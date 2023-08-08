Insurance Product Experts From Sun Life, Combined Insurance, Canada Life and IoT Insurance Observatory Share their Insights on the Future of Product Strategy.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2023) - In light of carriers expanding their product portfolios to keep pace with evolving customer demands, Reuters Events sat down with Brady Aarssen (VP Group Retirement & Innovation, Canada Life), Matteo Carbone (Founder & Director, IoT Insurance Observatory), Gourami Kakhadze (VP, Chief Compliance Officer, Combined Insurance) and Anna Foat (Design literacy & Education Strategy - Global Marketing, Sun Life) to discuss how carrier can incorporate innovation and ensure security within their rapidly expanding product suites. Checkout their insights in our quick 10 minute read.

The report provides a clearer direction of travel for carriers looking to balance ROI for industry stakeholders with ever changing customer preferences. A snapshot of what the whitepaper covers can be found below:

More meaningful partnerships: Build relationships with partners who share a vision of the industry's future to provide a clear roadmap of product development

Refine data analytics: Perfectly predict preferences in real-time by deploying enriched AI/ML algorithms to continuously update customer profiles

Adopt a customer-centred approach: Start and end with the customer to deliver an effortless online experience

Below is a snippet of the insight our insurance executives provide in the paper:

"It's also about being there for customer in typically their most challenging situations" - Brady Aarssen, VP Group Retirement & Innovation, Canada Life

"Bring intermediaries and policyholders along by communicating the value proposition and sharing in the spoils" - Matteo Carbone, Founder & Director, IoT Insurance Observatory

"…we must challenge ourselves to innovate risk management practices in accordance with the new market realities." - Gourami Kakhadze, VP, Chief Compliance Officer, Combined Insurance

