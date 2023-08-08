Announcing a strategic partnership to save security analysts' time and increase efficiency by leveraging no-code automation technology when managing Incydr

Black Hat Code42 Software, Inc., the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, today announced that it has partnered with Tines the no-code automation platform for security teams to release Incydr Flows, powered by Tines. With the powerful automation capabilities of Tines, the integration enables security teams to simplify manual, error-prone, and cross-functional workflows by automating actions between the Code42 Incydr solution and other corporate systems such as IAM, PAM, EDR, HCM, and ITSM.

"Under today's economic pressures, security teams are short on time and resources. Now more than ever, they need solutions that help them efficiently tackle the costly problem of data loss, leak, and theft," said Joe Payne, CEO of Code42. "The integration with Tines will benefit under-resourced teams by helping them integrate Code42 with all of their existing security technology, without having to build automation themselves or having to buy additional technology. This is a huge win for Code42 customers."

Incydr Flows, powered by Tines, is embedded into the Incydr solution and does not require a separate purchase of Tines. It enables organizations to:

Accelerate response times to remediate critical events. This prevents further data exposure, while security teams investigate insider threat events.

Reduce manual, repetitive, or error-prone tasks. It streamlines watchlist management, investigations, and follow-up actions required of security, management, legal, or human resources team members.

Simplify processes that rely on multiple teams, such as alert triage.

"Security architects and analysts need their existing tech stack to work together, rather than in siloed workflows," said Eoin Hinchy, CEO Founder of Tines. "No-code automation is integral to their ability to effectively address security issues. This integration helps elevate data protection programs and improve organizations' security postures by saving analysts' time and resources."

Availability

Incydr Flows will be available to all customers this Fall.

About Incydr

Code42 Incydr data protection allows security teams to easily adjust their response to alerts by training users, containing threats, or blocking unacceptable user activity. With Incydr data protection, customers can automatically send tailored micro-trainings to correct employee mistakes in real-time, contain insider threats, and speed investigations via integrated controls with EDR and IAM products, case management, and access to file contents. This helps organizations drive down data loss, leak, and theft while also protecting their intellectual property and customer data.

Additional Resources

Visit the Incydr Flows page

Learn more about the Incydr Tines technology integration

Join the conversation with Code42 on our blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube

Read Code42's 2023 Annual Data Exposure Report

Stop by Code42's booth #2340 at Black Hat 2023

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in Insider Risk Management (IRM), offering endpoint and cloud data loss detection and response solutions. Code42® Incydr data protection is native to the cloud and rapidly detects data exposure, loss, leak, and theft as well as speeds incident response all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management, or disrupting employee productivity. The solution offers a complete range of response solutions, including automated microlearning modules for accidental non-malicious risk, case management for efficient collaboration on investigations, and automated blocking for the highest-risk use cases. Code42's IRM Program Launchpad helps organizations get up and running quickly to ensure success and return on investment.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce data loss from insiders while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Code42's data protection solution is FEDRAMP authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and other compliance frameworks. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView Capital, and Split Rock Partners. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category and is a founding member of the annual Insider Risk Summit and Insider Risk Community.

The Company has several offices across the United States, and its clients include the most recognizable security, technology, manufacturing, and life sciences organizations, such as CrowdStrike, Okta, Lyft, BAYADA Home Health Care, Rakuten, Sumo Logic, MacDonald-Miller, MACOM, Ping Identity, Shape Technologies, and Snowflake.

About Tines

Tines is no-code automation for security teams. It's the only platform that bypasses the need for programming skills, delivering powerful automation straight into the hands of front-line analysts and operators. Tines brings an impact-first approach to all teams, securely automating thousands of mission-critical workflows per day across a diverse range of customers, including Coinbase, Kayak, Databricks, McKesson, and Canva. The company was co-founded in 2018 in Dublin, Ireland, by former security practitioners Eoin Hinchy (CEO) and Thomas Kinsella (CCO), and has raised $96.2M in funding to date from investors, including Felicis, Addition, Accel, Blossom Capital, and Lux Capital.

2023 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42, Incydr, and Instructor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808055111/en/

Contacts:

Offleash PR for Code42

Code42@offleashpr.com

Bateman Agency for Tines

Tines@batemanagency.com