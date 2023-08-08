Transaction Marks Montrose's First European Acquisition

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. ("Montrose" or the "Company") (NYSE: MEG) today announced the acquisition of Vandrensning, experts in water treatment specializing in treating landfill leachate for PFAS and heavy metals in Scandinavia. Founded and headquartered in Denmark, the Vandrensning team will be integrated into Montrose's ECT2 division, a global leader in cutting-edge solutions that mitigate the impact of emerging contaminants in air and water.

The acquisition of Vandrensning marks Montrose's first in Europe, and strengthens ECT2's technical presence in the European water treatment industry, particularly in Scandinavia. Vandrensning today operates in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, and is known for handling complex technical challenges.

Montrose Chief Executive Officer and President, Vijay Manthripragada, commented: "The Vandrensning team strengthens our capabilities and complements our team in northern Europe. Our collective ability to provide a more sustainable water treatment solution resonates well in the markets that we and Vandrensning serve today. We are eager to collaborate and work towards our shared commitment to provide clients with the most advanced and all-encompassing technological solutions for PFAS removal and water treatment."

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With approximately 3500 employees across more than 90+ locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "expect", and "may", and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

