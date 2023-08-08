CreditXpert, Inc.: New CreditXpert Platform is Now Available to CoreLogic Credco Clients

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / CreditXpert, the predictive credit score platform that helps lenders expand homeownership opportunities, has announced a collaboration with CoreLogic Credco. CoreLogic Credco is an affiliate of CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The new alliance allows CoreLogic Credco's mortgage lending clients to access CreditXpert's new Enterprise Platform.

"Having CoreLogic Credco connected to our new platform means that thousands of mortgage lenders can more easily integrate data-driven credit analytics into their operations," said CreditXpert CEO Jim Hemmer. "We know that helping borrowers improve their credit score is an opportunity for lenders to both improve profits and make more compelling offers."

CreditXpert's proprietary predictive algorithms provide highly accurate credit plans that are used daily by lenders to attract more leads, make better offers, and close more loans by offering more affordable financing options for mortgage borrowers.

CreditXpert announced its new Enterprise Platform in October of 2022. The new platform helps lenders of any size immediately identify a borrower's credit potential, generate detailed plans with the click of a button and track completion through a single dashboard.

"We are always looking to expand the tools and platforms we are able to offer our mortgage lending clients. Working with CreditXpert to enable the new platform will help our clients make credit a competitive differentiator," said Jay Kingsley, President of Mortgage Solutions for CoreLogic. "CoreLogic Credco has offered CreditXpert tools to thousands of mortgage lenders for years and I'm excited that they will now have access to their new platform."

"We are very excited to get our new Enterprise Platform into the hands of lenders who understand how important it is to consumers to get the best deal possible on a new home loan," said CreditXpert CEO Jim Hemmer. "I'm very pleased that CoreLogic Credco understands this and is a valued collaborator in helping us fulfill on our mission to help make homeownership more accessible and affordable for all."

CreditXpert, the predictive credit score insight platform, helps mortgage lenders leverage credit to extend better, more compelling financing options to every applicant while it helps them improve profitability in their lending operations. With its enterprise-ready SaaS platform, CreditXpert helps lenders identify an applicant's near-term credit score potential, generate detailed improvement plans and boost efficiency with AI.

Founded in 2001, CreditXpert is used by more than 60,000 mortgage professionals annually at many of today's most innovative lenders. CreditXpert is redefining the way leading mortgage lenders use credit to make homeownership more accessible and affordable for all. For more information, please visit www.creditxpert.com.

CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

