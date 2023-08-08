NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter Revenue Increased 18% to $147 Million

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) (the "Company"), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced its second-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2023 as compared to June 30, 2022.

Highlights Consolidated revenue increased 18% to $147 million Clinical Services revenue increased 17% to $123 million Advanced Diagnostics revenue increased 22% to $24 million Net loss decreased 31% to $24 million Adjusted EBITDA increased 87% to negative $2 million

"Our team delivered another excellent quarter with double-digit growth in both our Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics businesses," said Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics. "Building on our focused initiatives we implemented in the second half of 2022, our strategic priorities continue to drive accelerated growth supported by improvements in execution. This strong positioning provides us with significant opportunity to carry our strength forward into the second half of 2023."

Second-Quarter Results

The Company has historically reported its activities in two reportable segments; (1) the Clinical Services segment and (2) the Pharma Services segment. In the second quarter of 2023, the Pharma Services segment was rebranded as the Advanced Diagnostics segment. This change had no impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements for any prior periods.

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $147 million, an increase of 18% over the same period in 2022. Clinical Services revenue of $123 million increased year-over-year by 17%. Clinical test volume(1) increased by 8% year-over-year. Average revenue per clinical test ("revenue per test") increased by 8% to $417. Advanced Diagnostics revenue increased by 22% to $24 million compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $59.9 million, an increase of 36.3% compared to the second quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue partially offset by higher payroll and payroll-related costs. Consolidated gross profit margin, including amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets, was 40.8%. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(2), excluding amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets, was 44.1%.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $90 million, an increase of $6 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Operating expenses included higher payroll and payroll-related costs, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense. The second quarter of 2023 also included restructuring charges, which were not included in the same period of 2022. These increases were partially offset by decreases in professional fees and recruiting expenses.

Net loss for the quarter decreased $11 million, or 31%, to $24 million compared to net loss of $35 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased $14 million, or 87%, to negative $2 million compared to negative $16 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Net Loss(2) was $7 million compared to Adjusted Net Loss(2) of $20 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $409 million at quarter end.

2023 Financial Guidance (3)

The Company again revised its full-year 2023 guidance(3), as initially revised on May 8, 2023.



FY 2022 May 8, 2023 FY 2023 Guidance Revised FY 2023 Guidance(3) YOY % Change from FY 2022 (in millions) Actual Low High Low High Low High Consolidated revenue $510 $555 $565 $565 $575 11% 13% Net loss $(144) $(116) $(108) $(107) $(100) 26% 31% Adjusted EBITDA $(48) $(22) $(18) $(13) $(10) 73% 79%

________________________________________

(1) Clinical testing excludes tests and revenue for Advanced Diagnostics.

(2) The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this report entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent.

(3) The Company reserves the right to adjust this guidance at any time based on the ongoing execution of its business plan. Current and prospective investors are encouraged to perform their own due diligence before buying or selling any of the Company's securities, and are reminded that the foregoing estimates should not be construed as a guarantee of future performance.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's also serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to secure the data we maintain.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Rolle, Switzerland. CAP accreditation is pending in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," "guidance," "plan," "potential" and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding improving operational efficiency, returning to profitable growth and its ongoing executive recruitment process. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to identify and recruit executive candidates, to continue gaining new customers, respond to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



June 30, 2023 (unaudited) December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 289,074 $ 263,180 Marketable securities, at fair value 120,272 174,809 Accounts receivable, net 125,425 119,711 Inventories 24,945 24,277 Prepaid assets 16,571 15,237 Other current assets 8,433 8,077 Total current assets 584,720 605,291 Property and equipment, net 100,110 102,499 Operating lease right-of-use assets 91,412 96,109 Intangible assets, net 390,693 408,260 Goodwill 522,766 522,766 Other assets 5,407 5,109 Total non-current assets 1,110,388 1,134,743 Total assets $ 1,695,108 $ 1,740,034

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 87,483 $ 83,278 Current portion of equipment financing obligations 11 70 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,354 6,584 Total current liabilities 94,848 89,932 Long-term liabilities Convertible senior notes, net 536,755 535,322 Operating lease liabilities 65,468 68,952 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 28,811 34,750 Other long-term liabilities 13,034 13,055 Total long-term liabilities 644,068 652,079 Total liabilities $ 738,916 $ 742,011 Stockholders' equity Total stockholders' equity $ 956,192 $ 998,023 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,695,108 $ 1,740,034

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 NET REVENUE







Clinical Services $ 123,156 $ 105,635 $ 238,025 $ 204,426 Advanced Diagnostics 23,761 19,437 46,112 37,815 Total net revenue 146,917 125,072 284,137 242,241

COST OF REVENUE 87,026 81,126 169,432 160,063

GROSS PROFIT 59,891 43,946 114,705 82,178 Operating expenses: General and administrative 60,308 57,951 121,857 124,199 Research and development 7,502 8,626 14,897 16,339 Sales and marketing 18,901 17,071 35,160 33,370 Restructuring charges 3,074 - 7,758 - Total operating expenses 89,785 83,648 179,672 173,908 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (29,894) (39,702) (64,967) (91,730) Interest (income) expense, net (2,524) 926 (3,991) 2,227 Other (income) expense, net (730) 405 (616) 237 Loss before taxes (26,640) (41,033) (60,360) (94,194) Income tax benefit (2,309) (5,730) (5,234) (9,483) NET LOSS $ (24,331) $ (35,303) $ (55,126) $ (84,711)

NET LOSS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.19) $ (0.28) $ (0.44) $ (0.68) Diluted $ (0.19) $ (0.28) $ (0.44) $ (0.68)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 125,356 124,068 125,192 123,850 Diluted 125,356 124,068 125,192 123,850

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net loss $ (55,126) $ (84,711) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 18,523 16,921 Amortization of intangibles 17,566 16,979 Non-cash stock-based compensation 10,463 15,729 Non-cash operating lease expense 4,648 4,989 Amortization of convertible debt discount and debt issue costs 1,433 1,415 Gain on sale of assets held for sale - (2,048) Other adjustments 1,665 1,602 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (13,412) (16,912) Net cash used in operating activities (14,240) (46,036) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of marketable securities (6,756) (56,332) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 62,868 68,525 Purchases of property and equipment (17,421) (18,513) Proceeds from assets held for sale - 12,098 Net cash provided by investing activities 38,691 5,778 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of equipment financing obligations (61) (574) Issuance of common stock, net 1,504 7,642 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,443 7,068 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 25,894 (33,190) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 263,180 316,827 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 289,074 $ 283,637

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results and financial guidance in this press release refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating the analysis of the Company's core test-level operating results across reporting periods and when comparing those same results to those published by our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in evaluating future prospects. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the business. These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results, should not be considered measures of liquidity, and are unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations before: (i) interest (income) expense, net, (ii) tax (benefit) or expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) restructuring costs, and (vii) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

"Adjusted cost of revenue" is defined by NeoGenomics as cost of revenue before amortization expense of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets.

"Adjusted gross profit" is defined by NeoGenomics as total revenue less adjusted cost of revenue.

"Adjusted gross profit margin" is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted cost of revenue divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

"Adjusted net (loss) income" is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations plus: (i) non-cash amortization of intangible assets, (ii) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (iv) restructuring costs, and (v) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method unless the effect of this adjustment on both the adjusted net (loss) income and weighted average diluted common shares outstanding would be anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

"Adjusted diluted EPS" is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will also include any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will exclude any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss (GAAP) $ (24,331) $ (35,303) $ (55,126) $ (84,711) Adjustments to net loss: Interest (income) expense, net (2,524) 926 (3,991) 2,227 Income tax benefit (2,309) (5,730) (5,234) (9,483) Depreciation 9,475 8,526 18,523 16,921 Amortization of intangibles 8,783 8,490 17,566 16,980 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (10,906) $ (23,091) $ (28,262) $ (58,066) Further adjustments to EBITDA: Acquisition and integration related expenses - 1,252 - 2,282 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 5,705 3,626 10,463 15,729 Restructuring charges 3,074 - 7,758 - Other significant (income) expenses, net(4) 76 1,940 874 4,771 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (2,051) $ (16,273) $ (9,167) $ (35,284)

_________________

(4) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter, moving costs, and other non-recurring items. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes CEO transition costs, fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes a gain on the sale of a building, fees related to a regulatory matter, CEO transition costs, moving costs, and other non-recurring items.

Reconciliation of Segment and Consolidated GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Clinical Services:











Total revenue (GAAP) $ 123,156 $ 105,635 16.6% $ 238,025 $ 204,426 16.4%

Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 71,746 $ 67,035 7.0% $ 139,038 $ 132,302 5.1% Adjustments to cost of revenue(5) (4,263) (4,264) (8,527) (8,527) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 67,483 $ 62,771 7.5% $ 130,511 $ 123,775 5.4%

Gross profit (GAAP) $ 51,410 $ 38,600 33.2% $ 98,987 $ 72,124 37.2% Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP ) $ 55,673 $ 42,864 29.9% $ 107,514 $ 80,651 33.3%

Gross profit margin (GAAP) 41.7% 36.5% 41.6% 35.3% Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 45.2% 40.6% 45.2% 39.5%

Advanced Diagnostics: Total revenue (GAAP) $ 23,761 $ 19,437 22.2% $ 46,112 $ 37,815 21.9%

Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 15,280 $ 14,091 8.4% $ 30,394 $ 27,761 9.5% Adjustments to cost of revenue(6) (590) (589) (1,179) (1,179) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 14,690 $ 13,502 8.8% $ 29,215 $ 26,582 9.9%

Gross profit (GAAP) $ 8,481 $ 5,346 58.6% $ 15,718 $ 10,054 56.3% Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP ) $ 9,071 $ 5,935 52.8% $ 16,897 $ 11,233 50.4%

Gross profit margin (GAAP) 35.7% 27.5% 34.1% 26.6% Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 38.2% 30.5% 36.6% 29.7%

Consolidated: Total revenue (GAAP) $ 146,917 $ 125,072 17.5% $ 284,137 $ 242,241 17.3%

Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 87,026 $ 81,126 7.3% $ 169,432 $ 160,063 5.9% Adjustments to cost of revenue(5)(6) (4,853) (4,853) (9,706) (9,706) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 82,173 $ 76,273 7.7% $ 159,726 $ 150,357 6.2%

Gross profit (GAAP) $ 59,891 $ 43,946 36.3% $ 114,705 $ 82,178 39.6% Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP ) $ 64,744 $ 48,799 32.7% $ 124,411 $ 91,884 35.4%

Gross profit margin (GAAP) 40.8% 35.1% 40.4% 33.9% Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 44.1% 39.0% 43.8% 37.9%

_________________

(5) Clinical Services cost of revenue adjustments for both the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 includes $4.3 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets. Clinical Services cost of revenue adjustments for both the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 includes $8.5 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets.

(6) Advanced Diagnostics cost of revenue adjustments for both the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 include $0.6 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets. Advanced Diagnostics cost of revenue adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 include $1.2 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss

and GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss (GAAP) $ (24,331) $ (35,303) $ (55,126) $ (84,711) Adjustments to net loss, net of tax: Amortization of intangibles 8,783 8,490 17,566 16,980 Acquisition and integration related expenses - 1,252 - 2,282 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 5,705 3,626 10,463 15,729 Restructuring charges 3,074 - 7,758 - Other significant (income) expenses, net(7) 76 1,940 874 4,771 Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) $ (6,693) $ (19,995) $ (18,465) $ (44,949)

Net loss per common share (GAAP) Diluted EPS $ (0.19) $ (0.28) $ (0.44) $ (0.68) Adjustments to diluted loss income per share: Amortization of intangibles 0.07 0.07 0.14 0.14 Acquisition and integration related expenses - 0.01 - 0.02 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.05 0.03 0.08 0.13 Restructuring charges 0.02 - 0.06 - Other significant (income) expenses, net(7) - 0.02 0.01 0.04 Rounding and impact of diluted shares in adjusted diluted shares(8) - (0.01) - (0.01) Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ (0.05) $ (0.16) $ (0.15) $ (0.36)

Weighted average shares used in computation of adjusted diluted EPS: Diluted common shares (GAAP) 125,356 124,068 125,192 123,850 Dilutive effect of options, restricted stock, and converted shares(9)(10) - - - - Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) 125,356 124,068 125,192 123,850

_________________

(7) For the three months ended June 30, 2023, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter, moving costs, and other non-recurring items. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes CEO transition costs, fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes a gain on the sale of a building, fees related to a regulatory matter, CEO transition costs, moving costs, and other non-recurring items.

(8) This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive or GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, also compensates for the effects of additional diluted shares included or excluded in adjusted diluted shares outstanding for the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options and restricted stock and the if-converted impact of convertible notes.

(9) In those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, this adjustment includes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive.

(10) In those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, this adjustment excludes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance to Corresponding GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

GAAP net loss in 2023 will be impacted by certain charges, including: (i) expense related to the amortization of intangible assets, (ii) non-cash stock based compensation, (iii) restructuring charges and (iv) other one-time expenses. These charges have been included in GAAP net loss available to stockholders and GAAP net loss per share; however, they have been removed from adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted net loss per share.

The following table reconciles the Company's 2023 outlook for net loss and EPS to the corresponding non-GAAP measures of adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS:



Year Ended December 31, 2023

Low Range High Range Net loss (GAAP) $ (107,000) $ (100,000) Amortization of intangibles 35,000 35,000 Non-cash stock-based compensation 27,000 26,000 Restructuring charges 9,000 9,000 Other one-time expenses 1,000 1,000 Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) (35,000) (29,000) Interest and taxes (16,000) (18,000) Depreciation 38,000 37,000 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (13,000) $ (10,000)

Net loss per diluted share (GAAP) $ (0.84) $ (0.79) Adjustments to net loss per diluted share: Amortization of intangibles 0.28 0.28 Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 0.21 0.20 Restructuring charges 0.07 0.07 Other one-time expenses 0.01 0.01 Rounding and impact of diluted shares in adjusted diluted shares(11) (0.01) - Adjusted diluted EPS(12) (non-GAAP) $ (0.28) $ (0.23)

Weighted average assumed shares outstanding in 2023: Diluted shares (GAAP) 127,000 127,000 Options, restricted stock, and converted shares not included in diluted shares(12) - - Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) 127,000 127,000

_________________

(11) This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, also compensates for the effects of additional diluted shares included in adjusted diluted shares outstanding for the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options and restricted stock and the if-converted impact of convertible notes.

(12) For those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, this adjustment includes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive.

Supplemental Information

Clinical(13) Tests Performed and Revenue

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Clinical(13):











Number of tests performed 295,116 272,982 8.1% 580,592 539,017 7.7% Average revenue/test $ 417 $ 387 7.8% $ 410 $ 379 8.2%

_________________

(13) Excludes tests and revenue for Advanced Diagnostics.

