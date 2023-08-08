Breezer Ventures, Inc.: Breezer Ventures' and Magnum Finest Spirits Discuss the Alcohol Drinks Industry as it Relates to its Exclusive Magnum 1770 Branded Spirits in it's Innovative BiB Packaging

Breezer Ventures Inc., along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Magnum Finest Spirits Inc., discusses how industry trends affects Magnum's opportunity and development.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Breezer Ventures Inc. (the company or Breezer) (OTC::BRZV) is reporting on the state of the $1.6 Trillion Global Alcohol Drinks Industry with respect to how it affects Magnum's products. (estimate for 2023, was $1.45 Trillion in 2021, $1 Trillion = 12 zeros)

Breezer and Magnum's goal is to capture a significant piece of the market using centuries old distilling techniques, and effective marketing, to create a long term relationship between the consumer and the Magnum 1770 brand.

Liquor companies that have achieved this level of success were rewarded handsomely by buyouts from Global Alcohol Distribution Conglomerates like Diageo.

"Actor Ryan Reynolds Sells Aviation Gin Brand For A Reported $610 Million"

"Jay-Z cashes-in as Armand de Brignac champagne deal valued at $630 Million".

"George Clooney Sells Casamigos Tequila for $1 Billion!"

"Bethenny Frankel sold her Skinny Girl line for $120 million."

What these numbers show are that the value in a successful liquor company is measured internationally, as these brands translate globally. Unfortunately, many of these companies are private corporations, with no opportunity for investment from the general population.

Breezer and Magnum's management are looking forward to see what kind of a deal Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Teremana tequila receives, potentially another 9 figure deal!

In Spirits, the expected growth rate through 2026 is a strong 5.9%. In the alcohol drinks industry, population growth is the main driver of the market. Global population growth is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050.

Is the Spirits Industry Recession Proof? During the pandemic and recession that followed, the spirits industry showed consumption was consistent, if not growing.

That certainly cannot be said about most of the housing, tech, automotive or airline industries. According to analysis by Goldman Sachs, spirits and beer volumes have shown little correlation to economic growth. Even during economic downturns, consumers choose to drink at home, at less expense than going out to bars and restaurants. They also commonly pick more affordable brands when they need to. Price to quality, or perceived value is a key factor in the selection process, not just in a downturn, but to the younger demographic's overall.

Spirits and beer are considered affordable luxuries, or even a staple product in the US.

Innovation Drives the Industry. According to Zacks Investment Research, product innovation in the alcohol industry will play a crucial role in market penetration.

With this insight, the Magnum 1770 branded products were purposely designed using BiB technology, to be a disrupter, innovative, functional, using bold billboard style labeling, and adding a critical element of eco consciousness.

The industry has been stuck on glass, and plastic for decades, neither are effectively recycled, contrary to popular opinion. Magnum's goal using BiB packaging is to pioneer change in the consumer's perception of boxed alcohol.

The main focus is the quality of the spirits inside the box, which is derived from centuries of experience, handed down from generation to generation.

The box is a statement. It delivers that high quality product in eco-friendly packaging, with cardboard being easily recyclable, biodegradable, and even compostable. It is cheaper to produce and has a lower carbon footprint than glass. It is also lighter, safer, and more cost effective to everyone along the way, easier and cheaper to transport or ship, from the distiller to the distributor/wholesaler, to the retailer and consumer.

Breezer and Magnum management consider themselves very fortunate to have world class spirits made by their partners with 300 year's experience. They also believe in making responsible decisions on the packaging being used, without sacrificing the delivery of their spirits in recognizable, appealing and memorable branding.

Magnum expects to announce further news regarding exciting additions to its management team, and additional new trending products launches in the months ahead, in efforts to bolster the company's asset base.

About Breezer Ventures Inc. / Magnum Finest Spirits Inc.

Magnum is a distilled spirits and marketing company offering products with a century's long history of outstanding quality.

What separates Magnum from industry peers is their functionally innovative and environmentally conscious Bag in a Box (BiB) packaging, and distinctive billboard style labeling.

Never to be associated with Discount or Bulk, top shelf Magnum 1770 branded products include an exceptional Bourbon, premium Vodka, an esteemed Gin, as well as trending Flavored Spirits.

Magnum 1770 "300 YEARS OF FAMILY DISTILLING FINE SPIRITS, LEGALLY since 2015"

The company plans to expand on it's relationships with the big box wine and liquor stores, warehouse liquor emporiums, traditional liquor stores, VIP and trending restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

Magnum has offices in Las Vegas NV, and Murrieta, CA .

