CLS Holdings USA, Inc.: Oasis Cannabis Utilizing AI-Powered Budtender Offering Personalized Recommendations & ChatGPT Agent

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), (the 'Company' or 'CLS'), a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, is pleased to announce the enhanced version of Pluggi, an AI-powered Budtender named Bud, to improve the customer shopping experience through education and personalized recommendations. Utilizing its core recommendation abilities and a custom ChatGPT agent, Bud leverages the Oasis Cannabis website, including menu data and FAQs, to seamlessly answer any customer support inquiries within seconds. The successful introduction of Bud has resulted in a significantly more efficient and effective e-commerce experience, improved customer satisfaction, and an increase in sales and diversity of purchases.

In addition to understanding customer needs and delivering intentional guidance, the AI-powered Budtender also provides context on terpenes and cannabinoid content on individual products, describing how its recommendations are a good fit for the customer's unique consumption goals. Not only are customers buying more, but they are also buying products they may not have considered without the recommendation. Instead of choosing what's cheapest or most popular, customers are now being opened up to new and more fitting considerations.

Customers are more likely to be pleased with their purchases and achieve the effects they set out for with Bud's recommendations. The majority of first-time users return to their Bud again for more recommendations.

"Pluggi is transforming the online shopping experience for our valued customers at Oasis Cannabis. The AI-powered budtender has excelled at delivering personalized product recommendations and education. Customers are more satisfied and confident with their purchases, and are more likely to return for more. Since implementing Bud, the store's basket size and order totals have increased remarkably."

Andrew Glashow, CEO at CLS Holdings

Around half of Oasis Cannabis customers that utilize Bud were influenced to buy recommended products, resulting in a $35,257 increase in revenue over just two months. Proving that customers are choosing beyond just the cheapest choices, the average price of items that are bought as a result of Bud's recommendation is $32.05, making for a 28% increase in the average shopping cart value. The ROI is astounding against a relatively low yearly cost of only $2000 annually.

Further, the AI-powered Budtender provides valuable insights through its detailed analytics dashboard, allowing CLS to better understand spending habits and continuously enhance the overall customer experience. The impressive results are a testament to the effectiveness of Bud's recommendations.

With over 500 unique SKUs at Oasis Cannabis, this simplifies the dispensary shopping experience. Bud helps customers weed through the large selection of products and brands in each category- consisting of flower, vaporizers, concentrates, and edibles. It also makes it easier for customers to explore options that best suit their needs.

CLS's City Trees brand makes up almost one-fifth of the brands clicked on during the recommendation process, providing value for CLS as a whole, not just the physical dispensary. Other commonly recommended brands include STIIIZY, KYND, Nature's Chemistry, and NuLeaf. Furthermore, these groundbreaking capabilities serve as a live customer service agent and greatly caters to those that prefer or require an independent shopping experience.

"We understand that not everyone has the same access to cannabis, whether that's due to a disability, lack of access to transportation, or otherwise. Or maybe you're just in a hurry and don't have time to chat. Whatever it is, we're committed to offering a seamless shopping experience for all of our customers, even if you can't make it to the store or interact directly with us. By adding Bud to our online ordering, customers can get the advice they need without having to take the time to talk to our budtenders. Pluggi has made the Oasis shopping experience more accessible and convenient."

Andrew Glashow, CEO at CLS Holdings

Bud is a customer service agent that's always available. In just two months, the incorporation of this tool has undeniably elevated the overall shopping experience for Oasis customers. The AI-powered Budtender has increased customer satisfaction, encouraged exploration of new products, and greatly boosted the quantity and quality of sales. Its user-friendly features have promoted sales with customer interaction, inclusivity, education, and online shopping.

As a pioneering approach in cannabis retail, this exemplifies the potential of AI-driven assistance in revolutionizing customer service and product selection. The successful integration of Pluggi marks a significant milestone in providing expert-driven, accessible, and customer-centric shopping experiences at Oasis Cannabis Dispensary.

