • SGRD1281: 10.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 199 meters (re-entered hole)

Infill drilling for increased geologic confidence at the Sunbird Deposit was recently completed, with 47 holes drilled totalling 11,075 meters of an expanded 15,126 meter program, increased from 9,500 meters due to continued positive results. Drilling has intersected high grade mineralization close to the margins of the pit optimization limit. Drill hole SGRD1580 intersected several zones of mineralization including 22.2 g/t Au over a true width of 2.1 meters and 7.5 g/t Au over a true width of 23.8 meters while a re-entered drill hole, SGRD1281, intersected 10.7 g/t Au over a true width of 5.6 meters on the margin of the current pit optimization shell (Figure 1). Results will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimate prior to pit optimization and design of a revised Séguéla life-of-mine planned for release in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Further drilling to test the depth potential of the southerly plunging high grade shoots is planned for the second half of 2023. Refer to Appendix 1 for full results of all holes drilled in this phase of the Sunbird exploration program.

Figure 1: Sunbird Deposit long-section showing select recent drilling results (looking west)

Figure 1: Sunbird Deposit long-section showing select recent drilling results (looking west)

Barana and Badior drilling highlights:

  • SGRD1647: 90.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.8 meters from 43 meters (Barana)
  • SGRD1634: 1.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.1 meters from 77 meters (Barana)
  • SGRD1641: 2.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.4 meters from 67 meters (Barana)
  • SGRD1623: 4.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 12.6 meters from 110 meters (Badior)

At the Barana and Badior prospects (Figure 2), 30 holes totaling 3,907 meters were drilled (Figure 3) with the objective of testing the strike extent and continuity of mineralization identified in the first scout drilling program (refer to Fortuna news release dated December 5, 2022 (https://fortunasilver.com/investors/news/fortuna-increases-sunbird-resource-and-identifies-new-regional-prospects-at-seguela-cote-d-ivoire/)). In addition, the drilling program was designed to provide greater understanding of the key structures associated with mineralization controls as well as grade distribution along the principal structures.

Further drilling is planned for later in 2023. Refer to Appendix 1 for full results received for all drill holes drilled in this phase of the Barana and Badior drilling program.

Figure 2: Séguéla Mine location plan highlighting key exploration prospects

Figure 2: Séguéla Mine location plan highlighting key exploration prospects

Figure 3: Barana and Badior plan showing recent drilling results

Figure 3: Barana and Badior plan showing recent drilling results

Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso

A successful drilling program of 29 holes for a total of 7,011 meters was completed at the Yaramoko Mine, testing the strike and vertical extent of high grade extensions to the Zone 55 mineralization to the west, and limited strike extent testing to the lower east levels of the underground operation. Based on the positive exploration results, management expects to provide an updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimate for the Yaramoko Mine before the end of the year.

Zone 55 drilling highlights:

  • YRM-22-GCDD-184: 9.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.5 meters from 254.10 meters
  • YRM-23-GCDD-203: 32.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 3.1 meters from 287.90 meters
  • YRM-23-GCDD-205: 13.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.6 meters from 302.28 meters
  • YRM-23-GCDD-224: 8.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.2 meters from 120.95 meters
  • YRM-23-GCDD-227: 8.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.6 meters from 140.10 meters

Drilling to the west has intersected new high grade mineralization beyond the boundary of the 2022 Mineral Resource (refer to Fortuna news release dated March 21, 2023 (https://fortunasilver.com/investors/news/fortuna-reports-updated-mineral-reserves-and-mineral-resources-2023/)), with recent mine development extending approximately 130 meters beyond the previous design (Figure 4). Drilling will continue to test the depth potential in the second half of 2023, which remains open and where the deepest intersection returned 10.6 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters in drill hole GCDD-207.

Figure 4: Zone 55 long-section showing recent drilling results

Figure 4: Zone 55 long-section showing recent drilling results

Step-out drilling to the east and at depth has also continued to identify the Zone 55 mineralized structure beyond the limits of the 2022 Mineral Resource boundary, with encouraging results including drill hole GCDD-224 returning 8.9 g/t Au over a true width of 8.2 meters at (Figure 4). Drilling will continue in the second half of 2023. Refer to Appendix 2 for full results of all holes drilled in this phase of the Yaramoko exploration program.

Baborigame Project, Mexico

A program of 14 diamond drill holes over two phases totaling 3,902 meters was conducted between late 2022 and 2023 as part of a "proof of concept" evaluation of the Baborigame Project. Baborigame is located within the central Sierra Madre Occidental, a major mountain range system of the North American Cordillera, in southwestern Chihuahua, Mexico.

Baborigame drilling highlights:

  • BAB-22-004: 2.7 g/t Au and 155 g/t Ag over an estimated true width of 4.04 meters from 192.00 meters
  • BAB-23-010: 3.3 g/t Au and 538 g/t Ag over an estimated true width of 1.20 meters from 191.00 meters
  • BAB-23-009: 2.4 g/t Au and 314 g/t Ag over an estimated true width of 2.04 meters from 188.15 meters

Exploration drilling focused on testing key structural zones at productive geologic horizons beneath high-level epithermal expressions observed at surface (Figure 5), 10 of the 14 drill holes returned positive exploration results and warrant further work. Further drilling is scheduled for the second half of 2023 targeting the western extension of Cebollas West and the undrilled Los Pinos structure where surface rock sampling returned up to 10 g/t Au and 369 g/t Ag. Refer to Appendix 3 for full results of all holes drilled in this phase of the Baborigame exploration program.

Figure 5: Baborigame plan view of drill testing at Los Pinos and the western extension of the Cebollas West zone; refer to Figure 6 and Figure 7 for cross-sections 1 and 2

Figure 5: Baborigame plan view of drill testing at Los Pinos and the western extension of the Cebollas West zone; refer to Figure 6 and Figure 7 for c

Figure 6. Cross-section 1 of drill testing at Los Pinos and the western extension of the Cebollas West zone

Figure 6: Cross-section 1 of drill testing at Los Pinos and the western extension of the Cebollas West zone

Figure 7. Cross-section 2 of drill testing at Los Pinos and the western extension of the Cebollas West zone

Figure 7: Cross-section 2 of drill testing at Los Pinos and the western extension of the Cebollas West zone

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA-QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Séguéla used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes at Séguéla were drilled with HQ-sized diamond drill bits whereas Yaramoko diamond drill holes were cored with NQ2-diameter drill bits. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company's core yard at the mine site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All Séguéla RC and DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories' preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro for preparation and then, via commercial courier, to ALS's facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso for finishing. All core samples from Yaramoko were transported by commercial courier to ALS's facility in Ouagadougou. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

All DD drill holes at Baborigame were drilled with HQ-sized diamond drill bits and reduced to NQ if ground conditions warranted. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of two meters or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All Baborigame DD core samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories' preparation laboratory in Zacatecas for preparation and then to ALS's facility in Vancouver, Canada for finishing. Samples were analyzed using a 33 element four acid ICP and trace Hg along with a 30-gram fire assay for gold. Over limits for Au, Ag, Pb, and Zn were analyzed using an appropriate method. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, and the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website (https://fortunasilver.com/).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com (mailto:info@fortunasilver.com) | www.fortunasilver.com (http://www.fortunasilver.com) | X (https://twitter.com/Fortuna_Silver?t=5v8vqKKvb4yDTKNCSWmzGQ&s=09) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortunasilvermines/posts/?feedView=all) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@fortunasilver)

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements which constitute "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward looking Statements. The Forward looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for the exploration on the Sunbird deposit at the Séguéla Mine; the anticipated exploration and development programs at the Sunbird deposit, together with the investment, nature, implementation and timing thereof; the timing for, and anticipated results of the exploration programs at the Sunbird deposit at the Séguéla Mine, and the intention and proposed timing of an updated mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate and revised life-of-mine for the Séguéla Mine; planned drilling for the remainder of 2023 at Barana and Badior at the Séguéla Mine, Zone 55 at the Yaramoko Mine, and at the Baborigame Project; the intention and proposed timing of an updated mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate for the Yaramoko Mine; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; changes in prices for silver, gold and other metals; the timing of the Company's proposed exploration programs at the Sunbird deposit, Barana, and Badior at the Séguéla Mine; Zone 55 at the Yaramoko Mine, and at the Baborigame Project; the success of the Company's proposed exploration programs; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; fluctuations in prices for energy, labor, materials, supplies and services; fluctuations in currencies; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding the results from the exploration programs conducted at the Séguéla Mine; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's information derived from its exploration programs at the Company's mineral properties; current mineral resource and reserve estimates; the presence and continuity of mineralization at the Séguéla Mine; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves.

Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

APPENDIX 1. Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire: Sunbird Deposit drill results

HoleIDEasting (WGS84_29N)Northing (WGS84_29N)ElevationEOH1 DepthUTM AzimuthDipDepth From2
(m)		Depth To (m)Drilled Width (m)ETW3 (m)Au (ppm)Hole Type4Area
SGDD118742580892735557280.290-6016917342.82.47DDSunbird
SGDD125742702893062496240.190-6017818464.23.69DDSunbird
including18018110.712.60DDSunbird
1891991072.99DDSunbird
including19819910.718.65DDSunbird
SGRD1281742932893463493246270-6019920785.610.68RCDSunbird
including20020332.124.17RCDSunbird
SGRD1558742650892735556167.390-60Not sampled - Abandoned RCDSunbird
SGRD1559742570892810548400.490-6031331853.54.38RCDSunbird
including31731810.715.15RCDSunbird
349360117.71.91RCDSunbird
3663761073.42RCDSunbird
including37237310.710.55RCDSunbird
SGRD1561742675893160492327.490-6026827353.51.01RCDSunbird
28629153.52.14RCDSunbird
SGRD157774276589341048520090-60160171117.76.73RCDSunbird
including16116432.115.23RCDSunbird
SGRD1578742735893410477240.190-6023623710.76.43RCDSunbird
SGRD1580742935893410502201.4270-60909332.14.46RCDSunbird
11511832.122.16RCDSunbird
including11511610.765.50RCDSunbird
1281623423.87.48RCDSunbird
including12913232.122.97RCDSunbird
and13713921.422.30RCDSunbird
and15115432.125.90RCDSunbird
SGRD1582742740893360478309.490-601841941076.43RCDSunbird
including18518610.716.55RCDSunbird
and18919010.711.20RCDSunbird
and19319410.712.35RCDSunbird
27728364.21.25RCDSunbird
SGRD158374277089333548122090-601341441071.61RCDSunbird
14815574.95.12RCDSunbird
including15315410.728.80RCDSunbird
SGRD1584742717893335471303.190-6022322632.16.40RCDSunbird
including22322410.716.30RCDSunbird
SGRD1585742760893310479253.190-6010010110.75.76RCDSunbird
15115542.828.71RCDSunbird
including15415510.7111.00RCDSunbird
SGRD1586742750893260483220.190-601471742718.912.72RCDSunbird
including14815242.876.84RCDSunbird
and15615710.714.80RCDSunbird
SGRD1587742722893260477260.190-60171921.47.01RCDSunbird
including171810.712.15RCDSunbird
214226128.41.49RCDSunbird
SGRD1589742725893210481261.490-6018419285.66.05RCDSunbird
including18518610.733.30RCDSunbird
20120432.12.81RCDSunbird
SGRC15927428608935604664890-60424421.415.74RCSunbird
including424310.730.20RCSunbird
SGRC15937428408935604669790-60707110.76.36RCSunbird
SGRC159474282789358546212090-60NSI RCSunbird
SGRC15957428008931105036090-60NSI RCSunbird
SGRC159674275089311049113390-60576696.32.17RCSunbird
12012332.112.15RCSunbird
including12112321.417.08RCSunbird
SGRD1597742685893085496282.190-6024224864.22.74RCDSunbird
including24324410.710.05RCDSunbird
25926564.24.81RCDSunbird
including261.62631.40.9819.60RCDSunbird
SGRD1598742700893060497240.190-602022211913.31.57RCDSunbird
22523053.54.15RCDSunbird
SGRD1599742715893010503183.190-60811001913.34.73RCDSunbird
including959610.772.90RCDSunbird
1261502416.82.15RCDSunbird
SGRD1600742650893010515321.490-602682781074.33RCDSunbird
including268269.21.20.8421.80RCDSunbird
and269.42700.60.4212.80RCDSunbird
28529385.63.97RCDSunbird
SGRD1601742650892935530300.190-602402551510.52.64RCDSunbird
SGRD1602742650892910531280.190-602462651913.32.39RCDSunbird
including26126210.711.15RCDSunbird
SGRD1603742650892885535279.190-601731831070.85RCDSunbird
2442631913.31.98RCDSunbird
including26226310.711.55RCDSunbird
SGRD1604742615892835547330.290-6026626710.717.20RCDSunbird
29930232.14.45RCDSunbird
3063161073.17RCDSunbird
32432510.718.40RCDSunbird
SGRC160574271089273554112190-60NSI RCSunbird
SGRC16067425708927105576190-60Not sampled - Abandoned RCSunbird
SGRD1607742600892660565350.190-6019520274.912.19RCDSunbird
including19619710.761.70RCDSunbird
and19920010.716.45RCDSunbird
27127764.20.97RCDSunbird
SGRC160874268589261055210290-60NSI RCSunbird
SGRC160974268589263555110090-60NSI RCSunbird
SGRC161074267589256055816090-60NSI RCSunbird
SGRC161174264589251056818090-60NSI RCSunbird
SGRD161274261589263556826190-601701881812.62.30RCDSunbird
including17817910.712.40RCDSunbird
20521164.24.18RCDSunbird
including21021110.716.75RCDSunbird
SGRD161374267089268555120090-6010511164.25.72RCDSunbird
including10911010.715.00RCDSunbird
11511721.421.44RCDSunbird
including11511610.739.90RCDSunbird
12613042.85.03RCDSunbird
including12913010.714.10RCDSunbird
SGRC161474270089268554413090-60NSI RCSunbird
SGRD161574258089263556634090-60270282128.416.22RCDSunbird
including27427732.141.63RCDSunbird
and27828021.425.85RCDSunbird
SGRC161674265089263556118090-60151164139.11.65RCSunbird
SGRD1617742600892560575280.290-6018919674.91.48RCDSunbird
SGRD161874265089273555628090-60NSI RCDSunbird
SGRD161974270589331047432090-6023023553.51.67RCDSunbird
SGRD162074257089271055740090-6037738253.56.22RCDSunbird
including37938010.725.30RCDSunbird
SGRD1621742580892860539405.190-6027027110.710.55RCDSunbird
3293542517.51.94RCDSunbird
SGRD1622742580892735557400.190-6031431510.75.27RCDSunbird
36937896.38.90RCDSunbird
including37137321.430.03RCDSunbird
SGRD1623743128901901386231.9270-601101281812.64.94RCDBadior
including11511721.425.03RCDBadior
13313410.738.70RCDBadior
15715810.736.80RCDBadior
SGRD1624743155901800385189.4270-60NSI RCDBadior
SGRC162574301190180038960270-60485242.81.73RCBadior
SGRD1626743104901700383170270-60NSI RCDBadior
SGRD1627743157901700384279.3270-60NSI RCDBadior
SGRC162874306090200238980270-60NSI RCBadior
SGRC1629743087902001388140270-60NSI RCBadior
SGRC163074305590210138950270-60NSI RCBadior
SGRC1631743085902103389116270-60NSI RCBadior
SGRD1632743156901797385270.8270-60NSI RCDBadior
SGRC163374373290255039278270-60394010.95.09RCBarana
556387.21.38RCBarana
SGRC1634743826902549393160270-60778698.11.38RCBarana
909443.62.82RCBarana
SGRC1635743647902700389100270-60NSI RCBarana
SGRC1636743694902698390123270-60NSI RCBarana
SGRC1637743755902699391120270-60212876.30.83RCBarana
SGRC1638743682902900399100270-60NSI RCBarana
SGRC1639743734902902401120270-60767932.72.48RCBarana
SGRC1640743704903001403107270-60NSI RCBarana
SGRC1641743748903001405100270-60677365.42.43RCBarana
including717210.913.15RCBarana
SGRC1642743713903099406100270-60303665.41.46RCBarana
SGRC1643743757903098407100270-60NSI RCBarana
SGRC1644743736903400404104270-60121532.71.71RCBarana
414543.61.72RCBarana
SGRC1645743787903400405100270-60NSI RCBarana
SGRC1646743724903301405100270-60NSI RCBarana
SGRC1647743773903301406120270-60434521.890.90RCBarana
including434410.9180.50RCBarana
SGRC1648743735903498402120270-60NSI RCBarana
SGRC1649743783903500404132270-60NSI RCBarana
SGRD1650743769902799399203.6270-60NSI RCDBarana
SGRC1651743806902701395112270-60NSI RCBarana
SGRC1652743819902799399120270-60576476.30.74RCBarana

Notes:

  1. EOH: End of hole
  2. NSI: No significant intercepts
  3. ETW: Estimated true width
  4. RCD: Reverse circulation with diamond tail | DD: Diamond drilling tail | RC: Reverse Circulation drilling

APPENDIX 2. Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso: Zone 55 drill results

HoleIDEasting (ADINDAN_30N)Northing (ADINDAN_30N)Mine Elevation (m)Actual Elevation
(m)		EOH1 Depth (m)UTM AzimuthDipDepth2 From (m)Depth To
(m)		Drilled Interval (m)ETW3
(m)		Au (ppm)
YRM-22-GCDD-18446965312992834512-488273.0169-12254.1259.75.65.59.60
YRM-22-GCDD-18746965412992844512-488278.1164-15254.85258.23.32.99.46
YRM-22-GCDD-18846965412992844512-488282.7163-22272.8275.652.82.65.05
YRM-22-GCDD-19046965412992844512-488272.2157-18251.7257.35.65.24.91
YRM-22-GCDD-19346965412992844512-488282.0169-19266.85268.451.61.36.18
YRM-22-GCDD-19446965412992844512-488304.3169-24281.8284.93.12.69.54
YRM-22-GCDD-19946970012992864511-489265.0184-10NSHole Abandoned
YRM-23-GCDD-20046965312992844512-488282.0173-17267.72702.32.09.76
YRM-22-GCDD-20146988812993634508-492317.5143-47NSHole Abandoned
YRM-22-GCDD-20246965312992844512-488267.0173-12256.42592.62.512.90
YRM-23-GCDD-20346965312992844512-488311.7175-22287.9291.974.13.132.77
YRM-23-GCDD-20446965312992844512-488312.0175-25292.7295.83.12.42.75
YRM-23-GCDD-20546965212992844512-488321.8186-20302.28307.95.64.613.19
YRM-23-GCDD-20646965312992844512-488332.0184-26307.8313.75.92.52.72
YRM-23-GCDD-20746965312992844512-488316.7175-27294.8297.652.82.310.58
YRM-23-GCDD-21446993212991934368-632125.8165-61119.5123.84.31.89.47
YRM-23-GCDD-21546993212991934368-632150.0165-65133135.52.51.20.20
YRM-23-GCDD-21646995012991984369-631105.0114-684.2585.71.51.10.62
YRM-23-GCDD-21746995012991974369-631110.0127-1675.5578.452.92.41.50
YRM-23-GCDD-22246995112991984369-631116.0117-3190911.00.94.91
YRM-23-GCDD-22346995112991994369-631130.0103-31104.9112.47.55.91.07
YRM-23-GCDD-223 Incl110112.42.41.73.10
YRM-23-GCDD-22446995112991994369-631150.4102-42120.95133.612.78.28.94
YRM-23-GCDD-22546995012991984368-632177.5129-66138.05159.621.68.10.01
YRM-23-GCDD-22746995112991994368-632177.5100-51140.1152.7512.78.68.82
YRM-22-DD-53446965412992844512-488296.0156-24271.2274.23.02.62.45
YRM-23-DD-54746965212992844512-488304.0187-12292.6297.34.73.83.44
YRM-23-DD-54846965312992844512-488331.2188-1273.2273.60.40.41.35
YRM-23-DD-55046964312993584723-277420.0183-23356.7358.21.51.10.03

Notes:

  1. EOH: End of hole
  2. NS: Not sampled
  3. ETW: Estimated true width

APPENDIX 3. Baborigame Project, Mexico: Drill results

Hole_IDZoneEasting (WGS84_13N)Northing (WGS84_13N)Elevation (m)EOH1 Depth (m)AzimuthDipDepth from (m)Depth2 To (m)ETW3 (m)Au (ppm)Ag (ppm)
BAB-22-001Los Angeles26797429180842070162180-45122.00122.300.247.799
129.50129.850.281.4912
153.75155.001.0022.6028
BAB-22-002Los Angeles26796829181382077231180-60NSI
BAB-22-003Cebollas West2693742922508.142277.8279215-6520.2021.000.640.949
29.0030.200.960.8213
47.5048.600.881.0324
105.80106.400.480.8014
144.85145.200.281.2936
153.35155.902.082.01132
Incl153.35154.951.283.05193
BAB-22-004Cebollas West2693742922508.262277.8348215-8099.25100.400.920.8136
104.00105.351.082.2513
170.80171.300.402.35242
178.00179.501.207.6455
182.50183.000.401.68157
192.00197.054.042.66155
Incl192.00194.652.122.7429
Incl196.10197.050.766.25705
248.10248.500.321.20121
280.00282.301.841.40123
Incl282.00282.30.245.05347
318.20319.100.724.86341
Incl318.20318.60.3210.15693
333.65335.751.680.3082
BAB-22-005Cebollas West26959029224982215201205-50141.40142.701.040.6139
146.05147.000.761.3417
151.85152.20.280.92251
BAB-22-006Cebollas West26959029224982215354205-72145.95146.650.560.8314
BAB-22-007Los Angeles26794029181872080294180-55256.15256.850.561.1556
BAB-23-008Cebollas Centre27016129224242165443154-48111.00113.001.601.5911
132.70134.351.321.069
1671680.800.4245
171.851730.920.7814
186.00187.000.801.0920
BAB-23-009Cebollas West26951529226312170402224-5047.0049.001.601.4214
56.8057.100.2428.7028
72.0073.000.801.477
160.50162.001.200.61111
188.15190.702.042.41314
Incl188.15188.70.448.521025
281.50282.150.520.3260
345.65346.400.605.95631
350.00351.000.801.10111
379.00381.001.600.2285
BAB-23-010Cebollas West26929329225752275312221-75120.85121.20.280.9529
124.35125.000.521.0726
179.00180.000.801.4384
186.00187.000.800.5244
188.75189.700.760.23166
191.00192.501.203.34538
Incl191.001920.804.65721
267.00269.001.604.353
BAB-23-011Sucara26999929236292025228291-50NSI
BAB-23-012Sucara26978329237042098105109-50NSI
BAB-23-013Sucara26978129237052098303288-50NSI
BAB-23-014Sucara South26987329228422248240270-70NSI

Notes:

  1. EOH: End of hole
  2. NSI: No significant intercepts
  3. ETW: Estimated true width



