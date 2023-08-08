Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits will soon be available in over 135 retail stores across Canada, including Longo's 31 locations in southern Ontario.

Distribution agreement to commence September 15, 2023.

Happy Caps' Lion's Mane, Shiitake, and Oyster mushroom kits sell for $25-$30 (MSRP) via www.HappyCaps.ca, Amazon (both USA and Canada), trade shows, garden centres, nurseries, seed shops and most recently, grocery chains and large retail stores

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is extremely pleased to announce that their portfolio company, Happy Caps Mushroom Farm ("Happy Caps"), has expanded their future distribution of their Mushroom Home Grow Kits to over 135 retail stores across Canada, including 31 Longo's locations in southern Ontario expected to commence in mid September, 2023.

"Canadian Tire locations, Loblaws' Real Canadian Superstores and soon in the near future, with this distribution deal, we expect to be in 31 Longo's. This latest purchase order truly demonstrates Red Light Holland's exotic mushrooms are desirable and continue to resonate with consumers and large retailers. We are so proud to be a company that can mass produce and supply a unique mushroom product with a strong brand recognition behind it," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light Holland. "We look forward to growing all of our mushroom brands across both North America and Europe," added Shapiro.

"We have been very pleased with the engagement from our consumers at our large retail partners, as well as our consumers from Amazon and of course those loyal customers who purchase our mushroom home grow kits on our homepage at HappyCaps.ca," said Andew Hatfield, co-founder of Happy Caps. "Our new partnership with a tier one premium retailer such Longo's is just another great testament to our continued growth and commitment from our team, coupled with the quality of the product that we love to produce for the masses, as more and more people learn about the benefits of mushrooms."

Pictured: Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/176451_1d27a022b4191868_001full.jpg

About Happy Caps Mushroom Farm

Happy Caps is an urban gourmet mushroom farm located in Halifax, Nova Scotia that specializes in quality 'grow your own mushroom kits' and mushroom plug spawn.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 647-643-TRIP (8747)

Email: todd@redlight.co

Website: www.redlight.co

