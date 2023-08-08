DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud to Present on DevOps Challenges at CloudX in San Mateo

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / DuploCloud, the industry pioneer for DevOps automation and built-in compliance, announced its participation presenting and exhibiting at CloudX, one of the most prominent cloud computing events in the industry. The event is scheduled to take place on Aug. 15-16 at the San Mateo Events Center and on Aug. 22-23 Live Online. Attendees of CloudX will have the opportunity to visit DuploCloud's booth 103 in the Expo Hall, where the DuploCloud team of experts will be present to showcase their revolutionary cloud computing services. This will be an excellent chance for attendees to engage with DuploCloud's team, learn about their industry-leading solutions, and understand how their services can optimize DevOps operations and drive growth.





In addition to sponsoring the event and hosting a booth, DuploCloud CEO Venkat Thiruvengadam will be a featured speaker at CloudX. In a dedicated session titled "DevOps Challenges in a Microservices World" on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10:00 a.m., Venkat will share valuable insights and strategies for addressing the unique challenges that come with the operations complexity and the security footprint of microservices. Attendees can take away from the session the importance of implementing "Devops-as-a-Service" to address the challenges of managing complex infrastructures, balancing security and productivity, and empowering developers to focus on their applications.

DuploCloud remains at the forefront of cloud computing solutions, empowering businesses to unlock their full potential with their comprehensive suite of services. Through cutting-edge technologies and a strong focus on DevOps automation and compliance, DuploCloud continues to revolutionize the cloud computing landscape and drive transformative outcomes for organizations across industries.

To contact DuploCloud about meeting at CloudX, visit https://duplocloud.com/company/contact-us/.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's only end-to-end low-code/no-code DevOps automation and compliance platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for everyone. Founded in 2017 and built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, the software platform helps startups, SMBs, and companies that are building enterprise-grade applications or migrating to the cloud, save time and money. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into detailed and fully managed cloud configurations utilizing best practices around security, availability, and compliance guidelines. Investors in the company include Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/.

