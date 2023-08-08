Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2023) - The Wonderland Conference, headline sponsored by PsychMD invites submissions of original research posters on the topics of mental health, longevity, and psychedelic medicine for presentation at the 2023 Conference in Miami.

Taking place from November 9th to 11th, 2023, at the illustrious Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami, FL, this conference is set to attract thousands of delegates with 300 speakers and feature three stages hosting more than 100 sessions, along with activations, an exhibition floor, and captivating art installations.

Wonderland is at the forefront of cutting-edge conferences, shining a spotlight on the future of medicine and therapies, with a specific focus on psychedelic medicine, mental health, and longevity. Serving as both a thought-leadership platform and a gathering point for influential leaders in science, policy, and business, Wonderland acts as a catalyst for disruptive innovation. Attendees can expect a remarkable fusion of knowledge sharing and entertainment, to high-level discussions.

The poster sessions at Wonderland showcase ongoing research projects and early findings on:

Psychedelic compounds research and clinical trials

Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy

Psychedelics and mental health

Neuroscience of psychedelics

Longevity research and technologies

Advances in mental healthcare

Novel diagnostics and digital biomarkers

Policy innovations enabling access

Researchers at all career stages are encouraged to submit abstracts of up to 200 words to kristina@microdose.buzz with their poster in the form of a PDF file by September 10th, 2023. If accepted, presenters will display a poster and engage in informal discussions during the poster sessions.

Posters should be A0 portrait orientation. Printed posters will be provided by the Conference production team. Presenters are invited to supplement with handouts and demonstration materials.

The poster sessions offer excellent opportunities for networking and the exchange of ideas between researchers. Wonderland aims to showcase promising early research and build connections across disciplines to advance the medicine and therapies of the future.

In addition to posters, Wonderland is still accepting speaker applications for those with cutting-edge research to share on longevity, psychedelics, and mental health. Researchers, clinicians, innovators, and thought leaders are encouraged to apply to speak at this premier event. Accepted speakers will have the opportunity to share their latest findings and insights through presentations and panels on one of the stages, expanding the dialogue on the medicine and therapies of the future.

To be considered for the speaker lineup at Wonderland: 2023, submit your application by September 15, 2023, through the conference website: https://wonderlandconference.com/apply/speak/.

Wonderland will feature compelling speakers, showcases, screenings and exhibits focused on groundbreaking approaches to health and wellbeing. Learn more at https://wonderlandconference.com/.

About Wonderland

Wonderland is the place to discover the fascinating worlds of psychedelic medicine, mental health, and longevity. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for disruptive innovation related to the medicine and therapies of the future with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Emphasizing the critical intersection of these fields, Wonderland dedicates itself to delivering real-life events featuring high-quality programming at its stunning Miami location and venue.

https://wonderlandconference.com/

About PsychMD

PsychMD is a forward-thinking mental wellness company offering affordable mental health care for all. Embracing the transformative potential of psychedelic medicine and AI-powered virtual therapy sessions, it strives to improve mental health outcomes, increase accessibility, and reduce the burden on healthcare systems.

