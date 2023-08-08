Carr's Hill Partners: Carr's Hill Promotes Michael Gude to Vice President and Welcomes Andrew Kern as Senior Associate

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Carr's Hill Capital Partners Management, LP ("CHP") is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Gude to Vice President and the addition of Andrew Kern as a Senior Associate to the firm. These strategic appointments reflect CHP's commitment to nurturing talent and expanding its investment team and capabilities.





Carr's Hill Partners





Mr. Gude, previously serving as an Associate of the firm, has been promoted to Vice President. His exceptional contributions to CHP's success over the past three years have been instrumental in creating value throughout our portfolio. Mr. Gude's well-deserved promotion is a testament to his exemplary leadership and embodiment of the firm's core values. Mr. Gude's current portfolio company responsibilities include Axis Industries, Arrow Waste, and Matthews Brothers Dredging. Prior to CHP, Mr. Gude began his career in investment banking at Capital One and received a B.S. in Finance from the College of Charleston.

"Michael has been an integral part of our team since his arrival and has played a vital role in the growth and development of our portfolio. We take great pleasure in acknowledging Michael's well-deserved promotion," added H. David de Laureal, Managing Partner of CHP.

Additionally, CHP welcomes Andrew Kern as a Senior Associate to the investment team. Mr. Kern's responsibilities will include evaluating new investment opportunities, conducting transaction due diligence, and managing the portfolio. With prior experience as an Associate at Stronghold Investment Management, a private equity firm specializing in real assets, and at OFS Energy Fund, a private equity firm focused on the oilfield services sector, Mr. Kern brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. Mr. Kern started his career in investment banking in Credit Suisse's Global Industrials investment banking group, specializing in the Diversified Industrials and Aerospace & Defense sub-sectors. Mr. Kern holds a B.S. in Commerce from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.

"We are thrilled to have Andrew join our team at such a pivotal time, considering the growth of our current portfolio and the promising investment pipeline," said H. David de Laureal. "His return to his hometown of New Orleans and his significant contributions to the growth of Carr's Hill make this an exciting time for him and the team."

About Carr's Hill Partners

Carr's Hill Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm that provides capital and expertise to family & founder-owned industrial companies. Based in New Orleans, CHP invests throughout North America, focusing on the Southern United States. The firm's operating expertise, institutional capabilities, and network of executives provide management partners with a foundation for exceptional growth. For more information, visit: www.carrshillpartners.com.

Contact Information

Travis Rachal

travis@carrshillpartners.com

(504) 334-8754

SOURCE: Carr's Hill Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772726/Carrs-Hill-Promotes-Michael-Gude-to-Vice-President-and-Welcomes-Andrew-Kern-as-Senior-Associate