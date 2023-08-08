Italian scientific institutions have published new regulatory practices for agrivoltaics, with a specific focus on electricity production, agricultural output, and landscape preservation.From pv magazine Italy A group of Italian scientific institutions has released UNI/PdR 148:2023, a comprehensive set of regulatory guidelines for the implementation of agrivoltaic projects. The group includes Italian research agency ENEA, the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Italian Standardization Body UNI, and Italy-based agrivoltaics specialist REM TEC. The newly issued regulations encompass three crucial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...