Spotlight on Henkel's ERGs: Empowering Emerging Talent

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are an important part of company culture. They help build community and engage different perspectives with the goal of encouraging positive change within and outside of the company.

In our Spotlight series, learn about ERGs across Henkel North America, that include over 2,000 employees, and are helping to build an inclusive environment and spirit of belonging. Together we are advancing our DEI priorities.

Learn more below about our ERG: Emerging Entrepreneurs Rising through Growth and Education (EmERGE).

The Emerging Entrepreneurs Rising through Growth and Education (EmERGE) ERG at Henkel North America seeks to drive positive change and foster an inclusive culture through networking, personal growth, and educational opportunities. The ERG focuses on inspiring emerging talent to tap into their entrepreneurial spirit and engage as pioneers for good, while creating new opportunities for Henkel. EmERGE embraces all types of diversity and abilities to create an engaging environment where individuals can flourish.

Creating that environment starts with establishing a sense of community and connections through activities they organize inside and outside the workplace. One of the ways EmERGE achieves this is by hosting an annual spring picnic for employees and their families to spend quality time with each other. Another is coming up this summer, when the ERG is organizing a fourth anniversary celebration to recognize achievements to date, encourage more people to join, and collaborate on a fun learning event. Since education is core to their mission, as part of their fourth anniversary this year, the ERG is partnering with the R&D team to organize a Kids Science Day where employees and their children will be invited to Henkel's Madison Heights, MI facility to learn about science and Henkel innovation.

Engaging with individuals from various backgrounds and experiences through EmERGE has allowed me to collaborate effectively and find genuine fulfillment in contributing to Henkel's employee resource group as an integral team member. I enjoy all of the people I work with and want to create more opportunities for us to connect and be a Henkel family across the world. Matthew Quast, Senior Sales Engineer and EmERGE president

EmERGE members also spend time collaborating with local community organizations and volunteering their time and skills. During American Heart Month, EmERGE partnered with local hospital systems to host a blood drive and raise awareness on the importance of having heart-healthy lifestyles. Additionally, EmERGE partners with Detroit Goodfellows every holiday season to host a toy drive that celebrates the spirit of giving back by providing children with essential winter clothing, toys, books, games, and more.

