Under Armour, Inc.: Under Armour Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results; Maintains Fiscal 2024 Outlook

BALTIMORE, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024 ended June 30, 2023 . The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph.
"We're pleased with how we have navigated our start to fiscal 2024," said Under Armour President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz . "Our international and direct-to-consumer businesses, both of which realized solid growth in the quarter, continue to deliver aside a challenging consumer retail environment in North America . Based on this performance, we are maintaining our outlook for fiscal 2024."
Linnartz continued, "As we continue executing against our Protect This House 3 strategic priorities, including our prioritization of North America, we have taken several important steps. These steps include leadership changes, amplifying storytelling to drive global brand heat, and optimizing our product engine to deliver elevated design and groundbreaking innovations that athletes covet. I am confident that we will achieve the improved growth and profitability this brand is capable of over the long run."
First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Review
- Revenue was down 2 percent to $1.3 billion (down 1 percent currency neutral).
- Wholesale revenue decreased 6 percent to $742 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue increased 4 percent to $544 million due to a 6 percent increase in eCommerce revenue, which represented 40 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business in the quarter, and a 3 percent increase in owned and operated store revenue.
- North America revenue decreased 9 percent to $827 million, and international revenue increased 12 percent to $485 million (up 15 percent currency neutral). Within the international business, revenue increased 10 percent in EMEA (up 11 percent currency neutral), 14 percent in Asia-Pacific (up 21 percent currency neutral), and 13 percent in Latin America (up 5 percent currency neutral).
- Apparel revenue decreased 5 percent to $825 million . Footwear revenue increased 5 percent to $364 million . Accessories revenue increased 1 percent to $98 million .
- Gross margin declined 60 basis points to 46.1 percent, driven primarily by higher promotions and adverse effects from changes in foreign currency, partially offset by supply chain benefits related to lower freight expenses.
- Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased 1 percent to $587 million .
- Operating income was $21 million .
- Net Income was $9 million .
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.02 .
- Inventory was up 38 percent to $1.3 billion .
- Cash and Cash Equivalents were $704 million at the end of the quarter, and no borrowings were outstanding under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.
Fiscal 2024 Outlook
There are no changes to the company's fiscal 2024 outlook provided on May 9, 2023 :
- Revenue is expected to be flat to up slightly.
- Gross margin is expected to be up 25 to 75 basis points compared to the prior year's rate of 44.9 percent, driven by supply chain tailwinds related to lower freight costs, partially offset by mix impacts related to higher off-price revenue and higher promotions expected in the company's direct-to-consumer business.
- Selling, general & administrative expenses are expected to be flat to up slightly.
- Operating income is expected to reach $310 million to $330 million .
- Effective tax rate is expected to be in the low twenties percentage range.
- Diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.47 and $0.51 .
- Capital expenditures are expected to be between $250 million and $270 million .
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release refers to "currency neutral" results for the company's 2024 fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Management believes this information is helpful to investors to compare the company's results of operations period-over-period because it enhances visibility into its actual underlying results, excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial information is calculated to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation. They should be contemplated in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the company's reported results prepared per GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
About Under Armour, Inc.
Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our share repurchase program, our future financial condition or results of operations, our prospects and strategies for future growth, expectations regarding promotional activities, freight, product cost pressures, and foreign currency impacts, the impact of global economic conditions and inflation on our results of operations, the development and introduction of new products, the implementation of our marketing and branding strategies, the future benefits and opportunities from significant investments, and the impact of litigation or other proceedings. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect our current views about future events. They are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions, including inflation, that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations, including impacts on the global supply chain; failure of our suppliers, manufacturers or logistics providers to produce or deliver our products in a timely or cost-effective manner; labor or other disruptions at ports or our suppliers or manufacturers; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase our marketing efforts significantly; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and costs related to our supply chain (including labor); changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer shopping and engagement preferences and consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; loss of key customers, suppliers or manufacturers; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; our ability to further expand our business globally and to drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; the impact of global events beyond our control, including military conflict; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from significant transactions and investments; our ability to effectively meet the expectations of our stakeholders with respect to environmental, social and governance practices; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and other key employees; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business and realize expected benefits from restructuring plans; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations, and the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; and our potential exposure to litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements here reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the statement's date or to reflect unanticipated events.
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023, and 2022
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION
Three Months Ended June 30,
in '000s
2023
% of Net
2022
% of Net
Net revenues
$ 1,317,012
100.0 %
$ 1,349,057
100.0 %
Cost of goods sold
709,276
53.9 %
718,860
53.3 %
Gross profit
607,736
46.1 %
630,197
46.7 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
586,806
44.6 %
595,714
44.2 %
Income (loss) from operations
20,930
1.6 %
34,483
2.6 %
Interest income (expense), net
(1,626)
(0.1) %
(6,005)
(0.4) %
Other income (expense), net
(6,385)
(0.5) %
(14,241)
(1.1) %
Income (loss) before income taxes
12,919
1.0 %
14,237
1.1 %
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,971
0.3 %
5,657
0.4 %
Income (loss) from equity method investments
(399)
- %
(898)
(0.1) %
Net income (loss)
$ 8,549
0.6 %
$ 7,682
0.6 %
Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C
$ 0.02
$ 0.02
Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B and C
$ 0.02
$ 0.02
Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock
Basic
444,872
458,415
Diluted
454,506
468,167
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023, and 2022
(Unaudited; in thousands)
NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY
Three Months Ended June 30,
in '000s
2023
2022
% Change
Apparel
$ 824,660
$ 868,428
(5.0) %
Footwear
363,670
347,251
4.7 %
Accessories
97,862
96,831
1.1 %
Net Sales
1,286,192
1,312,510
(2.0) %
Licensing revenues
25,072
28,135
(10.9) %
Corporate Other (1)
5,748
8,412
(31.7) %
Total net revenues
$ 1,317,012
$ 1,349,057
(2.4) %
NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Three Months Ended June 30,
in '000s
2023
2022
% Change
Wholesale
$ 741,958
$ 791,686
(6.3) %
Direct-to-consumer
544,234
520,824
4.5 %
Net Sales
1,286,192
1,312,510
(2.0) %
License revenues
25,072
28,135
(10.9) %
Corporate Other (1)
5,748
8,412
(31.7) %
Total net revenues
$ 1,317,012
$ 1,349,057
(2.4) %
NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT
Three Months Ended June 30,
in '000s
2023
2022
% Change
North America
$ 826,652
$ 909,356
(9.1) %
EMEA
226,641
205,181
10.5 %
Asia-Pacific
202,232
176,665
14.5 %
Latin America
55,739
49,443
12.7 %
Corporate Other (1)
5,748
8,412
(31.7) %
Total net revenues
$ 1,317,012
$ 1,349,057
(2.4) %
(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program, as well as subscription revenues from the Company's MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms (collectively "MMR") and revenue from other digital business opportunities.
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023, and 2022
(Unaudited; in thousands)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
Three Months Ended June 30,
in '000s
2023
% of Net
2022
% of Net
North America
$ 158,051
19.1 %
$ 189,924
20.9 %
EMEA
30,949
13.7 %
18,181
8.9 %
Asia-Pacific
15,398
7.6 %
19,945
11.3 %
Latin America
5,777
10.4 %
6,234
12.6 %
Corporate Other (1)
(189,245)
NM
(199,801)
NM
Income (loss) from operations
$ 20,930
1.6 %
$ 34,483
2.6 %
(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program, as well as subscription revenues from the Company's MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms (collectively "MMR") and revenue from other digital business opportunities. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the Company's central supporting functions.
(2) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).
Under Armour, Inc.
As of June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023
(Unaudited; in thousands)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
in '000s
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 703,591
$ 711,910
Accounts receivable, net
695,455
759,860
Inventories
1,320,468
1,190,253
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
264,704
297,563
Total current assets
2,984,218
2,959,586
Property and equipment, net
679,114
672,736
Operating lease right-of-use assets
464,793
489,306
Goodwill
479,568
481,992
Intangible assets, net
8,616
8,940
Deferred income taxes
194,910
186,167
Other long-term assets
55,941
58,356
Total assets
$ 4,867,160
$ 4,857,083
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current maturities of long-term debt
$ 80,919
$ -
Accounts payable
714,189
649,116
Accrued expenses
333,638
354,643
Customer refund liabilities
136,017
160,533
Operating lease liabilities
139,878
140,990
Other current liabilities
59,565
51,609
Total current liabilities
1,464,206
1,356,891
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
594,107
674,478
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
677,121
705,713
Other long-term liabilities
126,316
121,598
Total liabilities
2,861,750
2,858,680
Total stockholders' equity
2,005,410
1,998,403
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,867,160
$ 4,857,083
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited; in thousands)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended June 30,
in '000s
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 8,549
$ 7,682
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
36,169
34,321
Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss
8,230
7,856
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
405
322
Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs
548
548
Stock-based compensation
11,777
11,375
Deferred income taxes
(8,756)
(1,125)
Changes in reserves and allowances
12,005
194
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
63,059
8,586
Inventories
(140,213)
(134,210)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(7,206)
(8,113)
Other non-current assets
30,155
19,796
Accounts payable
46,854
96,319
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(47,939)
43,524
Customer refund liabilities
(24,472)
(2,528)
Income taxes payable and receivable
11,866
2,949
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,031
87,496
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(39,591)
(35,747)
Earn-out from the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform
45,000
35,000
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
5,409
(747)
Cash flows from financing activities
Common shares repurchased
-
(25,000)
Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes
(2,104)
(352)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances
870
993
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,234)
(24,359)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(12,087)
(21,454)
Net increase in (decrease in) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(6,881)
40,936
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
727,726
1,022,126
End of period
$ 720,845
$ 1,063,062
Under Armour, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated according to GAAP
CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION
Three months ended
Total Net Revenue
Net revenue growth - GAAP
(2.4) %
Foreign exchange impact
1.1 %
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
(1.3) %
North America
Net revenue growth - GAAP
(9.1) %
Foreign exchange impact
0.7 %
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
(8.4) %
EMEA
Net revenue growth - GAAP
10.5 %
Foreign exchange impact
0.6 %
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
11.1 %
Asia-Pacific
Net revenue growth - GAAP
14.5 %
Foreign exchange impact
6.4 %
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
20.9 %
Latin America
Net revenue growth - GAAP
12.7 %
Foreign exchange impact
(7.5) %
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
5.2 %
Total International
Net revenue growth - GAAP
12.4 %
Foreign exchange impact
2.1 %
Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP
14.5 %
Under Armour, Inc.
As of June 30, 2023, and 2022
COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT
June 30,
2023
2022
Factory House
177
179
Brand House
19
18
North America total doors
196
197
Factory House
168
156
Brand House
79
87
International total doors
247
243
Factory House
345
335
Brand House
98
105
Total doors
443
440
