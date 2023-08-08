Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2023) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to global online gaming operators, has completed systems integration with NeoGames S.A (NASDAQ: NGMS) subsidiary Pariplay®.

Pariplay® is a tier-one aggregator and content provider that services over 150+ operators with innovative products, including the Fusion® aggregation platform. The offering consists of over 14,000 games from 120+ suppliers, as well as a comprehensive suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that enhance player value, including Fusion Tournaments, Raffle Rocket, and Spin that Wheel.

Under the terms of the two-year agreement, Pariplay® will add and market Playgon's proprietary mobile-first live dealer and E-table offerings under the VegasLounge brand, to its content library for availability and distribution to all of Pariplay's global client base in regulated markets.

Darcy Krogh, President and CEO of Playgon Games said, "Completion of this integration with Pariplay will give us access to high-profile markets and new markets we are chasing through their aggregation platform. We look forward to working with the team at Pariplay to onboard new operators and expect it to accelerate our growth as we build on our partnership."

Ashley Bloor, Director of Partnerships at Pariplay, said, "Playgon Games' mobile live-dealer titles occupy a unique spot in the industry and we're delighted to be able to offer them across our operator network through the market-leading Fusion® platform. It is another positive addition to our ever-growing portfolio, and we're confident they'll be a real selling point for partners looking to target new demographics."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

About Pariplay® Ltd. - Pariplay®, part of NeoGames group, is a leading aggregator and content provider, founded in 2010. The supplier offers innovative products such as the Fusion® aggregation platform and the Ignite studio development programme.

Pariplay's Fusion® aggregation platform features thousands of titles from the industry's leading games developers as well as a suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that enhance player value.

The company has offices in Malta, Israel, Bulgaria, Gibraltar, USA and India and is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Gambling Commission, the MGA, the UKGC, the Romanian National Gambling Office, the New Jersey DGE, the West Virginia Lottery, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, Michigan's MGBC, the State of Connecticut, Ontario's AGCO, the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, Alberta's AGLC in Canada, Loteria de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, and Junta de Control de Juegos in Panama and Swedish Gambling Authority - Spelinspektionen.

As a B2B provider of RNG games, Pariplay takes responsible gaming very seriously and has implemented policies and tools within its systems to provide industry-leading entertainment in a socially responsible manner.

Learn more at www.pariplayltd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated.

