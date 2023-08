Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 Per Share, 9.9% Increase From Prior Quarter

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share on the Company's common stock, an increase of 9.9% over the previous quarter's dividend per share. The dividend is payable on October 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2023. This is the ninth consecutive year Ingredion's board approved a quarterly dividend increase in the third quarter.



