RINO International Corp., dba JOIN: Rino International Corp. Dba Join Entertainment Holdings Inc., Announces Approval From Roku, Google TV/ Chromecast, Android TV, Apple Ios and the Securement of a Strategic Partnership With Tvcoins

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / RINO International Corp. (OTC PK:RINO), dba JOIN Entertainment Holdings Inc. (JOIN TV), is thrilled to announce that it has reached approval status to operate on the following platforms: ROKU (ROKU), Google TV & Chromecast (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL) and Android TV - in addition, JOIN TV has reached approval on Android based smart phones and tablet operating systems (e.g. Samsung, Google Pixel and Motorola) as well as on all-models of iPhone and iPads. This unique access positions JOIN TV as a new content streaming network in the F.A.S.T. channel marketplace operating on some of the broadest Smart TV operating systems, including access to over 70 million active Roku subscriber accounts boosted by Android TV compatibility through Chromecast, adding an additional 150 million active devices.

"The fact that JOIN will now be made accessible to millions of Android TV and Roku costumers proves consumers are shifting away from traditional television and prefer FAST Channels", says Warren Campbell, a Founding-Director at JOIN TV.

JOIN TV (Just One Incredible Network) is also thrilled to announce that it has finalized and secured a deal with North American-based, TVCoins an innovative service that rewards viewers for time spent while watching programs available on the JOIN F.A.S.T. channel network. Registered JOIN TV users can exchange earned TVCoins for rewards through a wide variety of global vendors that include (but are not limited to): Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Best Buy (BBY), Airbnb (ABNB), Foot Locker (FL), Tim Hortons (QSR) Wayfair (W), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Ikea and Boston Pizza.

JOIN TV has already secured hundreds of thousands of hours of programming for its array of channels that include a dedicated World Sports Channel, Fashion Channel, Travel Channel, Music Channel, Documentary Channel, and Trending Channel that showcases the best and most popular programming from around the world. "The network also plans to have JOIN embedded in future "Out-of-the-Box" consumer products that includes Hospitality Grade Monitors to expand its global reach in the months following the official JOIN TV Network launch," adds Campbell.

F.A.S.T. (Free Ad-Supported Television), are streaming channel apps offered directly to viewers via Smart TVs and other connected devices that bypass the cable and satellite television services that traditionally charge monthly fees. There are currently over 1 Billion Smart TVs globally that already support FAST Channel Apps. These downloadable free channels are emerging as front runners in the race for consumer attention, while at the same time, advertisers are shifting their dollars away from traditional TV with marketers estimated to spend billions more on FAST Channel content by 2025.

"In a world of paid streaming fatigue, we will be offering free premium FAST channels to all our viewers", says Campbell. "as an added incentive, viewers can also earn rewards while watching programs through our deal with TVCoins".

JOIN (Just One Incredible Network) is set to launch in the Fall of 2023 for viewers everywhere.

For more information about JOIN TV, please visit www.jointvnetwork.com or contact our investor relations team directly at investor_relations@jointvnetwork.com. or by phone at 1-855-564-6881.

About RINO International Corp., dba JOIN Entertainment Inc. (JOIN TV):

RINO International Corp., dba JOIN Entertainment Inc. (JOIN TV) is a North American Entertainment Network that provides distribution and revenue-generating solutions to OTT (Over-the-top) platforms Worldwide. We are an aggregator of F.A.S.T. (Free Ad Streaming Television) channels: Our company creates content, distributes content and monetizes content through the JOIN TV Global Network which is tethered to the FAST channels network of over 1.4 Billion smart televisions Worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, or incorporated by reference into this communication, are forward-looking statements. Throughout this communication, we have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions or the negative thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions concerning, among other things capital expenditures, earnings, litigation, regulatory matters, hedging, liquidity and capital resources and accounting matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this communication. All of our forward-looking statements include assumptions underlying or relating to such statements that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we are currently expecting, and are subject to numerous factors that present considerable risks and uncertainties.

Follow Us On Social Media

Twitter: JoinTVNetwork

Instagram: JoinTVNetwork

SOURCE: RINO International Corp., dba JOIN

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772499/Rino-International-Corp-OTCPK-RINO-Dba-Join-Entertainment-Holdings-Inc-Announces-Approval-From-Roku-Google-TV-Chromecast-Android-TV-Apple-Ios-and-the-Securement-of-a-Strategic-Partnership-With-Tvcoins