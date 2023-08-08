SWISS BLOCKCHAIN CONSORTIUM; NFT FEST LUGANO: Swiss Blockchain Consortium Media Partner of NFT FEST LUGANO

LUGANO, Switzerland, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT FEST LUGANO is the big NFTs and WEB3 event held in the city of Lugano in Switzerland, 5 days of insights and emotions where culture, entertainment and industrial applications are the basis of this Non-Fungible-Token event which will involve the entire city of Lugano from 7 to 11 September 2023.

Organized under the patronage of the Municipality of Lugano, the festival is preparing to expand what in past years has been the brilliant experience of the NFT Week. The event will be held in the city center and will involve all its big public facilities and More than 100 international speakers.

3 speci?c areas will be represented and developed at the event.

NFT Art will include many of the most important international artists and The Cyber Dreams Exhibition at the Asilo Ciani with an exclusive vernissage on 8 September.

NFT Music will represent the new and emerging area of development related to copyright.

NFT Gaming will delve into the Play-To-Earn theme linked to cryptocurrencies through tournaments, exclusive drops, discussions, and presentations developed by the leading industry operators.

"Lugano has declared itself a pole of technological revolution", says the Mayor of the city Michele Foletti, "and it has already demonstrated this in recent years with concrete and tangible initiatives that really work, such as the MyLugano project with its LVGA cryptocurrency. Lugano is therefore very happy to welcome an event like this. Yet another demonstration of being an avant-garde and open city".

Roberto Gorini, Festival Director and Founder noku.io, explains the objectives of the initiative: "The festival was born from the idea of uniting culture and technology. We will focus on the innovative aspects, and social revolutions.

Michele Ficara Manganelli, Executive Director of the Swiss Blockchain Consortium said: we are delighted to contribute our support to the main Swiss event on the nascent WEB3 world. Our city, Lugano, proves to be extremely forward-looking in culturally and economically supporting the new digital mode NFT, Metaverse and Crypto.

SCHEDULE:

Open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.

SIDE-EVENTS (after 7:00 pm):

Speakers Oriental Room Pre-Party - September 6

Official Opening Party and Freestyle Battle- September 7

Cyber Dreams Vernissage - September 8

Friday Night Party and DJ Set - September 8

Degen Gala Dinner - September 9

Rarity After Party - September 9

