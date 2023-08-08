The Chemours Company: Chemours Earns Great Place to Work Certification in 15 Global Regions Including the U.S.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE:CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, is proud to be Certified as a Great Place to Work® in the United States and 14 additional regions where the company operates for the 2023-2024 year.

"Building the greatest place to work for all employees is vital to achieving our vision of creating a better world through the power of our chemistry," said Susan Kelliher, Chief People Officer at Chemours. "In this year's survey, safety, community, opportunity, flexibility, and support were just some of the words employees used to describe what makes Chemours a great workplace. This kind of feedback is proof that empowering every employee to be their best self at work and in life makes a meaningful difference. I am incredibly proud that 92% of our global workforce operates in areas with Great Place to Work Certification, and I want to thank our employees for their feedback. Your voice is essential to ensuring Chemours becomes even more successful and is a place where you are proud to work."

The Great Place to Work Certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Chemours. This is the fourth time Chemours has achieved this milestone in the U.S., scoring above the benchmark for companies as a great place to work. The company's U.S. scores are summarized on Chemours' Great Places to Work profile, with key highlights including:

78% reported that when they look at what the company accomplishes, they feel a sense of pride

83% of employees said that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

86% shared that they are able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary

78% said that they want to work for the company for a long time

In addition to the U.S., which represents approximately 4,400 of Chemours 6,600 employees, Chemours has received Great Place to Work Certification in Belgium, Brazil, Greater China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, and Thailand. Chemours is continually looking for talented people to join our team and help us contribute to enabling modern living and more sustainable innovations through Chemours' chemistry. Visit the careers page to find your next opportunity, https://www.chemours.com/en/careers.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure, Opteon, Freon, Teflon, Viton, Nafion, and Krytox. The company has approximately 6,600 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 2,900 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

