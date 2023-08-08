Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2023) - Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on August 9th, 2023 at 2:00pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-mal2/.

Leading Uranium Discovery In Argentina.The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that hosts the largest NI 43-101 uranium resource in the country with an initial Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Commodities to be covered: Uranium/Vanadium

About Blue Sky Uranium

As a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina, the Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects to the pre-feasibility study stage, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that hosts the largest NI 43-101 uranium resource in the country with an initial Preliminary Economic Assessment.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

Blue Sky Uranium

CEO Niko Cacos

VP Guillermo Pensado

7786860135

perger@grossogroup.com

