WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) (the "Company") today reported net income available to shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2023, of $11.6 million compared to net loss available to shareholders of $27.2 million for the corresponding period in 2022. Net income available to shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $9.2 million, compared to net loss available to shareholders of $12.3 million for the corresponding period in 2022. Adjusted operating income, which excludes realized gains and losses and the results of Exited Lines, was $10.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $8.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted operating income was $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $4.2 million for the corresponding period in 2022.

Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Information Consolidated Results Including Continuing Lines and Exited Lines (Dollars in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Written Premiums $ 110.1 $ 196.8 $ 233.1 $ 387.8 Net Written Premiums $ 106.0 $ 167.2 $ 221.9 $ 326.6 Net Earned Premiums $ 129.2 $ 155.7 $ 269.2 $ 304.6 Net income (loss) available to shareholders $ 9.2 $ (12.3 ) $ 11.6 $ (27.2 ) Net income (loss) from Continuing Lines $ 6.1 $ (7.9 ) $ 8.2 $ (24.6 ) Net income (loss) from Exited Lines (1) $ 3.1 $ (4.4 ) $ 3.4 $ (2.6 ) Net income (loss) available to shareholders per share $ 0.67 $ (0.84 ) $ 0.84 $ (1.87 ) Adjusted operating income $ 6.9 $ 4.2 $ 10.3 $ 8.0 Adjusted operating income per share $ 0.50 $ 0.28 $ 0.73 $ 0.53 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio 60.5 % 59.5 % 61.7 % 58.2 % Expense ratio 36.5 % 39.2 % 37.4 % 38.7 % Combined ratio 97.0 % 98.7 % 99.1 % 96.9 % (1) Underwriting income (loss) from Exited Lines, net of tax.

As of

June 30,

2023 As of

March 31,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Book value per share (1) $ 46.03 $ 45.68 $ 44.87 Book value per share plus cumulative dividends and excluding AOCI $ 54.28 $ 53.46 $ 52.98 Shareholders' equity (2) $ 626.4 $ 628.2 $ 626.2 Cash and invested assets (3) $ 1,343.4 $ 1,347.1 $ 1,342.6 Shares Outstanding (in millions) 13.5 13.7 13.9

(1) Net of cumulative Company distributions to common shareholders totaling $5.50 per share, $5.25 per share and $5.00 per share as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Shareholders' equity includes $4 million of series A cumulative fixed rate preferred shares. (3) Including receivable/(payable) for securities sold/(purchased).

Business Highlights

Underwriting income was $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2022 and $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $10.0 million for the same period in 2022. The Company's underwriting results for the second quarter of 2023 significantly improved from the first quarter of 2023. In particular, Commercial Specialty's accident year loss ratio, which was 62.9% for the first three months of 2023 due to fire losses in vacant properties, improved to 57.5%.

Commercial Specialty, excluding terminated business 1 2 , performed as follows: Package Specialty E&S, the Company's primary division within its Commercial Specialty segment, increased gross written premiums by 13.0% to $62.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $55.4 million for the same period in 2022 and increased 15.7% to $119.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $103.7 million for the same period in 2022 driven by new agency appointments, strong rate increases as well as exposure growth in both property and general liability. Targeted Specialty E&S decreased gross written premiums by 28.4% to $32.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $45.5 million for the same period in 2022 and decreased 19.6% to $69.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $86.2 million for the same period in 2022 driven by actions taken to improve underwriting results through increased rates, reduced exposures to catastrophe prone business and non-renewal of underperforming business. Commercial Specialty incurred accident year gross casualty loss ratios of 54.6% and 55.4% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, which are 2.9 points and 1.5 points, respectively, lower than the same periods in 2022. The average accident year gross casualty loss ratio over the past five years was 55.2. Commercial Specialty incurred accident year gross property loss ratios of 54.6% and 60.0% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, which are 2.3 points and 7.3 points, respectively, higher than the same periods in 2022. The average accident year gross property loss ratio over the past five years was 53.0. The severity of property losses has been much lower in the three months ended June 30, 2023 than the losses experienced in the first three months of 2023 which were impacted by fire losses in vacant commercial buildings. The accident year gross property loss ratio improved by 10.6 points from March 2023. Catastrophe losses were $4.1 million or 4.4% of net earned property premium in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $3.1 million or 3.2% of net earned property premium in the same period in 2022.

, performed as follows: Net investment income increased to $13.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and increased to $25.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $8.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in net investment income was primarily due to the strategies employed by the Company in April 2022 to take advantage of rising interest rates, which resulted in a 65% increase in book yield over time on the fixed income portfolio to 3.8% at June 30, 2023 from 2.3% at March 31, 2022, while the average duration of these securities was shortened to 1.4 years at June 30, 2023 from 3.3 years at March 31, 2022. Approximately $900 million of cash flow, or 70%, of the Company's fixed income portfolio, will be generated from maturities and investment income between June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023, positioning the Company to continue to increase book yield by investing maturities in higher yielding bonds.

The Company renewed its property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance treaty on June 1, 2023 at a cost reduction of 49% compared to the prior year. This decline in the Company's cost of reinsurance is due largely to the Company's reduction in its probable maximum loss from natural catastrophes of approximately 75% over the last 5 years and by 40% over the past year, which allowed less limit to be purchased, and increasing retention from $15 million to $25 million.

Book value per share increased $1.16 per share, or 2.6%, to $46.03 at June 30, 2023 from $44.87 at December 31, 2022.

1 Reflecting the Company's focus on "Main Street Specialty E&S" clients and continuing efforts to terminate business that does not meet the Company's underwriting criteria, which are continuously refined. References to gross written premiums and loss ratios in this Business Highlights section that exclude terminated business within the Commercial Specialty segment contained in Continuing Lines do not include (i) terminated gross written premiums within Package Specialty E&S of $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $1.1 million and $6.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, in habitational lines in New York City and (ii) terminated gross written premiums within Targeted Specialty E&S of $0.2 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.6 million and $12.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, concentrated in a large corporate restaurant account. 2 Represents Non-GAAP financial measures or ratios. See " Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" at the end of this press release.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC's Business Segment Information for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Continuing

Lines Exited Lines Total (Dollars in thousands) Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 110,191 $ (91 ) $ 110,100 Net written premiums $ 106,740 $ (744 ) $ 105,996 Net earned premiums $ 122,993 $ 6,163 $ 129,156 Other income 275 26 301 Total revenues 123,268 6,189 129,457 Losses and Expenses: Net losses and loss adjustment expenses Current accident year 72,197 5,834 78,031 Prior accident year 5,977 (5,926 ) 51 Total net losses and loss adjustment expenses 78,174 (92 ) 78,082 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 44,709 2,392 47,101 Income (loss) from segments $ 385 $ 3,889 $ 4,274 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio Current accident year 58.7 % 94.7 % 60.5 % Prior accident year 4.9 % (96.2 %) - Calendar year loss ratio 63.6 % (1.5 %) 60.5 % Expense ratio 36.4 % 38.8 % 36.5 % Combined ratio 100.0 % 37.3 % 97.0 % Accident year combined ratio(1) 94.9 % 144.6 % 97.3 %

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Continuing

Lines Exited Lines Total (Dollars in thousands) Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 151,534 $ 45,289 $ 196,823 Net written premiums $ 146,191 $ 20,967 $ 167,158 Net earned premiums $ 133,159 $ 22,590 $ 155,749 Other income (loss) 280 (196 ) 84 Total revenues 133,439 22,394 155,833 Losses and Expenses: Net losses and loss adjustment expenses Current accident year 79,107 17,082 96,189 Prior accident year (3,510 ) (61 ) (3,571 ) Total net losses and loss adjustment expenses 75,597 17,021 92,618 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 50,096 11,002 61,098 Income (loss) from segments $ 7,746 $ (5,629 ) $ 2,117 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio Current accident year 59.4 % 75.6 % 61.8 % Prior accident year (2.6 %) (0.3 %) (2.3 %) Calendar year loss ratio 56.8 % 75.3 % 59.5 % Expense ratio 37.6 % 48.7 % 39.2 % Combined ratio 94.4 % 124.0 % 98.7 % Accident year combined ratio(1) 96.8 % 119.1 % 100.1 %

(1) Excludes the impact of net losses and loss adjustment expenses and contingent commissions related to prior accident years.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Continuing

Lines Exited Lines Total (Dollars in thousands) Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 229,115 $ 3,970 $ 233,085 Net written premiums $ 221,390 $ 467 $ 221,857 Net earned premiums $ 251,022 $ 18,206 $ 269,228 Other income 533 103 636 Total revenues 251,555 18,309 269,864 Losses and Expenses: Net losses and loss adjustment expenses Current accident year 152,101 13,931 166,032 Prior accident year 7,455 (7,404 ) 51 Total net losses and loss adjustment expenses 159,556 6,527 166,083 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 93,051 7,528 100,579 Income (loss) from segments $ (1,052 ) $ 4,254 $ 3,202 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio Current accident year 60.6 % 76.5 % 61.7 % Prior accident year 3.0 % (40.6 %) - Calendar year loss ratio 63.6 % 35.9 % 61.7 % Expense ratio 37.1 % 41.3 % 37.4 % Combined ratio 100.7 % 77.2 % 99.1 % Accident year combined ratio (1) 97.6 % 119.4 % 99.1 %

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Continuing

Lines Exited Lines Total (Dollars in thousands) Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 295,378 $ 92,428 $ 387,806 Net written premiums $ 285,350 $ 41,290 $ 326,640 Net earned premiums $ 258,654 $ 45,918 $ 304,572 Other income 519 4 523 Total revenues 259,173 45,922 305,095 Losses and Expenses: Net losses and loss adjustment expenses Current accident year 151,959 31,988 183,947 Prior accident year (1,644 ) (4,990 ) (6,634 ) Total net losses and loss adjustment expenses 150,315 26,998 177,313 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 95,583 22,207 117,790 Income (loss) from segments $ 13,275 $ (3,283 ) $ 9,992 Combined ratio analysis: Loss ratio Current accident year 58.7 % 69.7 % 60.4 % Prior accident year (0.6 %) (10.9 %) (2.2 %) Calendar year loss ratio 58.1 % 58.8 % 58.2 % Expense ratio 37.0 % 48.4 % 38.7 % Combined ratio 95.1 % 107.2 % 96.9 % Accident year combined ratio (1) 95.6 % 111.3 % 98.0 %

(1) Excludes the impact of net losses and loss adjustment expenses and contingent commissions related to prior accident years.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC's Gross Written and Net Written Premiums Results by Segment for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Three Months Ended June 30, Gross Written Premiums Net Written Premiums 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Commercial Specialty $ 95,347 $ 105,010 (9.2%) $ 91,896 $ 99,667 (7.8%) Reinsurance Operations 14,844 46,524 (68.1%) 14,844 46,524 (68.1%) Continuing Lines 110,191 151,534 (27.3%) 106,740 146,191 (27.0%) Exited Lines (91 ) 45,289 (100.2%) (744 ) 20,967 (103.5%) Total $ 110,100 $ 196,823 (44.1%) $ 105,996 $ 167,158 (36.6%)

Six Months Ended June 30, Gross Written Premiums Net Written Premiums 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Commercial Specialty $ 190,855 $ 207,858 (8.2%) $ 183,130 $ 197,830 (7.4%) Reinsurance Operations 38,260 87,520 (56.3%) 38,260 87,520 (56.3%) Continuing Lines 229,115 295,378 (22.4%) 221,390 285,350 (22.4%) Exited Lines 3,970 92,428 (95.7%) 467 41,290 (98.9%) Total $ 233,085 $ 387,806 (39.9%) $ 221,857 $ 326,640 (32.1%)

Commercial Specialty: Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased 9.2% and 7.8%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased 8.2% and 7.4%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in gross written premiums and net written premiums was primarily driven by the non-renewal of a restaurant book of business as well as actions taken to improve underwriting results by nonrenewing underperforming business partially offset by increased pricing.

Package Specialty E&S, the Company's primary division within its Commercial Specialty segment, increased gross written premiums excluding terminated business2 by 13.0% and 15.7% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to the same periods in 2022 driven by new agency appointments, strong rate increases as well as exposure growth in both property and general liability.

Targeted Specialty E&S, a division within the Company's Commercial Specialty segment, decreased gross written premiums excluding terminated business2 by 28.4% and 19.6% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to the same periods in 2022 driven by actions taken to improve underwriting results by not renewing underperforming business.

Reinsurance Operations: Gross written premiums and net written premiums both decreased 68.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. Gross written premiums and net written premiums both decreased 56.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The reduction in gross written premiums and net written premiums was primarily due to the non-renewal of a casualty treaty.

Exited Lines: Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased 100.2% and 103.5%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased 95.7% and 98.9%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in gross written premiums and net written premiums was primarily due to selling the manufactured home & dwelling and farm businesses.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC's Combined Ratio for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

The consolidated combined ratio was 97.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, (Loss Ratio 60.5% and Expense Ratio 36.5%) as compared to 98.7% (Loss Ratio 59.5% and Expense Ratio 39.2%) for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The accident year combined ratio for Continuing Lines was 94.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, (Loss Ratio 58.7% and Expense Ratio 36.2%) as compared to 96.8% (Loss Ratio 59.4% and Expense Ratio 37.4%) for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The calendar year combined ratio for Continuing Lines was 100.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, (Loss Ratio 63.6% and Expense Ratio 36.4%) as compared to 94.4% (Loss Ratio 56.8% and Expense Ratio 37.6%) for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

The calendar year combined ratio for Continuing Lines was impacted by loss reserve strengthening primarily driven by the restaurant book of business that was not renewed as well as strengthening related to other non-renewed business.

For the Continuing Lines business, the accident year casualty loss ratio improved by 0.2 points to 59.7% in 2023 from 59.9% in 2022 primarily due to lower claims frequency within Commercial Specialty. The consolidated accident year casualty loss ratio increased by 0.4 points to 59.8% in 2023 from 59.4% in 2022 mainly due to higher claims severity and an increase in the expected loss ratio in Exited Lines.

For the Continuing Lines business, the accident year property loss ratio improved by 1.8 points to 56.3% in 2023 from 58.1% in 2022. The consolidated accident year property loss ratio improved by 4.3 points to 61.9% in 2023 from 66.2% in 2022. The improvement in the Continuing Lines and the Consolidated accident year property loss ratios is primarily due to lower non-catastrophe claims frequency.

The consolidated combined ratio was 99.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, (Loss Ratio 61.7% and Expense Ratio 37.4%) as compared to 96.9% (Loss Ratio 58.2% and Expense Ratio 38.7%) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The accident year combined ratio for Continuing Lines was 97.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, (Loss Ratio 60.6% and Expense Ratio 37.0%) as compared to 95.6% (Loss Ratio 58.7% and Expense Ratio 36.9%) for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The calendar year combined ratio for Continuing Lines was 100.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, (Loss Ratio 63.6% and Expense Ratio 37.1%) as compared to 95.1% (Loss Ratio 58.1% and Expense Ratio 37.0%) for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The calendar year combined ratio for Continuing Lines was impacted by fire losses in commercial vacant properties in the first quarter of 2023.

For the Continuing Lines business, the accident year casualty loss ratio increased by 0.5 points to 59.7% in 2023 from 59.2% in 2022. The consolidated accident year casualty loss ratio increased by 1.0 point to 59.9% in 2023 from 58.9% in 2022. The increase in the Continuing Lines and the Consolidated accident year casualty loss ratios is primarily due to higher claims severity.

For the Continuing Lines business, the accident year property loss ratio increased by 5.3 points to 62.7% in 2023 from 57.4% in 2022. This was primarily due to fire losses from commercial vacant properties in the 1st quarter of 2023. Actions have been taken to reduce risk from commercial vacant properties. The consolidated accident year property loss ratio increased by 2.1 points to 65.3% in 2023 from 63.2% in 2022. The increase in the Continuing Lines and the Consolidated accident year property loss ratios is mainly due to higher claims severity.

Note: Tables Follow

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross written premiums $ 110,100 $ 196,823 $ 233,085 $ 387,806 Net written premiums $ 105,996 $ 167,158 $ 221,857 $ 326,640 Net earned premiums $ 129,156 $ 155,749 $ 269,228 $ 304,572 Net investment income 13,216 1,930 25,224 8,522 Net realized investment losses (761 ) (9,916 ) (2,281 ) (35,301 ) Other income 282 97 636 523 Total revenues 141,893 147,860 292,807 278,316 Net losses and loss adjustment expenses 78,082 92,618 166,083 177,313 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 47,101 61,098 100,579 117,790 Corporate and other operating expenses 4,990 2,993 11,358 7,653 Interest expense 12 410 12 3,005 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 3,529 - 3,529 Income (loss) before income taxes 11,708 (12,788 ) 14,775 (30,974 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,371 (626 ) 2,944 (4,039 ) Net income (loss) 9,337 (12,162 ) $ 11,831 $ (26,935 ) Less: Preferred stock distributions 110 110 220 220 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 9,227 $ (12,272 ) $ 11,611 $ (27,155 ) Per share data: Net income (loss) available to common shareholders Basic $ 0.68 $ (0.84 ) $ 0.86 $ (1.87 ) Diluted (1) $ 0.67 $ (0.84 ) $ 0.84 $ (1.87 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding Basic 13,478 14,543 13,574 14,529 Diluted (1) 13,708 14,543 13,794 14,529 Cash distributions declared per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Combined ratio analysis: (2) Loss ratio 60.5 % 59.5 % 61.7 % 58.2 % Expense ratio 36.5 % 39.2 % 37.4 % 38.7 % Combined ratio 97.0 % 98.7 % 99.1 % 96.9 %

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, weighted-average shares outstanding - basic was used to calculate diluted earnings per share due to a net loss in each period. (2) The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability. The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums. The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums. The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

June 30, 2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Fixed maturities: Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,311,567 and $1,301,723; net of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) $ 1,265,606 $ 1,248,198 Equity securities, at fair value 17,153 17,520 Other invested assets 37,282 38,176 Total investments 1,320,041 1,303,894 Cash and cash equivalents 45,447 38,846 Premium receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $4,056 at June 30, 2023 and $3,322 at December 31, 2022 141,498 168,743 Reinsurance receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $8,992 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 95,616 85,721 Funds held by ceding insurers 16,660 19,191 Deferred federal income taxes 42,679 47,099 Deferred acquisition costs 52,019 64,894 Intangible assets 14,633 14,810 Goodwill 4,820 4,820 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 10,626 17,421 Lease right of use assets 10,790 11,739 Other assets 19,173 23,597 Total assets $ 1,774,002 $ 1,800,775 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 866,951 $ 832,404 Unearned premiums 215,187 269,353 Ceded balances payable 3,844 17,241 Payable for securities purchased 22,115 66 Contingent commissions 3,431 8,816 Lease liabilities 14,194 15,701 Other liabilities 21,872 30,965 Total liabilities $ 1,147,594 $ 1,174,546 Shareholders' equity: Series A cumulative fixed rate preferred shares, $1,000 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding: 4,000 and 4,000 shares, respectively, liquidation preference: $1,000 per share and $1,000 per share, respectively 4,000 4,000 Common shares: no par value; 900,000,000 common shares authorized; class A common shares issued: 11,000,287 and 10,876,041 respectively; class A common shares outstanding: 9,729,046 and 10,073,660, respectively; class B common shares issued and outstanding: 3,793,612 and 3,793,612, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital (1) 453,427 451,305 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (37,171 ) (43,058 ) Retained earnings (1) 238,315 233,468 Class A common shares in treasury, at cost: 1,271,241 and 802,381 shares, respectively (32,163 ) (19,486 ) Total shareholders' equity 626,408 626,229 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,774,002 $ 1,800,775

(1) Since the Company's initial public offering in 2003, the Company has returned $602 million to shareholders, including $522 million in share repurchases and $80 million in dividends/distributions.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA (Dollars in millions) Market Value as of (Unaudited)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Fixed maturities $ 1,265.6 $ 1,248.2 Cash and cash equivalents 45.4 38.8 Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents 1,311.0 1,287.0 Equities and other invested assets 54.5 55.7 Total cash and invested assets, gross 1,365.5 1,342.7 Payable for securities purchased (22.1 ) (0.1 ) Total cash and invested assets, net $ 1,343.4 $ 1,342.6

Total Investment Return (1) For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

(Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

(Unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net investment income $ 13.2 $ 1.9 $ 25.2 $ 8.5 Net realized investment losses (0.8 ) (9.9 ) (2.3 ) (35.3 ) Net unrealized investment gains (losses) (3.1 ) (17.5 ) 7.4 (41.3 ) Net realized and unrealized investment return (3.9 ) (27.4 ) 5.1 (76.6 ) Total investment return $ 9.3 $ (25.5 ) $ 30.3 $ (68.1 ) Average total cash and invested assets $ 1,345.2 $ 1,395.5 $ 1,343.0 $ 1,429.2 Total annualized investment return % 2.8 % (7.3 %) 4.5 % (9.5 %)

(1) Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC SUMMARY OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted operating income, net of tax $ 6,903 $ 4,184 $ 10,331 $ 7,987 Adjustments: Underwriting income (loss) from Exited Lines 3,073 (4,447 ) 3,361 (2,594 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) including Exited Lines, net of tax (1) 9,976 (263 ) 13,692 5,393 Net realized investment losses (639 ) (8,370 ) (1,861 ) (28,799 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (3,529 ) - (3,529 ) Net income (loss) $ 9,337 $ (12,162 ) $ 11,831 $ (26,935 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,478 14,543 13,574 14,529 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,708 14,749 13,794 14,728 Adjusted operating income per share - basic (2) $ 0.50 $ 0.28 $ 0.74 $ 0.53 Adjusted operating income per share - diluted (2) $ 0.50 $ 0.28 $ 0.73 $ 0.53

(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) including Exited Lines, net of tax, excludes preferred shareholder distributions of $0.11 million for each of the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and $0.22 million for each of the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. (2) The adjusted operating income per share calculation is net of preferred shareholder distributions of $0.11 million for each of the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and $0.22 million for each of the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Note Regarding Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized investment losses and other unique charges not related to operations. Adjusted operating income is not a substitute for net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and ratios

The table below, which contains incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses for the Commercial Specialty segment within Continuing Lines, reconciles the non-GAAP measures or ratios, which excludes the impact of prior accident year adjustments and ceded losses and loss adjustment expenses, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure or ratio. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures or ratios are useful to investors when evaluating the Company's underwriting performance as trends within Commercial Specialty may be obscured by prior accident year adjustments and ceded losses and loss adjustment expenses. These non-GAAP measures or ratios should not be considered as a substitute for its most directly comparable GAAP measure or ratio and does not reflect the overall underwriting profitability of the Company.

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Losses $ Loss Ratio Losses $ Loss Ratio Losses $ Loss Ratio Losses $ Loss Ratio Casualty Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses excluding terminated business (1) $ 30,707 54.6% $ 29,267 57.5% $ 59,517 55.4% $ 56,775 56.9% Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses on terminated business (1) 3,132 149.2% 4,925 67.0% 7,474 109.4% 10,052 63.1% Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses (1) $ 33,839 58.1% $ 34,192 58.7% $ 66,991 58.6% $ 66,827 57.7% Ceded losses and loss adjustment expenses (343 ) (311 ) (758 ) (659 ) Net losses and loss adjustment expenses (2) $ 33,496 58.2% $ 33,881 59.0% $ 66,233 58.6% $ 66,168 57.9% Property Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses excluding terminated business (1) $ 20,868 54.6% $ 21,177 52.3% $ 47,365 60.0% $ 41,388 52.7% Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses on terminated business (1) 298 70.7% 945 149.2% 354 32.0% 986 80.5% Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses (1) $ 21,166 54.7% $ 22,122 53.8% $ 47,719 59.6% $ 42,374 53.1% Ceded losses and loss adjustment expenses (979 ) (909 ) (1,628 ) (1,675 ) Net losses and loss adjustment expenses (2) $ 20,187 56.3% $ 21,213 58.1% $ 46,091 62.7% $ 40,699 57.4% Commercial Specialty Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses excluding terminated business (1) $ 51,575 54.6% $ 50,444 55.2% $ 106,882 57.4% $ 98,163 55.0% Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses on terminated business (1) 3,430 136.1% 5,870 73.5% 7,828 98.6% 11,038 64.3% Gross losses and loss adjustment expenses (1) $ 55,005 56.7% $ 56,314 56.7% $ 114,710 59.0% $ 109,201 55.9% Ceded losses and loss adjustment expenses (1,322 ) (1,220 ) (2,386 ) (2,334 ) Net losses and loss adjustment expenses (2) $ 53,683 57.5% $ 55,094 58.6% $ 112,324 60.2% $ 106,867 57.7%

(1) Non-GAAP measure / ratio (2) Most directly comparable GAAP measure / ratio

The table below, which contains gross written premiums for the Commercial Specialty segment within Continuing Lines, reconciles the non-GAAP measures, which excludes the impact of terminated business, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures are useful to investors when evaluating the Company's underwriting performance as trends within Commercial Specialty may be obscured by the terminated business. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for its most directly comparable GAAP measure and does not reflect the overall underwriting profitability of the Company.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Package Specialty E&S Gross written premiums excluding terminated business (1) $ 62,636 $ 55,417 $ 119,913 $ 103,666 Gross written premiums from terminated business (1) - 2,861 1,058 6,013 Total gross written premiums (2) $ 62,636 $ 58,278 $ 120,971 $ 109,679 Targeted Specialty E&S Gross written premiums excluding terminated business (1) $ 32,553 $ 45,462 $ 69,331 $ 86,223 Gross written premiums from terminated business (1) 158 1,270 553 11,956 Total gross written premiums (2) $ 32,711 $ 46,732 $ 69,884 $ 98,179 Commercial Specialty Gross written premiums excluding terminated business (1) $ 95,189 $ 100,879 $ 189,244 $ 189,889 Gross written premiums from terminated business (1) 158 4,131 1,611 17,969 Total gross written premiums (2) $ 95,347 $ 105,010 $ 190,855 $ 207,858

(1) Non-GAAP measure / ratio (2) Most directly comparable GAAP measure / ratio

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Group, LLC's Continuing Lines segments are Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Exited Lines segment is comprised of business which the Company has decided it will no longer write.

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release3 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties including COVID-19. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity's actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the Company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[3] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Contacts

Stephen W. Ries

Head of Investor Relations

(610) 668-3270

sries@gbli.com