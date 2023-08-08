Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.: DigitalAMN's Board Approves $7.5M Reg. D 506(c) Offering to Continue Growing the Company's "Impact Value" Investing Model

DigitalAMN Seeks to Raise Capital From Accredited Investors with Preferred CC Stock Convertible at $0.35 or Greater, to Accelerate the Value Potential of its Trademarked PAI® Program, Increase its Asset Portfolio, Grow Ventures and Complete Acquisitions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ("DigitalAMN", "DAMN", or "the Company") (OTC PINK:DATI), a Public Accelerator-Incubator ("PAI®"), formally announced that the Board of Directors have approved its plans for a $7.5 Million Regulation D 506(c) ("Reg. D") offering, for Accredited investors, using Preferred CC Stock, priced at $50 per share and convertible at $0.35 or greater.

The anticipated funds raised will be used to (i) accelerate the rollout and growth of DigitalAMN's trademarked PAI® Program (ii) make additional investments into promising ventures such as portfolio company, Dot Hip Hop, LLC. - the domain registry for the Top-Level Domain ("TLD") extension, .HipHop, (iii) complete pending acquisitions in business ventures such as the real-time digital music collaboration platform, Melos Studio, LLC., (iv) continue the development of the Company's own internal Intellectual Properties ("IP"), and (v) launch a marketing and communication campaign to bring visibility to the Company's three key divisions: (a) The PAI®, (b) Digital Asset Management ("DAM"), and (c) Business Management Administration ("BMA").

The terms of the Offering will be in the form of Preferred CC Shares ("Shares") with a total offering of 173,000 Shares which will be priced at $50 per Share, totaling potential maximum gross proceeds of $8.65M. The Shares will convert at (i) the greater of a minimum stock price of $0.35 or a 35% discount if the stock price is $1.25 or more, and (ii) a mandatory stock price of $3.50 and/or at the end of 24 months. The Offering has a coupon rate of 8% annually (for 24 months), 2x voting coverage, and Cash Warrants, having a per share exercise price of $2.00.

These Shares are not registered under the Securities Act and can only be purchased in the Offering by accredited investors in accordance with the applicable rules and provisions under Regulation D, Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act.

Accredited investors looking to participate in the Company's Reg D [506(c)] offering, are invited to access the comprehensive one-page summary at: www.digitalamn.com/invest prior to requesting the Reg. D deck or other offering documents.

From the Company's inception to date, including the research and development (R&D) phase of operations, the Company has raised just over $3.2M. The majority of this capital was secured at or above the floor price of $0.35 per share, with a significant portion of the capital funded by the Company's founders. During this same time, the Company has invested roughly $1.6M to build a portfolio of equity, digital assets, businesses and IP. DigitalAMN currently has 21 million shares Issued and Outstanding and reflects a year-over-year dilution rate of less than 6% annually.

Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN stated, "We're excited to embark upon this capital raise through our Reg. D 506(c) offering to accredited investors. We strongly believe that the time is ripe to advance our unique social impact and value investing model. Our PAI® program, and Angels+® suite of products, allows us to get paid for accelerating undervalued entrepreneurs and overlooked investors, while building our vision of what a multinational investment-operating company could potentially become."

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTC PINK:DATI) uses the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI®) model with the intention of following the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI®, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

For investor and general information, please email info@DigitalAMN.com.

Disclaimer/Forward Looking Statements

Investment in the company is speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. This Summary does not constitute either advice or a recommendation regarding any securities. This presentation contains projections, estimates and beliefs and similar information ("Forward Looking Statements") which are based on certain hypothetical assumptions, which we believe are reasonable as of the date of the Summary. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Company or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "potential," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar importance. The selection of assumptions requires the exercise of judgment and is subject to uncertainty due to the effect that economic or other changes may have on future events. Variations in such assumptions, particularly revenue growth and gross margin increases, could significantly affect the projections. To the extent that assumed events do not materialize, our actual results may vary substantially from the projected results. Forward Looking Statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any Forward Looking Statement could include changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions. These Forward Looking Statements speak only as of the date of this Summary. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any of the information in this presentation and any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any Forward Looking Statement is based. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the Company's future stock price, revenues or results of operations.

Projections Disclaimer

The Projections and the underlying assumptions were prepared internally by the Company's management and were not prepared with a view towards compliance with published SEC or the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants for preparation and presentation of financial forecasts or generally accepted accounting principles. No independent auditor, nor any accountants, have compiled, examined or performed any procedures or review with respect to the Projections, nor have they expressed any opinion or given any form of assurance with respect to such information or its achievability. Furthermore, the Projections are necessarily based on numerous variables, assumptions and estimates that are inherently uncertain, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including a wide variety of industry performance, general business, economic, regulatory, market and financial conditions, as well as matters specific to the Company's business. The Projections should not be regarded as an indication that the Company, or its affiliates or management consider to be predictive of actual future events, including the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price. Actual results will likely vary from the Projections, and such variations may be material. Neither the Company nor its affiliates or management can give you any assurance that actual results will not differ materially from the Projections. In conjunction with the Reader's review of the Projections, the Company urges the Reader to review the Company's disclosure statements and historical financial statements, which may be accessed at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DATI/disclosure.

Contact:

Public / Investor Relations

(929) 526-3459

info@DigitalAMN.com

SOURCE: Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

