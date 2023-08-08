UK-based boiler specialist Ideal Heating has opened its first heat pump production in Hull, England. It said that it has invested around GBP 60 million ($76.5 million) in the new production line.Ideal Heating, a unit of French HVAC specialist Groupe Atlantic, has started manufacturing activities on a new heat production line it has deployed at its factory in Hull, England. "Our new heat pump production line forms part of a GBP 60 million investment program at the site, which includes an expanded distribution hub, a research and development center to pioneer the heating technologies of the future, ...

