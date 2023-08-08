Anzeige
08.08.2023 | 12:38
Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference August 16-17

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, announced Larry Heaton, CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti August Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on August 16-17, 2023.

The presentation will begin at 9:15 ET on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mqr9yUzCQkW9cixbRcQLww

Zomedica will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, August 16-17, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events.

Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC ,Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed a sister company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 40 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 1,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for equine and companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostic and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Follow Zomedica

Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zomedica
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
ZOM@redchip.com

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772750/Zomedica-to-Present-at-Sidoti-Virtual-Investor-Conference-August-16-17

