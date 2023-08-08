ELKHART, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("Lippert"), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation, transportation products, and housing markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today reported second quarter 2023 results.

" Our operational focus and consistent execution on diversification have remained the cornerstone of our performance, supporting solid results in light of significant year-over-year drops in wholesale shipments. Execution on diversification has continued to pay off, with strength across our aftermarket, international, marine, transportation, and housing markets helping partially offset softer sales in North American RV. Specifically, we saw meaningful margin expansion in our Aftermarket segment for the quarter," commented Jason Lippert, LCI Industries' President and Chief Executive Officer. " Further, our leadership teams have been hard at work to right-size the business, implementing hundreds of continuous improvement projects, kicking off sourcing initiatives to capture lower raw material costs, and investing over $50 million in automation over the past 18 months to drive new efficiencies. These actions, combined with reduced commodity and freight expenses, have put our cost structure into better alignment, leading to another quarter of sequential margin expansion."

" We are continuing to flex operations to align capacity and labor with shifting OEM production schedules, while also supporting the areas of our business that remain strong. With significant inventory reductions year-to-date, we are generating sufficient cash to pay down debt and further strengthen our balance sheet amidst uncertain operating conditions," Lippert continued.

" The demand environment is improving, with order forecasts trending slightly upwards from the last quarter, dealer destocking beginning to slow, and older inventory clearing out as the latest models enter the market. Millions more campers hit the road this Memorial Day and Fourth of July versus 2022, and with RV trips being almost 50% cheaper versus traditional modes of vacation, we see a bright road ahead of for the future of the outdoor lifestyle. Most importantly, we would like to give a heartfelt thank you to our team members for their commitment to driving our business forward and managing through a very challenging environment this quarter," Lippert concluded.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $1.0 billion, a decrease of 34 percent from 2022 second quarter net sales of $1.5 billion. Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was $33.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $154.5 million, or $6.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 was $88.2 million, compared to EBITDA of $250.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Additional information regarding EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of net income, is provided in the " Supplementary Information - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" section below.

The decrease in year-over-year net sales for the second quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by decreased North American RV wholesale shipments and decreased selling prices which are indexed to select commodities, partially offset by acquisitions. Net sales from acquisitions completed in the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 contributed approximately $17.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

July 2023 Results

July 2023 consolidated net sales were approximately $295 million, down 20 percent from July 2022, primarily due to an approximate 30 percent decline in North American RV wholesale shipments compared to July 2022. July 2023 results were favorably impacted by our diversification efforts outside of the North American RV market, which made up approximately 38 percent of July 2023 consolidated net sales.

OEM Segment

RV OEM

RV OEM net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $409.9 million, down 55% compared to the same prior year period, driven by a nearly 44% decline in North American wholesale shipments, partially offset by average product content expansion in towables and motorhomes. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, content per North American travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs increased 2% year-over-year to $5,487, and content per motorized unit increased 6% year-over-year to $3,760.

Adjacent Industries OEM

Adjacent Industries OEM net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $349.1 million, down 6% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales to North American marine OEMs and in manufactured housing. North American marine OEM net sales in the second quarter of 2023 were $95.8 million, down 28% year-over-year. Our average product content per North American power boat for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, decreased 17% year-over-year to $1,457, primarily due to price decreases associated with year-over-year declining input costs and changes in product mix.

Aftermarket Segment

Aftermarket net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $255.6 million, down 2% year-over-year, driven by inflationary pressures impacting consumer demand. Operating profit of the Aftermarket Segment was $36.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, or 14.3 percent, compared to $28.2 million, or 10.9 percent in the same period in 2022. The operating profit expansion of the Aftermarket Segment for the quarter was driven by decreased commodity costs and targeted price increases.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 25.6 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 27.3 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The rate was benefited by an increase related to the cash surrender value of life insurance.

Balance Sheet and Other Items

At June 30, 2023, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $22.1 million, compared to $47.5 million at December 31, 2022. The Company used $53.2 million for dividend payments to shareholders, $34.1 million for capital expenditures, and $25.9 million for acquisitions in the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company also made $168.5 million in net repayments under its revolving credit facility and $10.7 million in repayments under its term loan and other borrowings in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The Company's outstanding long-term indebtedness, including current maturities, was $943.5 million at June 30, 2023, and the Company remained in compliance with its debt covenants.

Conference Call & Webcast

LCI Industries will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, which may be accessed by dialing (833) 470-1428 for participants in the U.S. and (404) 975-4839 for participants outside the U.S. using the required conference ID 458725. Due to the high volume of companies reporting earnings at this time, please be prepared for hold times of up to 15 minutes when dialing in to the call. In addition, an online, real-time webcast, as well as a supplemental earnings presentation, can be accessed on the Company's website, www.investors.lci1.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks by dialing (866) 813-9403 for participants in the U.S. and (929) 458-6194 for participants outside the U.S. and referencing access code 869147. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website immediately following the conclusion of the call.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation, transportation products, and housing markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including boats; buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries, primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers, as well as direct to retail customers via the Internet. Lippert's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; and other accessories. Additional information about Lippert and its products can be found at www.lippert.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, profitability, margin growth, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, competitive position, growth opportunities, acquisitions, plans and objectives of management, markets for the Company's common stock, the impact of legal proceedings, and other matters. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to our future business prospects, net sales, expenses and income (loss), capital expenditures, tax rate, cash flow, financial condition, liquidity, covenant compliance, retail and wholesale demand, integration of acquisitions, R&D investments, and industry trends, whenever they occur in this press release are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management at the time such statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, in addition to other matters described in this press release, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, the Russia-Ukraine war, and heightened tensions between China and Taiwan on the global economy and on the Company's customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, pricing pressures due to domestic and foreign competition, costs and availability of, and tariffs on, raw materials (particularly steel and aluminum) and other components, seasonality and cyclicality in the industries to which we sell our products, availability of credit for financing the retail and wholesale purchase of products for which we sell our components, inventory levels of retail dealers and manufacturers, availability of transportation for products for which we sell our components, the financial condition of our customers, the financial condition of retail dealers of products for which we sell our components, retention and concentration of significant customers, the costs, pace of and successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives, availability and costs of production facilities and labor, team member benefits, team member retention, realization and impact of expansion plans, efficiency improvements and cost reductions, the disruption of business resulting from natural disasters or other unforeseen events, the successful entry into new markets, the costs of compliance with environmental laws, laws of foreign jurisdictions in which we operate, other operational and financial risks related to conducting business internationally, and increased governmental regulation and oversight, information technology performance and security, the ability to protect intellectual property, warranty and product liability claims or product recalls, interest rates, oil and gasoline prices, and availability, the impact of international, national and regional economic conditions and consumer confidence on the retail sale of products for which we sell our components, and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

LCI INDUSTRIES OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Last Twelve 2023 2022 2023 2022 Months (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 1,014,639 $ 1,536,150 $ 1,987,949 $ 3,180,718 $ 4,014,374 Cost of sales 796,519 1,127,065 1,583,758 2,307,390 3,210,222 Gross profit 218,120 409,085 404,191 873,328 804,152 Selling, general and administrative expenses 162,946 190,296 328,974 384,838 664,397 Operating profit 55,174 218,789 75,217 488,490 139,755 Interest expense, net 10,249 6,191 20,643 12,443 35,773 Income before income taxes 44,925 212,598 54,574 476,047 103,982 Provision for income taxes 11,499 58,068 13,889 125,336 19,034 Net income $ 33,426 $ 154,530 $ 40,685 $ 350,711 $ 84,948 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.32 $ 6.07 $ 1.61 $ 13.82 $ 3.35 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 6.06 $ 1.60 $ 13.76 $ 3.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,329 25,438 25,273 25,377 25,326 Diluted 25,437 25,518 25,359 25,483 25,458 Depreciation $ 18,867 $ 18,010 $ 37,117 $ 35,964 $ 73,993 Amortization $ 14,183 $ 13,897 $ 28,432 $ 27,755 $ 57,049 Capital expenditures $ 16,923 $ 28,800 $ 34,082 $ 70,837 $ 93,886

LCI INDUSTRIES SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Last Twelve 2023 2022 2023 2022 Months (In thousands) Net sales: OEM Segment: RV OEMs: Travel trailers and fifth-wheels $ 338,739 $ 814,509 $ 669,292 $ 1,767,735 $ 1,519,143 Motorhomes 71,185 91,480 140,736 178,734 301,098 Adjacent Industries OEMs 349,084 370,289 707,152 726,391 1,339,950 Total OEM Segment net sales 759,008 1,276,278 1,517,180 2,672,860 3,160,191 Aftermarket Segment: Total Aftermarket Segment net sales 255,631 259,872 470,769 507,858 854,183 Total net sales $ 1,014,639 $ 1,536,150 $ 1,987,949 $ 3,180,718 $ 4,014,374 Operating profit: OEM Segment $ 18,642 $ 190,577 $ 17,921 $ 435,951 $ 61,120 Aftermarket Segment 36,532 28,212 57,296 52,539 78,635 Total operating profit $ 55,174 $ 218,789 $ 75,217 $ 488,490 $ 139,755 Depreciation and amortization: OEM Segment depreciation $ 14,655 $ 14,376 $ 29,004 $ 28,878 $ 58,293 Aftermarket Segment depreciation 4,212 3,634 8,113 7,086 15,700 Total depreciation $ 18,867 $ 18,010 $ 37,117 $ 35,964 $ 73,993 OEM Segment amortization $ 10,204 $ 10,053 $ 20,654 $ 20,197 $ 41,710 Aftermarket Segment amortization 3,979 3,844 7,778 7,558 15,339 Total amortization $ 14,183 $ 13,897 $ 28,432 $ 27,755 $ 57,049

LCI INDUSTRIES BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,094 $ 47,499 Accounts receivable, net 299,469 214,262 Inventories, net 830,020 1,029,705 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 83,662 99,310 Total current assets 1,235,245 1,390,776 Fixed assets, net 478,885 482,185 Goodwill 584,312 567,063 Other intangible assets, net 477,307 503,320 Operating lease right-of-use assets 241,146 247,007 Other long-term assets 59,502 56,561 Total assets $ 3,076,397 $ 3,246,912 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term indebtedness $ 27,712 $ 23,086 Accounts payable, trade 182,637 143,529 Current portion of operating lease obligations 35,004 35,447 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 196,099 219,238 Total current liabilities 441,452 421,300 Long-term indebtedness 915,756 1,095,888 Operating lease obligations 217,979 222,478 Deferred taxes 26,900 30,580 Other long-term liabilities 103,413 95,658 Total liabilities 1,705,500 1,865,904 Total stockholders' equity 1,370,897 1,381,008 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,076,397 $ 3,246,912

LCI INDUSTRIES SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 40,685 $ 350,711 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 65,549 63,719 Stock-based compensation expense 9,080 13,701 Deferred taxes - (2,401 ) Other non-cash items 2,192 2,025 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (80,952 ) (95,479 ) Inventories, net 209,346 (51,811 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,607 25,746 Accounts payable, trade 37,949 5,312 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (21,891 ) 36,448 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 273,565 347,971 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (34,082 ) (70,837 ) Acquisitions of businesses (25,851 ) (51,789 ) Other investing activities 4,344 2,204 Net cash flows used in investing activities (55,589 ) (120,422 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Vesting of stock-based awards, net of shares tendered for payment of taxes (9,585 ) (10,773 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 234,200 729,400 Repayments under revolving credit facility (402,726 ) (836,500 ) Repayments under shelf loan, term loan, and other borrowings (10,703 ) (60,902 ) Payment of dividends (53,154 ) (49,572 ) Payment of contingent consideration and holdbacks related to acquisitions (517 ) (6,039 ) Other financing activities (834 ) (4 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (243,319 ) (234,390 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (62 ) (1,067 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (25,405 ) (7,908 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 47,499 62,896 Cash and cash equivalents cash at end of period $ 22,094 $ 54,988

LCI INDUSTRIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Last Twelve 2023 2022 2023 2022 Months Industry Data(1) (in thousands of units): Industry Wholesale Production: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs 71.6 133.8 132.8 286.2 268.2 Motorhome RVs 12.1 14.8 25.5 30.7 53.2 Industry Retail Sales: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs 105.3 (2) 129.6 176.7 (2) 224.6 341.7 (2) Impact on dealer inventories (33.7 ) (2) 4.2 (43.9 ) (2) 61.6 (73.5 ) (2) Motorhome RVs 13.0 (2) 14.0 23.8 (2) 27.1 45.1 (2) Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Lippert Content Per Industry Unit Produced: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV $ 5,487 $ 5,379 Motorhome RV $ 3,760 $ 3,557 June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Balance Sheet Data (debt availability in millions): Remaining availability under the revolving credit facility (3) $ 270.0 $ 286.7 $ 306.5 Days sales in accounts receivable, based on last twelve months 28.4 28.2 27.5 Inventory turns, based on last twelve months 3.2 4.3 3.5 2023 Estimated Full Year Data: Capital expenditures $60 - $80 million Depreciation and amortization $130 - $140 million Stock-based compensation expense $18 - $23 million Annual tax rate 24% - 26%

(1) Industry wholesale production data for travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs and motorhome RVs provided by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association. Industry retail sales data provided by Statistical Surveys, Inc. (2) June 2023 retail sales data for RVs has not been published yet, therefore 2023 retail data for RVs includes an estimate for June 2023 retail units. Retail sales data will likely be revised upwards in future months as various states report. (3) Remaining availability under the revolving credit facility is subject to covenant restrictions.

LCI INDUSTRIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) Net income $ 33,426 $ 154,530 $ 40,685 $ 350,711 Interest expense, net 10,249 6,191 20,643 12,443 Provision for income taxes 11,499 58,068 13,889 125,336 Depreciation expense 18,867 18,010 37,117 35,964 Amortization expense 14,183 13,897 28,432 27,755 EBITDA $ 88,224 $ 250,696 $ 140,766 $ 552,209 In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has provided the non-GAAP performance measure of EBITDA to illustrate and improve comparability of its results from period to period. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation expense, and amortization expense during the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. The Company considers this non-GAAP measure in evaluating and managing the Company's operations and believes that discussion of results adjusted for these items is meaningful to investors because it provides a useful analysis of ongoing underlying operating trends. The measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, GAAP measures, and it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

