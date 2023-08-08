WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.37 Per Share

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 . In addition, the Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.37 per share with respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2023 . The distribution will be payable on October 3, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 19, 2023 .
Second Quarter 2023 Summary Highlights
- Net Asset Value of $325.3 million, or $14.00 per share
- Investment portfolio(1) totaling $728.4 million
- STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $324.5 million
- Gross investment deployments(2) of $23.8 million for the second quarter, including new originations of $19.3 million and $4.5 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments
- Net investment income of $10.6 million, or $0.456 per share
- Core net investment income of $10.6 million, or $0.456 per share(3)
- Second quarter distribution of $0.37 per share
Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased to report that WhiteHorse's core net investment income increased by nearly 35% compared with the second quarter of 2022 and was well in excess of our regular dividend. While we marked down some assets during the quarter and placed two portfolio companies on non-accrual, activity was limited to consumer-facing portfolio companies and certain portfolio companies that experienced challenges independent of economic conditions largely due to market pricing. The investments in our existing portfolio were underwritten at modest leverage levels and are generally well positioned to service our debt in a rising interest rate environment. Additionally, our portfolio remains overwhelmingly represented by non-cyclical or light cyclical borrowers. The current market environment offers exceptionally attractive terms as terms and conditions in the lower middle market have returned to more normalized conditions and the quality of deals has improved. Our pipeline has returned to an all-time high, and we continue to derive significant advantages from our three-tier sourcing architecture and our affiliation with H.I.G. Capital, a leader in the low and mid-markets. The strength of the pipeline enables us to be conservative in our deal selection, and we are being cautious in the face of a weakening economy and remain focused on credits with compelling risk return characteristics. The deals that we're continuing to work on are mostly non-cyclical or light cyclicals, and we continue to be highly selective about which credits we underwrite."
Portfolio and Investment Activity
As of June 30, 2023, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $728.4 million, compared with $749.2 million as of March 31, 2023 . The portfolio as of June 30, 2023 consisted of 116 positions across 70 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 13.4% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV (as defined below)) was $7.1 million with the overall portfolio comprised of approximately 81.3% first lien secured loans, 2.4% second lien secured loans, 2.2% equity and 14.1% in investments in STRS JV. Almost all loans were variable rate investments (primarily indexed to the London Interbank Offered Rate or Secured Overnight Financing Rate) with fixed rate securities representing only 0.8% of loans at fair value. Nearly all performing floating rate investments have interest rate floors.
During the three months ended June 30, 2023, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in three new portfolio companies for a total of $19.3 million and added a total of $4.5 million to existing portfolio companies. Proceeds from sales and repayments totaled approximately $28.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, driven by three full realizations in Arcole Holding Corporation, Lenny & Larry's, LLC and Avision Holdings, LLC and received net repayments of $1.5 million related to revolver loans.
In addition to the transactions discussed above, during the three months ended June 30, 2023, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets comprised of two new portfolio companies and one add-on investment, totaling $12.6 million to STRS JV in exchange for cash proceeds of $10.8 and a net investment in the STRS JV of $1.8 million .
WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC
As of June 30, 2023, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $324.5 million, consisted of 32 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 12.2%.
Results of Operations
For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company's net investment income was approximately $10.6 million, compared with approximately $7.9 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 34.2%. The increase in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to higher investment income from interest income and STRS JV due to an increase in base rates. This was partially offset by an increase in interest expense, due to higher base rates, and higher incentive fee due to higher pre-incentive fee net investment income in the current period, slightly offset by a reversal of capital gains incentive fee accrual for the three months ended June 30, 2022 . For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company's investment in STRS JV generated an annualized, gross investment yield of approximately 16.2%.
For the three months ended June 30, 2023, core net investment income(3) was $10.6 million, or $0.456 per share, compared with $7.8 million, or $0.334 per share for the same period in the prior year.
For the three months ended June 30, 2023, WhiteHorse Finance reported a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $6.7 million . This compares with the three months ended June 30, 2022 net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $0.5 million . The decrease for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to markdowns on the portfolio in the current quarter.
WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, which compares with a net increase of $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $325.3 million, or $14.00 per share, as of June 30, 2023, compared with $330.0 million, or $14.20 per share, as of March 31, 2023.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2023, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $23.1 million, compared with $22.2 million as of March 31, 2023, inclusive of restricted cash. As of June 30, 2023, the Company also had $96.4 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.
Distributions
The Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.37 per share with respect to the quarter ending September 30, 2023 . The distributions will be payable on October 3, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 19, 2023 .
On May 9, 2023, the Company declared a distribution of $0.37 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, with distributions declared at or above $0.355 for the forty-third consecutive quarter since the Company's initial public offering. The distribution was paid on July 5, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 21, 2023 .
Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $102.4 million, at fair value.
(2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV.
(3) "Core net investment income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.
(4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.
SCHEDULE 1
As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data):
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amounts
Amounts
Net investment income
$
10,592
$
0.456
$
7,877
$
0.339
Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness
-
-
-
-
Accrual for capital gains incentive fee
-
-
(106)
(0.005)
Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses
-
-
-
-
Core net investment income
$
10,592
$
0.456
$
7,771
$
0.334
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
Assets
Investments, at fair value
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
$
607,111
$
650,535
Non-controlled affiliate company investments
6,262
9,533
Controlled affiliate company investments
114,979
100,160
Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $760,023 and $782,429, respectively)
728,352
760,228
Cash and cash equivalents
10,412
9,508
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
10,624
14,683
Restricted foreign currency (cost of $2,027 and $2,066, respectively)
2,049
2,073
Interest and dividend receivable
7,220
7,814
Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions
11,770
283
Escrow receivable
711
711
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
1,039
1,174
Total assets
$
772,177
$
796,474
Liabilities
Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $3,938 and $4,718, respectively)
$
424,711
$
440,427
Distributions payable
8,600
8,251
Management fees payable
3,705
3,860
Incentive fees payable
5,115
5,618
Interest payable
2,750
2,774
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,467
2,329
Advances received from unfunded credit facilities
524
825
Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts
9
3
Total liabilities
446,881
464,087
Commitments and contingencies
Net assets
Common stock, 23,243,088 and 23,243,088 shares issued and outstanding, par value
23
23
Paid-in capital in excess of par
339,240
339,240
Accumulated earnings (losses)
(13,967)
(6,876)
Total net assets
325,296
332,387
Total liabilities and total net assets
$
772,177
$
796,474
Number of shares outstanding
23,243,088
23,243,088
Net asset value per share
$
14.00
$
14.30
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Investment income
From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
Interest income
$
19,307
$
15,672
$
38,928
$
31,881
Payment-in-kind income
1,073
356
2,305
888
Fee income
920
679
1,953
1,141
Dividend income
17
79
32
168
From non-controlled affiliate company investments
Interest income
-
3
-
13
Payment-in-kind income
115
70
66
120
Dividend income
-
109
84
240
From controlled affiliate company investments
Interest income
2,328
1,459
4,538
2,586
Payment-in-kind income
496
-
908
-
Dividend income
1,339
1,573
2,945
2,997
Total investment income
25,595
20,000
51,759
40,034
Expenses
Interest expense
7,334
4,945
14,859
9,719
Base management fees
3,705
3,908
7,416
7,859
Performance-based incentive fees
2,648
1,837
5,324
3,264
Administrative service fees
170
170
341
341
General and administrative expenses
896
1,088
2,023
2,036
Total expenses
14,753
11,948
29,963
23,219
Net investment income before excise tax
10,842
8,052
21,796
16,815
Excise tax
250
175
500
399
Net investment income after excise tax
10,592
7,877
21,296
16,416
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency
Net realized gains (losses)
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
5
686
336
(17,498)
Non-controlled affiliate company investments
(339)
1,725
(339)
1,725
Foreign currency transactions
41
(61)
402
(342)
Foreign currency forward contracts
4
(8)
(3)
(8)
Net realized gains (losses)
(289)
2,342
396
(16,123)
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
(2,330)
(4,546)
(4,427)
12,570
Non-controlled affiliate company investments
(3,022)
(586)
(4,522)
(2,206)
Controlled affiliate company investments
(600)
1,502
(521)
1,672
Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies
(458)
756
(829)
727
Foreign currency forward contracts
(12)
4
(6)
-
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
(6,422)
(2,870)
(10,305)
12,763
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions
(6,711)
(528)
(9,909)
(3,360)
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
3,881
$
7,349
$
11,387
$
13,056
Per Common Share Data
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
0.17
$
0.32
$
0.49
$
0.56
Dividends and distributions declared per common share
$
0.37
$
0.36
$
0.80
$
0.71
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
23,243,088
23,240,651
23,243,088
23,215,792
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Issuer
Investment Type(1)
Floor
Reference
Spread
Interest
Acquisition
Maturity
Principal/
Amortized
Fair
Fair Value
Debt Investments
Advertising
M&M OpCo. LLC (d/b/a Escalent, Inc.)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
8.00 %
13.34 %
04/07/23
04/09/29
4,750
$
4,613
$
4,613
1.42
%
M&M OpCo. LLC (d/b/a Escalent, Inc.)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
8.00 %
13.34 %
04/07/23
04/09/29
-
-
-
-
4,613
4,613
1.42
Air Freight & Logistics
Gulf Winds International Acquisition LLC (d/b/a Gulf Winds
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.00 %
12.19 %
12/16/22
12/18/28
4,829
4,697
4,731
1.45
Gulf Winds International Acquisition LLC (d/b/a Gulf Winds
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.00 %
12.19 %
12/16/22
12/18/28
-
-
5
-
Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.25 %
11.43 %
07/12/21
07/12/26
11,091
10,957
10,542
3.24
Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.25 %
11.48 %
07/12/21
07/12/26
1,182
1,167
1,123
0.35
Transervice Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Transervice Logistics, Inc.)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
2.00 %
SOFR
7.50 %
12.71 %
06/29/23
06/29/28
9,000
8,730
8,730
2.68
25,551
25,131
7.72
Alternative Carriers
Patagonia Holdco LLC (d/b/a Lumen LATAM)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
0.50 %
SOFR
5.75 %
10.79 %
08/05/22
08/01/29
14,515
12,230
12,414
3.82
12,230
12,414
3.82
Application Software
Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (d/b/a Aspect Software, Inc.)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
0.75 %
LIBOR
5.25 %
10.39 %
08/29/22
05/08/28
3,082
2,643
2,348
0.72
Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (d/b/a Aspect Software, Inc.)
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
0.75 %
SOFR
9.00 %
14.50 %
05/03/21
05/07/29
15,000
14,670
10,876
3.34
MBS Highway, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.50 %
12.63 %
10/13/22
10/13/27
9,429
9,227
9,217
2.83
Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.00 %
12.34 %
06/14/19
12/29/23
3,164
3,163
3,101
0.95
Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)?7?
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.00 %
12.34 %
06/14/19
12/29/23
267
267
261
0.08
UserZoom Technologies, Inc. (d/b/a UserZoom, Inc.)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.50 %
12.42 %
01/12/23
04/05/29
9,819
9,546
9,626
2.95
39,516
35,429
10.87
Asset Management & Custody Banks
JZ Capital Partners Ltd.?4??5??²²?
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.00 %
12.22 %
01/26/22
01/26/27
10,286
10,139
10,181
3.13
JZ Capital Partners Ltd.?4??5??7??²²?
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.00 %
12.22 %
01/26/22
01/26/27
-
-
24
0.01
10,139
10,205
3.14
Automotive Retail
Team Car Care Holdings, LLC (Heartland Auto)?¹²?
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
Base Rate
7.48 %
12.74 %
02/16/18
06/28/24
13,902
13,868
13,902
4.27
13,868
13,902
4.27
Broadcasting
Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.00 %
12.43 %
12/30/21
12/30/26
7,573
7,467
7,417
2.28
Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.00 %
12.43 %
12/30/21
12/30/26
-
-
(2)
-
7,467
7,415
2.28
Broadline Retail
BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.50 %
SOFR
10.50 %
15.70% (13.70%
08/28/20
08/28/25
12,837
12,700
12,694
3.90
BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.50 %
SOFR
10.50 %
15.70% (13.70%
12/02/21
08/28/25
2,617
2,588
2,588
0.80
Luxury Brand Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.50 %
11.65 %
12/04/20
06/04/26
5,280
5,224
5,266
1.62
Potpourri Group, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.50 %
SOFR
8.25 %
13.50 %
07/03/19
07/03/24
13,993
13,930
13,993
4.30
34,442
34,541
10.62
Building Products
PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)?¹³?
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
CDOR
6.00 %
11.13 %
12/17/21
12/17/26
8,313
6,414
6,277
1.92
PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)?7??¹³?
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
CDOR
6.00 %
11.13 %
12/17/21
12/17/26
-
-
13
-
PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.00 %
11.23 %
12/17/21
12/17/26
2,025
1,997
2,013
0.62
PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)?7?
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.00 %
11.23 %
12/17/21
12/17/26
-
-
2
-
Trimlite Buyer LLC (d/b/a Trimlite LLC)?5??¹³??²³?
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
CDOR
6.00 %
11.38 %
07/27/21
07/27/26
19,624
15,439
14,661
4.51
23,850
22,966
7.05
Cable & Satellite
Bulk Midco, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.50 %
12.70% (11.70%
10/28/22
06/10/24
19,208
$
19,142
$
18,668
5.74
%
Bulk Midco, LLC
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.50 %
12.70% (11.70%
10/28/22
06/10/24
2,000
1,977
1,944
0.60
21,119
20,612
6.34
Commodity Chemicals
FGI Acquisition Corp. (d/b/a Flexitallic Group SAS)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.50 %
11.89 %
10/28/19
10/29/26
16,277
15,795
16,106
4.95
US Methanol Midco LLC (d/b/a US Methanol LLC)?²4?
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.75 %
12.93% PIK
12/20/22
12/20/27
4,972
4,868
4,874
1.50
US Methanol Midco LLC (d/b/a US Methanol LLC)?4??7??²4?
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.75 %
12/20/22
12/20/27
-
-
(81)
(0.02)
20,663
20,899
6.43
Construction Materials
Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
8.00 %
13.39% (11.89%
12/30/20
12/29/25
7,409
7,338
6,907
2.12
Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC(7)(12)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
Base Rate
8.00 %
13.09% (11.59%
12/30/20
12/29/25
632
627
568
0.17
7,965
7,475
2.29
Data Processing & Outsourced Services
Future Payment Technologies, L.P.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
8.25 %
13.51 %
12/23/16
12/05/25
22,288
22,179
22,129
6.80
22,179
22,129
6.80
Distributors
Foodservices Brand Group, LLC (d/b/a Crown Brands Group)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
8.00 %
13.29 %
11/22/22
12/09/25
357
357
305
0.09
Foodservices Brand Group, LLC (d/b/a Crown Brands Group)?¹7??¹??
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
1.50 %
SOFR
6.50 %
11.70 %
11/22/22
01/08/26
5,171
5,119
1,429
0.44
5,476
1,734
0.53
Diversified Chemicals
Manchester Acquisition Sub LLC (d/b/a Draslovka Holding AS)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
0.75 %
SOFR
5.75 %
11.18 %
11/16/21
12/01/26
7,880
7,582
7,102
2.18
Chase Products Co. (f/k/a Starco)?6??²6?
First Lien Secured Term Loan
N/A
N/A
12.00 %
12.00% PIK
03/16/23
03/16/28
2,790
2,790
2,589
0.80
10,372
9,691
2.98
Diversified Support Services
NNA Services, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.75 %
12.14 %
08/27/21
08/27/26
9,635
9,559
9,262
2.85
9,559
9,262
2.85
Education Services
EducationDynamics, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.00 %
12.20% (11.70%
09/15/21
09/15/26
12,919
12,755
12,418
3.81
EducationDynamics, LLC(4)(7)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.00 %
12.20% (11.70%
09/15/21
09/15/26
-
-
(44)
(0.01)
EducationDynamics, LLC(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.00 %
12.20% (11.70%
09/15/21
09/15/26
-
-
(31)
(0.01)
EducationDynamics, LLC(4)
Subordinated Unsecured Term Loan
N/A
N/A
4.00 %
4.00 %
09/15/21
03/15/27
167
167
167
0.05
12,922
12,510
3.84
Electric Utilities
CleanChoice Energy, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.58 %
12.73 %
10/12/21
10/12/26
15,955
15,672
15,743
4.84
15,672
15,743
4.84
Environmental & Facilities Services
Industrial Specialty Services USA LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.75 %
12.14 %
12/31/21
12/31/26
11,827
11,661
11,408
3.51
11,661
11,408
3.51
Health Care Facilities
Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
LIBOR
7.75 %
12.90 %
10/05/21
10/05/26
10,145
$
10,012
$
9,902
3.04
%
Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00 %
LIBOR
7.75 %
12.90 %
10/05/21
10/05/26
-
-
(14)
-
Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
LIBOR
7.75 %
12.90 %
10/05/21
10/05/26
-
-
(17)
(0.01)
10,012
9,871
3.03
Health Care Services
Lab Logistics, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
9.25 %
14.44 %
10/16/19
09/25/23
5,462
5,449
5,462
1.68
Lab Logistics, LLC
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
9.25 %
14.43 %
10/16/19
09/25/23
5,104
5,102
5,104
1.57
PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
LIBOR
9.50 %
14.69% (13.44%
11/25/20
11/25/25
13,276
13,137
12,483
3.84
PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC?¹²?
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
Base Rate
9.00 %
15.85% (14.60%
11/25/20
11/25/25
704
696
662
0.20
24,384
23,711
7.29
Health Care Supplies
ABB/Con-cise Optical Group LLC (d/b/a ABB Optical Group,
First Lien Secured Term Loan
0.75 %
SOFR
7.50 %
12.88 %
02/23/22
02/23/28
20,358
19,964
19,333
5.94
19,964
19,333
5.94
Heavy Electrical Equipment
Power Service Group CR Acquisition Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.25 %
11.64 %
06/25/21
06/25/26
13,572
13,400
13,352
4.10
Power Service Group CR Acquisition Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.25 %
11.64 %
07/11/22
06/25/26
2,090
2,053
2,056
0.63
Power Service Group CR Acquisition Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
Base Rate
6.25 %
11.58 %
06/25/21
06/25/24
1,045
1,039
1,041
0.32
16,492
16,449
5.05
Home Furnishings
Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.50 %
11.61 %
10/12/21
10/12/26
20,721
20,447
20,505
6.30
Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)?7?
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.50 %
11.75 %
10/12/21
10/12/26
832
821
828
0.25
Hollander Intermediate LLC (d/b/a Hollander Sleep Products,
First Lien Secured Term Loan
2.00 %
SOFR
8.75 %
13.97 %
09/19/22
09/21/26
4,800
4,766
4,301
1.32
26,034
25,634
7.87
Household Appliances
Token Buyer, Inc. (d/b/a Therm-O-Disc, Inc.)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
0.50 %
SOFR
6.00 %
11.20 %
05/26/22
05/31/29
7,178
6,688
6,171
1.90
6,688
6,171
1.90
Household Products
The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.50 %
13.14% (12.14%
04/05/21
04/05/26
11,357
11,264
10,564
3.25
The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)?7?
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.50 %
13.14% (12.14%
04/05/21
04/05/26
-
-
(58)
(0.02)
11,264
10,506
3.23
Industrial Machinery & Supplies & Components
Project Castle, Inc. (d/b/a Material Handling Systems, Inc.)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
0.50 %
SOFR
5.50 %
10.41 %
06/09/22
06/01/29
8,313
7,560
6,899
2.12
7,560
6,899
2.12
Interactive Media & Services
MSI Information Services, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.75 %
12.95 %
04/25/22
04/24/26
7,531
7,425
7,157
2.20
MSI Information Services, Inc.(7)(12)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
Base Rate
6.95 %
14.60 %
04/25/22
04/24/26
375
370
332
0.10
7,795
7,489
2.30
Investment Banking & Brokerage
JVMC Holdings Corp. (fka RJO Holdings Corp)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.50 %
11.71 %
02/28/19
02/28/24
9,325
9,312
9,325
2.87
9,312
9,325
2.87
IT Consulting & Other Services
ATSG, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.50 %
11.72 %
11/12/21
11/12/26
3,809
$
3,758
$
3,735
1.15
%
3,758
3,735
1.15
Leisure Facilities
Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)?¹5??¹6?
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
8.85 %
14.24 %
09/06/19
09/06/24
9,440
9,359
9,286
2.85
Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)?¹5??¹6?
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.91 %
12.32 %
09/06/19
09/06/24
4,649
4,625
4,573
1.41
Lift Brands, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan A
1.00 %
SOFR
7.50 %
12.70 %
06/29/20
06/29/25
5,546
5,512
5,517
1.70
Lift Brands, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan B
N/A
N/A
9.50 %
9.50% PIK
06/29/20
06/29/25
1,383
1,371
1,314
0.40
Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)???
First Lien Secured Term Loan C
N/A
N/A
9.50 %
9.50% PIK
06/29/20
N/A
1,580
1,577
1,563
0.48
22,444
22,253
6.84
Leisure Products
Playmonster Group LLC(6)(20)
Priority First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.75 %
12.02% PIK
12/09/22
06/08/26
1,073
1,045
1,030
0.32
Playmonster Group LLC?6??¹7??²°?
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
9.00 %
14.22% PIK
01/24/22
06/08/26
3,930
3,661
2,396
0.74
Leviathan Intermediate Holdco, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.50 %
SOFR
7.50 %
12.89 %
12/27/22
12/27/27
10,398
10,118
10,242
3.15
Leviathan Intermediate Holdco, LLC?7?
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.50 %
SOFR
7.50 %
12.89 %
12/27/22
12/27/27
76
74
81
0.02
14,898
13,749
4.23
Life Sciences Tools & Services
LSCS Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Eversana Life Science Services, LLC)
Second Lien Secured Term Loan
0.50 %
LIBOR
8.00 %
13.19 %
11/23/21
12/16/29
5,000
4,939
4,827
1.48
4,939
4,827
1.48
Office Services & Supplies
American Crafts, LC?¹4??²5?
Priority First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
8.50 %
13.69% PIK
12/22/22
05/28/26
4,750
4,750
4,605
1.42
American Crafts, LC?¹4??²5?
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
8.50 %
13.69% PIK
05/28/21
05/28/26
8,791
8,720
6,827
2.10
American Crafts, LC?¹4??²5?
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
8.50 %
13.69% PIK
01/25/22
05/28/26
1,476
1,458
1,146
0.35
Empire Office, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.50 %
SOFR
6.75 %
12.00 %
04/12/19
04/12/24
11,342
11,296
11,342
3.49
Empire Office, Inc.
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.50 %
SOFR
6.75 %
12.00 %
08/17/21
04/12/24
4,640
4,608
4,640
1.43
30,832
28,560
8.79
Personal Care Products
Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
LIBOR
7.00 %
12.32 %
12/30/20
12/30/25
11,205
11,093
11,094
3.41
Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
LIBOR
7.00 %
12.21 %
12/30/20
12/30/25
88
88
88
0.03
11,181
11,182
3.44
Real Estate Development
StoicLane MidCo, LLC (d/b/a StoicLane Inc.)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.50 %
12.89 %
11/04/22
11/04/27
4,630
4,529
4,584
1.41
StoicLane MidCo, LLC (d/b/a StoicLane Inc.)?7?
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.50 %
12.89 %
11/04/22
11/04/27
5,573
5,483
5,556
1.71
10,012
10,140
3.12
Real Estate Operating Companies
Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
8.00 %
13.20% (12.70%
12/02/22
12/02/27
5,139
5,003
5,012
1.54
Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)?7?
First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
8.00 %
13.23% (12.73%
12/02/22
12/02/27
468
460
442
0.14
Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)?7?
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
8.00 %
13.24% (12.74%
12/02/22
12/02/27
474
462
463
0.14
5,925
5,917
1.82
Research & Consulting Services
Aeyon LLC?¹5?
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
8.88 %
13.97 %
02/10/22
02/10/27
8,865
8,737
8,860
2.72
ALM Media, LLC
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.00 %
11.39 %
11/25/19
11/25/24
12,932
12,859
12,853
3.95
21,596
21,713
6.67
Specialized Consumer Services
Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.50 %
11.70 %
11/16/21
11/16/27
11,733
$
11,561
$
11,308
3.48
%
HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.50 %
12.00 %
09/30/21
09/30/26
11,463
11,313
11,463
3.52
HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)?7?
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
6.50 %
12.00 %
09/30/21
09/30/26
-
-
9
-
22,874
22,780
7.00
Specialized Finance
WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC(4)(5)(7)(9)(14)(18)
Subordinated Note
N/A
LIBOR
6.50 %
11.66 %
07/19/19
N/A
81,472
81,472
81,472
25.05
81,472
81,472
25.05
Systems Software
Arcstor Midco, LLC (d/b/a Arcserve (USA), LLC?¹7?
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
7.50 %
12.70% (8.95%
03/16/21
03/16/27
20,237
19,568
15,188
4.67
19,568
15,188
4.67
Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Telestream Holdings Corporation
First Lien Secured Term Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
9.75 %
14.99 %
10/15/20
10/15/25
15,844
15,607
15,758
4.84
Telestream Holdings Corporation(7)
First Lien Secured Revolving Loan
1.00 %
SOFR
9.75 %
14.94 %
10/15/20
10/15/25
932
918
930
0.29
16,525
16,688
5.13
Total Debt Investments
$
714,793
$
691,671
212.59
%
Equity Investments(21)
Advertising
Avision Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)?4?
Class A LLC Interests
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
12/15/21
N/A
218
$
268
$
296
0.09
%
Merriman Holdings LP (d/b/a Escalent, Inc.)?4?
Class A Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
04/07/23
N/A
277
333
333
0.10
601
629
0.19
Air Freight & Logistics
Motivational CIV, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)?4?
Class B Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
07/12/21
N/A
1,250
1,250
424
0.13
1,250
424
0.13
Broadline Retail
BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQGuys)?4?
Shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
08/28/20
N/A
1,100
1,100
1,176
0.36
Ross-Simons Topco, LP (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)?4?
Preferred Units
N/A
N/A
8.00 %
8.00% PIK
12/04/20
N/A
600
514
731
0.22
1,614
1,907
0.58
Building Products
PFB Holding Company, LLC (d/b/a PFB Corporation)?4??¹³?
Class A Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
12/17/21
N/A
1
423
1,143
0.35
423
1,143
0.35
Diversified Chemicals
Pressurized Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Starco)?4??6??²6?
Common Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
03/16/23
N/A
-
-
-
-
Pressurized Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Starco)?4??6??8??²6?
Preferred Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
14.00% PIK
03/16/23
N/A
-
4,537
247
0.08
4,537
247
0.08
Diversified Financial Services
SFS Global Holding Company (d/b/a Sigue Corporation)?4?
Warrants
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
06/28/18
12/28/25
-
-
-
-
Sigue Corporation(4)
Warrants
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
06/28/18
12/28/25
22
2,890
3,397
1.04
2,890
3,397
1.04
Diversified Support Services
Quest Events, LLC(4)
Preferred Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
12/28/18
12/08/25
350
350
200
0.06
ImageOne Industries, LLC(4)
Common A Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
09/20/19
N/A
232
6
21
0.01
356
221
0.07
Education Services
Eddy Acquisitions, LLC (d/b/a EducationDynamics, LLC)?4?
Preferred Units
N/A
N/A
12.00 %
12.00 %
09/15/21
N/A
167
167
73
0.02
167
73
0.02
Environmental & Facilities Services
BPII-JL Group Holdings LP (d/b/a Juniper Landscaping Holdings
Class A Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
12/29/21
N/A
83
$
825
$
972
0.30
%
825
972
0.30
Industrial Machinery & Supplies & Components
BL Products Parent, LP (d/b/a Bishop Lifting Products, Inc.)?4?
Class A Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
02/01/22
N/A
733
788
1,190
0.37
788
1,190
0.37
Interactive Media & Services
What If Media Group, LLC(4)
Common Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
07/02/21
N/A
851
851
1,618
0.50
851
1,618
0.50
IT Consulting & Other Services
CX Holdco LLC (d/b/a Cennox Inc.)?4?
Common Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
05/04/21
N/A
1,068
1,116
1,406
0.43
Keras Holdings, LLC (d/b/a KSM Consulting, LLC)?4?
Shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
12/31/20
N/A
496
496
425
0.13
Vistria Blocked MGT Investor, LP (d/b/a MGT Consulting
Series A Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
04/10/23
N/A
-
314
314
0.10
1,926
2,145
0.66
Leisure Facilities
Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)?4?
Class A Common Stock
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
06/29/20
N/A
2
1,941
182
0.06
Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)?4?
Warrants
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
06/29/20
06/28/28
1
793
74
0.02
2,734
256
0.08
Leisure Products
Playmonster Group Equity, Inc. (d/b/a Playmonster Group
Preferred Stock
N/A
N/A
14.00 %
14.00% PIK
01/24/22
N/A
36
3,600
-
-
Playmonster Group Equity, Inc. (d/b/a Playmonster Group
Common Stock
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
01/24/22
N/A
72
460
-
-
4,060
-
-
Office Services & Supplies
American Crafts Holdings, LLC (d/b/a American Crafts,
Warrants
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
12/22/22
12/22/32
-
-
-
-
New American Crafts Holdings, LLC (d/b/a American Crafts,
Class A Units
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
03/16/23
N/A
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
Paper & Plastic Packaging Products & Materials
Max Solutions Inc.(4)
Common Stock
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
09/29/22
N/A
4
400
123
0.04
400
123
0.04
Real Estate Operating Companies
Salon Republic Investments LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)?4??8?
Preferred Stock
N/A
N/A
N/A
8.00% PIK
12/02/22
N/A
200
200
200
0.06
Salon Republic Investments LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)?4?
Common Stock
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
12/02/22
N/A
400
400
233
0.07
600
433
0.13
Specialized Consumer Services
Camp Facility Services Parent, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction
Preferred Units
N/A
N/A
10.00 %
10.00% PIK
11/16/21
N/A
15
840
974
0.30
840
974
0.30
Specialized Finance
WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund(4)(5)(7)(14)(18)
LLC Interests
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
07/19/19
N/A
20,368
20,368
20,929
6.43
20,368
20,929
6.43
Total Equity Investments
$
45,230
$
36,681
11.27
%
Total Investments
$
760,023
$
728,352
223.86
%
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Counterparty
Currency to be sold
Currency to be purchased
Settlement date
Unrealized
Unrealized
Morgan Stanley
C$
554
CAD
$
410
USD
8/4/23
$
-
$
(9)
Total
$
-
$
(9)
(1)
Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), provide collateral for the Company's credit facility, and are domiciled in the United States.
(2)
The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR" or "SF"), the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR" or "C"), the Sterling Overnight Index Average ("SONIA" or "S"), or the U.S. Prime Rate ("Prime" or "P") which may reset monthly, quarterly or semiannually.
(3)
The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be.
(4)
The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility.
(5)
Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 83.5% of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments.
(6)
Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.
(7)
The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of June 30, 2023.
(8)
Preferred equity investment is a non-income producing security.
(9)
Security is perpetual with no defined maturity date.
(10)
Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 223.86% of the Company's net assets or 94.3% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales.
(11)
The fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs.
(12)
The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to different base rates, L or SF and P, respectively. The Floor, Spread Above Index and Interest Rate presented represent the weighted average of both contracts.
(13)
Principal amount is non-USD denominated and is based in Canadian dollars.
(14)
Investment is a controlled affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act.
(15)
Investment is structured as a unitranche loan in which the Company may receive additional interest on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.
(16)
In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 3.50% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.
(17)
The investment is on non-accrual status.
(18)
On January 14, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), to create WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("STRS JV"), a joint venture, which invests primarily in senior secured first and second lien term loans.
(19)
At the option of the issuer, interest can be paid in cash or cash and PIK. The issuer may elect to pay up to 1.50% PIK.
(20)
On January 24, 2022, as part of a restructuring agreement between the Company and PlayMonster LLC, the Company's first lien secured term loan and delayed draw loan investments to PlayMonster LLC were converted into a new first lien secured term loan, preferred stock and common stock of Playmonster Group LLC.
(21)
Ownership of certain equity investments may occur through a holding company or partnership.
(22)
The issuer is domiciled in Guernsey.
(23)
The issuer is domiciled in Canada.
(24)
Investment is structured with a PIK period beginning with the first interest payment date through December 20, 2023, whereby accrued interest due on the loan is capitalized and added to the unpaid principal balance of the loan.
(25)
In March 2023, as a result of a restructuring agreement between the Company and American Crafts, LC, the Company's investments are controlled affiliate investments, as defined by the 1940 Act.
(26)
In March 2023, as part of a restructuring agreement between the Company and Sklar Holdings, Inc (d/b/a Starco), the Company's first lien secured term loan investment was converted into a new first lien secured term loan to Chase Products Co. (f/k/a Starco) and preferred units and common units of Pressurized Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Starco).
