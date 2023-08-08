London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2023) - In a significant development, Holiday Swap, a trailblazer in the accommodation industry, has brought on board Eitan Neishlos as an investor and advisory board member. Neishlos, recognized for his contributions to fintech innovation, entrepreneurship, corporate law, and philanthropy, will be applying his extensive expertise to enhance the fintech and security aspects of Holiday Swap Group, in addition to providing substantial investment to fuel the company's growth.

Eitan Neishlos



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/176352_4b1d64c984226b40_001full.jpg

Eitan Neishlos stated, "I am inspired to join the advisory board and align our ethos with the vision of James and the leadership team. We at Neishlos are committed to positive disruption of the status quo through our media, fintech and security portfolio, extending into hospitality and aviation. Our commitment to Holiday Swap's innovative growth is demonstrated through an array of advisory, investment and technology contributions. Ready to work closely with the investors and management as we look onwards and upwards."

The acclaimed home exchange platform, Holiday Swap, operates in dozens of countries around the world, offering users the unique opportunity to swap or instantly book their homes with others, significantly reducing the high costs associated with travel accommodation. Holiday Swap's distinct model disrupts traditional norms in the travel industry and offers an affordable solution for accommodation, planning to reach over 20 million users globally.

Eitan Neishlos, the founder and chairman of Neishlos Capital, is renowned for his significant contributions in various industries. His portfolio includes being a major shareholder and director for several socially conscious companies such as Resonance Australia, CashD, AHNA Group and 18 Reflections. He has served on public and private boards, with various exits including from Capital Appreciation, DashPay and Caspit Payment Technologies. Currently, he advises and invests in various Israeli tech startups such as Leap and PalWallet. His passion for disruptive innovation makes him a perfect fit for Holiday Swap Group.

James Asquith, Holiday Swap founder and CEO, warmly welcomes Neishlos on board, "Eitan's inclusion as a shareholder and a member of our advisory board is an exciting development. He has demonstrated time and again his knack for innovation and disruption, which perfectly aligns with our ethos at Holiday Swap. His commitment to our cause will no doubt be a tremendous asset."

Apart from his corporate contributions, Neishlos is a noted philanthropist. His philanthropic arm has made various contributions including towards AIDS research and early-stage cancer detection for women. He has also contributed to the National Library of Australia, the National Library of Israel, the Sydney Opera House, and Know My Name, a Canberra-based arts forum for women. With his move to Dubai the focus has shifted towards economic and cultural kinship in the region.

Neishlos' commitment to Holiday Swap Group, coupled with his advisory role, propels the company towards an exciting phase of growth. With his diverse background and unique insights, he is set to contribute significantly to Holiday Swap's disruptive journey in the travel industry.

Holiday Swap Group's growth strategy is not limited to accommodations alone. It also includes an increasing interest in aviation assets. The company has made a strategic move towards expanding its Global Airlines subsidiary with the recent acquisition of four A380 aircraft, plus a partnership with American Express. This addition not only enhances the value of the company's aviation portfolio but also underscores its commitment to offering comprehensive and innovative solutions in the travel industry. The collaboration with Neishlos is expected to further strengthen these pursuits, highlighting the multi-faceted growth potential of Holiday Swap Group.

