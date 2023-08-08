Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies and Métrica Móvil Partner to Expand Driver Safety Solutions to Fleets in Latin America

Using Driver's dash cam and safety features, fleets across Latin America can perform a better safe driving behavior

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Driver Technologies, Inc. (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience and Métrica Móvil , a Mexican-based technology company that speeds up the digitization of fleet's systems, announced today a partnership to offer Driver Enterprise Solutions which will provide telematics, safety alerts and dash cam video to fleets all across Latin America.

Through this partnership, fleets will have easy access to their driver's videos on Driver Cloud, creating a seamless, easy to use, fleet management and video telematics solution. Plus, fleets will also be offered a Driver Cooler Mount which is a Driver's dash cam mount, to make sure their work devices stay cool and have an optimal view of the road ahead.

"Our partnership with Métrica Móvil represents our first expansion into Latin America," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "We're excited to bring the Driver app to Métrica Móvil's existing customers and be included in new customer relationships that are devoted to helping their fleets remain safe on the road."

This new partnership will help address the inequality in the access to new vehicles equipped with safety technology, as the average age of a car on the road is over 12.5 years old. Driver's non-hardware solution will help fleets to manage their vehicles better by empowering fleet owners with data while preserving their privacy based on which information drivers want to share with their employers, family or insurance company.

"Driver Technologies provides a scalable, easy to install and low cost alternative option to expensive hardware, which is a perfect solution for our fleet customers," said Gerardo Ortiz, IoT Manager at Métrica Móvil.

For more information about Driver Technologies' and Métrica Móvil's partnership, please download the Driver App ( Apple or Android app store) and visit drivertechnologies.com and web.metricamovil.com .

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Their mobile app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

About Metrica Móvil

Métrica Móvil is a leading Mexican-based fleet technology company that focuses on providing personalized telematics solutions that allow sending, receiving and storing information through telecommunication devices using GPS technology and cellular network. Using Metrica Móvil's telematics and reporting solutions, companies can gain efficiency, reduce waste and fine-tune fleet management. For more information, please visit web.metricamovil.com .

