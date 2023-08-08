Anzeige
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.: Kandi Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

JINHUA, China, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company", "we" or "Kandi") (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenues of $36.0 million increased by 72.5% year-over-year.

  • Gross profit of $13.7 million and gross margin of 38.2%, compared to gross profit of $2.7 million and gross margin of 13.0% in the same period of 2022.

  • Net income was $4.4 million, or $0.06 income per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.02 loss per fully diluted share for the same period of 2022.

  • Cash and equivalents, restricted cash, and certificate of deposit totaled $232.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

Dr. Xueqin Dong, CEO of Kandi commented, "The Company's efforts invested in product transformation over the past few years have finally borne fruit this year, leading to a successful turnaround from losses to profits. Net income reached $4.4 million, demonstrating a significant recovery from the challenges we faced in the prior years. The continued growth of gross profit reflects our commitment to drive our product mix toward higher-profit and more rapidly growing categories. The success of our all-electric off-road vehicles is the driving force behind our sales recovery and return to profitability. We see immense potential in the US off-road vehicle market, and we are dedicated to expanding our product offerings to meet the evolving demands of our customers."

Q2 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

Q2 2023Q2 2022Y-o-Y%
Net Revenues$36.0$20.8+72.5%
Gross Profit$13.7$2.7+405.2%
Gross Margin%38.2%13.0%-

Net revenues of $36.0 million increased by 72.5% from the same period of 2022. Kandi's focus on innovation, production, and commercialization of electric off-road vehicles -- particularly crossover golf carts, go karts, and all-terrain vehicles or ATVs -- boosted sales of off-road vehicles and associated parts to achieve its largest proportion ever of quarterly sales. Gross margin grew versus the year-earlier period because of the greater profitability of off-road vehicles, with crossover golf carts being a significant contributor to this increase.

Operating Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q2 2023Q2 2022Y-o-Y%
Operating Expenses($14.0)($9.0)+55.1%
Loss from Operations($0.2)($6.3)-96.4%
Operating Margin%-0.6%-30.1%-

Operating expenses rose to $14.0 million from $9.0 million in the same period of 2022. While operating expenses were up, significantly higher gross profits resulted in improvement in operating income. The rise in operating expenses can be attributed mainly to increased sales and marketing expenses associated with increasing number of electric off-road vehicles exported to the U.S. market, and higher general and administration expenses due to increased stock-based compensation.

Net Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q2 2023Q2 2022Y-o-Y%
Net Income (Loss)$4.4($1.9)-333.9%
Net Income (Loss) per Share, Basic and Diluted$0.06($0.02)-

Net income was $4.4 million, a noteworthy improvement compared to a net loss of $1.9 million during the same period in 2022. The primary factor for the swing to profit was the better gross margins.

Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982
  • International dial-in number: + 1-201-493-6780
  • Webcast and replay: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1627967&tp_key=83400af773

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. ("Zhejiang Kandi Technologies"), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Contacts:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Ms. Kewa Luo
+1 (212) 551-3610
IR@kandigroup.com

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA
gary@blueshirtgroup.com

- Tables Below -

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022
(Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents$69,406,103 $84,063,717
Restricted cash 54,238,569 66,976,554
Certificate of deposit 108,902,429 81,191,191
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,679,598 and $2,285,386 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 23,137,337 38,150,876
Inventories 57,107,433 40,475,366
Notes receivable 256,276 434,461
Other receivables 9,813,439 11,912,615
Prepayments and prepaid expense 3,159,764 2,970,261
Advances to suppliers 2,073,612 3,147,932
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 328,094,962 329,322,973
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment, net 89,909,721 97,168,753
Intangible assets, net 5,927,783 7,994,112
Land use rights, net 2,725,604 2,909,950
Construction in progress 36,854 199,837
Deferred tax assets 1,427,290 1,432,527
Long-term investment 137,851 144,984
Goodwill 31,335,036 33,178,229
Other long-term assets 9,911,534 10,630,911
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 141,411,673 153,659,303
TOTAL ASSETS$469,506,635 $482,982,276
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable$36,693,759 $35,321,262
Other payables and accrued expenses 11,736,250 14,131,414
Short-term loans 6,967,612 5,569,154
Notes payable 16,310,719 19,123,476
Income tax payable 1,011,755 1,270,617
Other current liabilities 5,476,994 6,089,925
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 78,197,089 81,505,848
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred taxes liability 1,172,820 1,378,372
Contingent consideration liability - 1,803,000
Other long-term liabilities 465,784 602,085
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,638,604 3,783,457
TOTAL LIABILITIES 79,835,693 85,289,305
STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 75,010,171 and 77,668,730 shares issued and 75,010,171 and 74,180,171 outstanding at June 30,2023 and December 31,2022, respectively 75,010 77,669
Less: Treasury stock (null shares and 3,488,559 shares with average price of $2.81 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ) - (9,807,820)
Additional paid-in capital 446,260,170 451,373,645
Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) (12,640,763) (16,339,765)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,029,611) (28,333,239)
TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 387,664,806 396,970,490
Non-controlling interests 2,006,136 722,481
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 389,670,942 397,692,971
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$469,506,635 $482,982,276


KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2022		 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2022
REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTIES, NET$35,953,339 $20,841,183 $58,815,447 $45,732,587
REVENUES FROM THE FORMER AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTIES, NET - - - -
REVENUES, NET 35,953,339 20,841,183 58,815,447 45,732,587
COST OF GOODS SOLD (22,218,767) (18,122,316) (37,051,645) (40,626,557)
GROSS PROFIT 13,734,572 2,718,867 21,763,802 5,106,030
OPERATING EXPENSE:
Research and development (874,562) (1,253,843) (1,753,542) (2,394,429)
Selling and marketing (2,780,515) (1,172,528) (4,608,244) (2,366,227)
General and administrative (8,838,319) (6,574,079) (16,397,771) (12,330,610)
Impairment of goodwill (507,603) - (507,603) -
Impairment of long-lived assets (962,737) - (962,737) -
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE (13,963,736) (9,000,450) (24,229,897) (17,091,266)
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (229,164) (6,281,583) (2,466,095) (11,985,236)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income 1,954,563 1,378,774 4,054,906 2,601,078
Interest expense (194,239) (138,433) (367,609) (286,577)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,164,000 (391,000) 1,803,000 2,299,000
Government grants 189,948 463,219 810,352 707,317
Other income, net 807,315 2,373,528 1,073,780 2,417,310
TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET 4,921,587 3,686,088 7,374,429 7,738,128
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,692,423 (2,595,495) 4,908,334 (4,247,108)
INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT (305,223) 719,843 74,323 752,443
NET INCOME (LOSS) 4,387,200 (1,875,652) 4,982,657 (3,494,665)
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 659,088 61,619 1,283,655 58,662
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS 3,728,112 (1,937,271) 3,699,002 (3,553,327)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Foreign currency translation adjustment (19,279,059) (19,966,230) (17,696,372) (18,956,419)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS$(14,891,859) $(21,841,882) $(12,713,715) $(22,451,084)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 74,378,083 75,863,479 74,282,823 76,075,484
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED 76,315,953 75,863,479 75,786,201 76,075,484
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC$0.06 $(0.02) $0.07 $(0.05)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED$0.06 $(0.02) $0.07 $(0.05)
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
Number of
Outstanding
Shares		 Common
Stock		 Treasury
Stock		 Additional Paid-in
Capital		 Accumulated
Earning
(Deficit)		 Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income		 Non-controlling
interests		 Total
Balance, December 31, 2021 77,385,130 $77,385 $(2,392,203) $449,479,461 $(4,216,102) $251,786 $- $443,200,327
Stock issuance and award 25,000 25 - 92,925 - - - 92,950
Stock buyback - - (1,570,324) (13,236) - - - (1,583,560)
Capital contribution from shareholder - - - - - - 1,198,398 1,198,398
Net loss - - - - (1,616,056) - (2,957) (1,619,013)
Foreign currency translation - - - - - 1,009,811 - 1,009,811
Balance, March 31, 2022 77,410,130 $77,410 $(3,962,527) $449,559,150 $(5,832,158) $1,261,597 $1,195,441 $442,298,913
Stock issuance and award 238,600 239 - 584,331 - - - 584,570
Stock buyback - - (1,974,490) (22,578) - - - (1,997,068)
Net income (loss) - - - - (1,937,271) - 61,619 (1,875,652)
Foreign currency translation - - - - - (19,966,230) (63,460) (20,029,690)
Balance, June 30, 2022 77,648,730 $77,649 $(5,937,017) $450,120,903 $(7,769,429) $(18,704,633) 1,193,600 $418,981,073
Number of
Outstanding
Shares		 Common
Stock		 Treasury
Stock		 Additional
Paid-in
Capital		 Accumulated
Earning
(Deficit)		 Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income		 Non-controlling
interests		 Total
Balance, December 31, 2022 77,668,730 $77,669 $(9,807,820) $451,373,645 $(16,339,765) $(28,333,239) $722,481 $397,692,971
Stock issuance and award 10,000 10 - 22,290 - - - 22,300
Stock based compensation - - - 980,893 - - - 980,893
Net income (loss) - - - - (29,110) - 624,567 595,457
Foreign currency translation - - - - - 1,582,687 - 1,582,687
Balance, March 31, 2023 77,678,730 $77,679 $(9,807,820) $452,376,828 $(16,368,875) $(26,750,552) $1,347,048 $400,874,308
Stock issuance and award 820,000 820 - 2,706,780 - - - 2,707,600
Stock based compensation - - - 980,893 - - - 980,893
Cancellation of the Treasury Stock (3,488,559) (3,489) 9,807,820 (9,804,331) - - - -
Net income - - - - 3,728,112 - 659,088 4,387,200
Foreign currency translation - - - - - (19,279,059) - (19,279,059)
Balance, June 30, 2023 75,010,171 $75,010 $- $446,260,170 $(12,640,763) $(46,029,611) $2,006,136 $389,670,942


KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)$4,982,657 $(3,494,665)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization 6,044,494 6,447,548
Impairments 1,470,340 -
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts 530,759 4,301
Deferred taxes (200,316) (116,206)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,803,000) (2,299,000)
Stock award and stock based compensation expense 4,724,507 639,690
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 6,424,500 (9,108,858)
Notes receivable 588,417 1,925,896
Inventories (17,938,859) (9,949,597)
Other receivables and other assets 1,302,745 (2,806,192)
Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses 680,110 13,475,591
Increase (Decrease) In:
Accounts payable 20,729,603 32,751,997
Other payables and accrued liabilities (1,071,220) 4,198,349
Notes payable (15,133,991) (7,788,622)
Income tax payable (70,636) (777,068)
Net cash provided by operating activities$11,260,110 $23,103,164
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (1,360,492) (1,491,918)
Payment for construction in progress (76,792) (308,304)
Certificate of deposit (33,214,435) (21,617,615)
Net cash used in investing activities$(34,651,719) $(23,417,837)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term loans 7,928,212 5,070,582
Repayments of short-term loans (6,398,565) (4,570,582)
Contribution from non-controlling shareholder - 787,499
Purchase of treasury stock - (3,580,628)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities$1,529,647 $(2,293,129)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH$(21,861,962) $(2,607,802)
Effect of exchange rate changes$(5,533,637) $(6,734,387)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR$151,040,271 $168,676,007
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD$123,644,672 $159,333,818
-CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 69,406,103 87,098,779
-RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD 54,238,569 72,235,039
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Income taxes paid$76,016 $140,831
Interest paid$198,793 $102,722
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:
Contribution from non-controlling shareholder by inventories, fixed assets and intangible assets$- $393,986

