Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise work management platform, will host its annual ENGAGE conference on September 19-21, 2023, at the new Seattle Convention Center Summit. At this year's event, Smartsheet will unveil new features and capabilities that empower attendees to plan, do, and scale their work to unlock greater organizational potential.

"Almost every industry, company, and customer is at an inflection point caused by a multitude of factors from new technologies like Generative AI to the need to drive higher investment yield," said Mark Mader, chief executive officer of Smartsheet. "It's disrupting the rhythms of business, and we are out front, enabling customers to capture the potential for acceleration, productivity, savings, and sophistication. At ENGAGE, we will unveil how we are revolutionizing the way organizations operate, and we'll show you how we're leading teams to innovate faster, securely, and at scale."

With over 65 sessions to choose from, attendees can learn the basics in a dedicated track for beginner Smartsheet users or take part in a new series of advanced sessions for those who live and breathe the platform. Smartsheet product experts, customers, and partners will provide market insights, industry expertise, and actionable tips across our customers' most important use cases, including:

Simplifying, standardizing, and scaling projects and portfolios with modern project and portfolio management in sessions like " Assess and grow your PPM maturity " and " Delivering actionable insights to your leadership team;

in sessions like " " and " Accelerating and scaling campaigns, content, and creative work through marketing and creative management in sessions like " The AI content revolution " and " How marketing organizations are using Smartsheet to do more; " and

in sessions like " " and " " and Using technology for strategic transformation to speed up systemic change and growth in sessions like "Using Smartsheet to drive transformation" and "Communicating the value of your transformation program to leaders and peers.

Additionally, you'll hear firsthand from leaders at global brands like ADP, Goodwill Industries and Sodexo about how Smartsheet has enabled critical business problems to be solved in the Modern Project Portfolio Management, Marketing Creative Management and Strategic Transformation solutions categories respectively.

"ENGAGE is where the Smartsheet community comes to life-whether it's hearing how someone is using the platform in creative ways or unlocking new user skills, the energy and value you get from the conference is inspiring," said Jennifer Hilber, business architect, global delivery at Convergint and Overachiever alumni. "The best part though is getting to see my product feedback come to life in the form of new features in the months following the conference. It's clear that Smartsheet builds its platform with customers, like me, in mind."

Attendees can also sharpen their skills with comprehensive pre-conference training and test their proficiency with Smartsheet certification exams that qualify for Professional Development Units from the Project Management Institute:

Prior to the official start of the conference, attendees can participate in a full day of training workshops on Monday, September 18, 2023 built around a curated curriculum that dives into the most helpful and frequently used Smartsheet capabilities including the core application, project management, and enterprise-grade Control Center solutions; and

Throughout the conference, attendees can validate their Smartsheet knowledge with three Certification options: Core Product Certification focused on Smartsheet basics, Project Management Certification focused on project management best practicesand System Administrator Certification focused on testing the abilities of a System Admin.

Tickets are almost sold out. Register today so you don't miss your chance to hear the latest Smartsheet platform news, network with other attendees, and learn how to unlock potential at ENGAGE 2023.

