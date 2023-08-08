CLIQ Digital delivered robust growth in H123, with 37% year-on-year growth in both revenue and EBITDA at a maintained margin of 15.8%. Growth continues to be driven by growing marketing spend and investment into evolving the bundled content offering. Given a more competitive bidding market, management is focusing on acquiring customers with a higher lifetime value to create a more profitable subscriber base. Management has reiterated both its FY23 and mid-term FY25 guidance and our headline forecasts remain unchanged. Despite CLIQ's share price performance faring better than the peer average valuation, it remains at a significant discount to peers on both EV/sales and EV/EBITDA multiples. In our view there continues to be significant upside to the current share price on our current estimates.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...