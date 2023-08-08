AVOXI Strengthens Market Presence With New Product and Go-to-Market Executive Hires

New Hires Complement Company's Leadership Team to Capitalize on Growing Demand for AVOXI's Solutions

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / AVOXI, a provider of innovative international cloud voice solutions for contact centers, is thrilled to announce the addition of three key executives. The new hires - Kyle Antcliff as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Mike Kaplan as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Meg Ramsey as Chief Product Officer (CPO) - will play integral roles in AVOXI's expansion strategy as it capitalizes on growing demand from companies that strive for premium voice conversations with customers around the world.

These executives join the AVOXI leadership team led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barbara Dondiego, who was elevated to the CEO role last year after serving as the company's Chief Operating Officer since 2015.

Today, an increasing number of enterprises are working to modernize their voice technology stack, optimize their contact center operations and navigate the ever-changing complexities of conversing with customers at a global scale. At the same time, voice remains the ultimate channel for many companies focused on building customer satisfaction and maximizing market opportunities.

With the additions of Antcliff, Kaplan, and Ramsey to an already established leadership team with extensive voice, software and contact center experience, AVOXI will continue to be the partner of choice for companies that require exceptional voice experiences with their customers.

AVOXI's leadership position is underscored by its successful first half of 2023, highlighted by:

Enterprise customer year-over-year revenue growth of more than 30%.

Total voice minutes of use across the AVOXI platform year-over-year growth of 27%.

An average customer Net Promoter Score of 68.

"Companies that want to successfully connect with customers globally must rethink how they deploy and manage international voice. AVOXI is committed to delivering best-in-class cloud voice to contact centers that is simplified and without compromise," said Dondiego. "We are thrilled to welcome Kyle, Mike, and Meg to the AVOXI family - their expertise and industry knowledge will be instrumental in strengthening our market presence and driving our business forward."

New Executive Hires: Overview and Background

Kyle Antcliff, Chief Revenue Officer

Antcliff joins AVOXI as its CRO, tasked with fostering and expanding relationships with both existing and new customers. With a customer-centric approach and a deep understanding of the industry through his most recent role at Intradiem, an automation software provider for enterprise contact center teams, Antcliff will drive growth and success with AVOXI's comprehensive suite of contact center voice solutions.

Mike Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer

To support AVOXI's market expansion and amplify its brand presence, Kaplan steps into the role of CMO. As a four-time B2B technology marketing executive, Kaplan's expertise in building and executing successful go-to-market strategies will be instrumental in AVOXI achieving its revenue goals as it educates customers about the benefits of premium cloud voice.

Meg Ramsey, Chief Product Officer

In her role as CPO, Ramsey will lead the company's efforts to deliver continued innovation for its software platform and expand its unparalleled global voice coverage to allow customers to easily manage their cloud voice service. Ramsey brings two decades of cloud, software and managed services experience to AVOXI through leadership roles at companies that include UnitedLex, Sungard AS and Accenture.

