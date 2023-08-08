Kizik and JET-PUFFED Launch New S'mores Shoe to Celebrate National S'mores Day

Limited-Edition Kizik Shoe Fuses Proprietary Hands-Free Technology With the Look and Feel of a JET-PUFFED Roasted Marshmallow

CHICAGO, IL / PITTSBURGH, PA /SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / JET-PUFFED, the leading marshmallow brand known for its puffy and fluffy marshmallows, has partnered with Kizik, the industry leader in hands-free footwear, to launch the first-ever S'mores Shoe ahead of National S'mores Day on Aug. 10.

This ultra-cushy Kizik shoe highlights the hue of a perfectly toasted JET-PUFFED marshmallow, transitioning from a white sole to a golden-brown top. Comfortable and durable, the S'mores Shoe features a puffy, quilted upper with foam padding throughout to create a soft, marshmallowy texture, capturing the essence of this beloved campfire treat.

"At JET-PUFFED, we take s'mores season very seriously as we aim to bring light and fluffy enjoyment to family and friends around the campfire," said Christina Brown, Associate Brand Manager at JET-PUFFED. "With nearly 40 million bags of our marshmallows sold over the summer season, the S'mores Shoe is a sweet treat for your feet - reminding you that JET-PUFFED marshmallows are the perfect ingredient for your summer s'mores."

The hands-free innovation built into the S'mores Shoe is one of more than 180 patents held by Kizik's parent company HandsFree Labs. This unmatched shoe-entry technology allows you to step right in without using your hands - just what you need when your fingers are covered in gooey marshmallow goodness.

"While comfort and hands-free are the top priorities at Kizik, we're constantly looking for ways to create unique, limited-edition footwear," said Blake Brown, Kizik VP of Brand and Creative. "Working with JET-PUFFED has been a tremendous partnership. We share a commitment to enhancing everyday experiences and making life's little moments more enjoyable. We can't wait to see the new S'mores Shoe around the campfire this summer."

Starting today, the JET-PUFFED x Kizik S'mores Shoe is available exclusively on kizik.com/jetpuffed for $119 in women's sizes 6-14.5 and men's 4.5-13, while supplies last.

For more information, visit @KraftJetPuffed and @wearkizik on Instagram and Facebook, or head to kizik.com.

ABOUT KRAFT HEINZ

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company, inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT KIZIK

Based in Lindon, Utah, Kizik is the industry's leading hands-free footwear brand, boasting more than 180 pending and granted patents. Powered by the cutting-edge technology and relentless innovation of its parent company HandsFree Labs, Kizik's fashionable, hands-free footwear fuses modern design with next-level comfort and go-anywhere versatility. With a mission to inspire greater joy by making the everyday easier, Kizik is committed to empowering customers through convenience. Offering stylish silhouettes for men, women, and kids, Kizik's hands-free footwear truly is for everyone. To learn more, visit kizik.com and follow @wearkizik.

