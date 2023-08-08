Cyber Meta, Inc. ?: oncyber Launches 'World Builder' Allowing Anyone With the Internet to Build Immersive 3D Worlds

The Internet of Tomorrow: oncyber Leads the Way With the Launch of 'World Builder'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / The internet has come a long way from being a mere extension of our real lives. It has evolved into a boundless universe of possibilities, where socializing, working, and consuming are seamlessly integrated into our online experience. Today, we witness remarkable transformations in the digital landscape, with major players like Facebook rebranding to Meta, signifying the shift towards a more immersive internet. Similarly, Apple announced its new VisionPro, while billions are being invested annually in avatars, showcasing the undeniable allure of an immersive digital experience.

Leading the paradigm shift is oncyber, a visionary company that is revolutionizing the way we connect and interact online. oncyber has harnessed the power of spatial computing when combined with 3D identities, allowing users to transcend traditional boundaries and embrace a new era of immersive, real-time connectedness. The launch of "World Builder" makes it effortless for anyone to create an immersive experience directly from their browser.

Unlike previous world building experiences that were confined to closed ecosystems or required complex tools operated by experts, oncyber's new World Builder revolutionizes 3D world building by providing simple drag-and-drop functionality directly in a browser. This democratization of creative power enables anyone, regardless of technical expertise, to unlock their inner creativity and build extraordinary virtual environments.

"With our commitment to democratizing the world of immersive experiences, we are empowering people to shape their own virtual ecosystems and explore limitless possibilities," says Rayan Boutaleb, CEO and founder at oncyber.

No longer confined by steep learning curves or the need for extensive tools and computing power, oncyber's "World Builder" is setting the stage for a future where the immersive internet is accessible to all. The opportunities are endless, and the world of oncyber invites everyone to be a part of this groundbreaking journey.

Oncyber's World Builder tool can be used without logging in, here: oncyber.io/studio

About oncyber:

oncyber is a pioneering company at the forefront of the immersive internet revolution. By redefining the way we connect online, oncyber is shaping a future where the boundaries between the digital and physical worlds blur, opening up new horizons for human interaction and creativity.

