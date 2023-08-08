Airtouch Solar Group has launched a cleaning solution for utility-scale solar PV plants to provide autonomous, water-free panel surface cleaning. The 4-meter cleaning unit weighs less than 40 kg and is commonly utilized in arid and dusty locations.Airtouch Solar Group, an Israel-based developer of cleaning equipment for utility-scale solar PV plants, has launched Airtouch AT 4.0, its latest autonomous, water-free surface cleaning solution to prevent dust and soiling from affecting PV power generation. It is already winning contracts with the solution, such as the $8.5 million agreement with ReNew, ...

