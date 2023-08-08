Xcelerate, Inc.: Xcelerate Announces Marketing Agreement

AFTER ACQUIRING ESN GROUP, XCELERATE SIGNS MARKETING AGREEMENT

ProductSector to Provide Brand Development Assistance

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:XCRT) today announced that it has signed a strategic marketing agreement with ProductSector, LLC, a brand development company specializing in consumer products with a focus on the health and wellness sector.

"This agreement has been in development for several months in anticipation of the completion of our acquisition of a majority interest in the ESN Group which was recently announced. The leadership of ProductSector and its collaborator company, CCI Vegas (www.ccivegas.com) have been working together with the management team from ESN to expand mass merchant outlets and government agencies, several of whom have already expressed interest in our product line. We believe the collaboration with ProductSector will rapidly provide expanding market penetration of ESN's current products, along with developing additional over-the-counter healthcare products based on our existing patent portfolio" said Mike O'Shea, Xcelerate's CEO.

"We have been working with the ESN team for several months and are excited to now be able to begin assisting them in expanding their market penetration to our mass market clients as well as to our government and pharmacy clients. ESN's products are created from all natural, plant-based ingredients which are at the forefront of consumer demand in these markets" said John Porter, Director of ProductSector.

Investors and shareholders are encouraged to stay updated on the latest developments by visiting the Company's website at https://xcelerate.global/.

ABOUT XCELERATE INC.

Xcelerate's business plan encompasses three separate but related businesses within the medical, health and wellness sectors, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses; (ii) formulation, packaging and marketing of over the counter, clinically tested skin care products; and (iii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries, initially in Africa, to provide for their population to obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology. Xcelerate has assembled an internationally recognized team of translational clinicians and engineers to identify and acquire, rather than develop, its technology / healthcare innovations. Xcelerate believes that this approach provides lower cost of product development and commercialization and delivers more rapid clinical utilization and quicker profitability and return on investment.

For more information visit www.xcelerate.global or contact us at 854-900-2020 or email at info@xcelerate.global.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

