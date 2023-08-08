ExitCertified Launches New Program: Run Your First Data Warehouse Workload With BigQuery

In Partnership With Google Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / ExitCertified announces the launch of a new program, Google Cloud: Running Your First Data Warehouse Workload with BigQuery.

Designed for participants who wish to get up and running quickly on Google Cloud, this course will give students hands-on experience with BigQuery, an enterprise data warehouse, as of day one. This program will equip attendees with a) an understanding of the purpose and use of BigQuery and b) an overview of the options for loading data into the data warehouse.

Scaling in tandem with an organization's data, BigQuery allows companies to access and analyze data across clouds and use built-in ML/AI and BI for insights at scale. Students will launch a data warehouse workload with BigQuery and get unlimited access to perform hands-on lab exercises within a Google Cloud environment for 30 days. They'll also get authorized Google Cloud skill building reference materials and collateral. In the weeks following the class, students can attend two Tech Advisory sessions to ask follow-up questions and receive targeted advisory to support their work.

"Companies that have data spread across various clouds tell us that BigQuery has been a game changer for them," said Alex Bellows, Director, Cloud Training Practices, ExitCertified. "They love its ease of use and that there's no infrastructure to set up or manage."

Created by ExitCertified with support from Google Cloud, Google Cloud: Running Your First Data Warehouse Workload with BigQuery begins Sept. 6 and will run three sessions over the month. Spaces are limited, so act now by clicking the link below to secure your seat.

