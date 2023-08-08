Trane Technologies: Healthy Spaces Season 3, Episode 4: Vital Innovations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Medical research is continuously producing new and more effective life-saving treatments, even as climate change negatively impacts the health of our planet and its people.

But what does this mean for climate technology?

In this episode of Healthy Spaces, host Dominique Silva speaks to two industry leaders about the ways in which innovative climate technologies are helping us get better, faster - and making our built spaces healthier to begin with.

"Around 75-80% of our health outcomes are related to our built environment and our behaviors in our built environment and our communities," says Dr. John McKeon, CEO of the iAir Institute and Allergy Standards. "All of the people who design, construct, and maintain our built environment have a role in our healthcare."

Listen to the full episode to learn how Dr. John McKeon and the iAir Institute are using scientific research and innovation to make sure our built spaces are supporting healthier lives; and how Holly Paeper and the Life Science Solutions team at Trane Technologies are helping transport life-saving treatments to patients.

Guests:

Holly Paeper, President, Life Science Solutions, Trane Technologies

Dr. John McKeon, CEO, iAir Institute and Allergy Standards

Host: Dominique Silva, Innovation Initiatives Leader, Trane Technologies

Subscribe: Find all episodes on your favorite podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Learn more about the Healthy Spaces with Trane Technologies podcast.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772885/Healthy-Spaces-Season-3-Episode-4-Vital-Innovations