PR Newswire
08.08.2023 | 15:36
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0033875286

Issuer Name

ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Brewin Dolphin Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Newcastle upon Tyne

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Aug-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Aug-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.989921 0.000000 4.989921 19022526
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0033875286 19022526 4.989921
Sub Total 8.A 19022526 4.989921%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees Ltd A/C NOM 2.266164 2.266164%
Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees Ltd A/C GROSS 0.992695 0.992695%
Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees Ltd A/C CHARITY 1.701617 1.701617%
Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees (Channel Islands) Ltd A/C JPAL 0.017444 0.017444%
Brewin Dolphin Ltd The Corporation Of Lloyds 0.012001 0.012001%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Figures based on shares in issue of 381,218,977.

Previous disclosure on issuer prior to ESS portal so previous notification position has not been carried across.

The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements.

12. Date of Completion

04/08/2023

13. Place Of Completion

Newcastle upon Tyne


