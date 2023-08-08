GIMME Beauty Announces Back-to-School BOGO Sale, Encouraging Customers to Stock Up on Brushes and Hair Care Ahead of the New School Year

GIMME Beauty's Aug. 7-11 sale, with a promotion for a free hair band, offers a wide variety of hair bands and brushes to fit every need.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Just in time for the new school year, Gimme Beauty, makers of innovative hair care solutions that have become a social media sensation, announces an irresistible offer: a Back-to-School sale from Aug. 7-11 on its most popular products, including hair bands, brushes and more. During the sale, shoppers can select a free pack of hair bands with any purchase made exclusively on the GIMME website.









GIMME Beauty has everything to start the school year on the right foot, from hair ties and brushes to elastic stacks and claw clips. With the school year just around the corner, GIMME invites everyone to partake in the BOGO sale and enjoy its innovative range of product offerings making hair care one less thing to worry about.

The company's new campaign, GIMME Beauty Science Fair, demonstrates how to use its luxurious detangling brush with velvet grip finish and ergonomic notches for any hair type. The video incorporates school themes, engaging students to learn more about hair care and the features that work against tears, damage, frizz, or static. It underlines GIMME's commitment to making hair care simple, straightforward, and stress-free for customers.

GIMME detangling brushes are designed for thick, medium, and fine hair, and recently, the company has released a smaller version of the popular brush, the Mini Travel Detangling Brush, that fits perfectly in a backpack, purse or cosmetic case for a quick hair refresh at school.

GIMME's popular hair bands, which will come free with any purchase Aug. 7-11, come in many shades to match any hair color and can manage thick, fine, medium, long, curly, or extra fine hair. The innovative brand has reinvented hair bands with features customers have been asking for, with ties that provide a firm yet gentle hold, preventing headaches, dents, and damage.

You can shop the collection of GIMME's back-to-school essentials at GIMME Back-2-School on Aug. 7-11 with the promo code for a pack of free hair bands available on the site.

GIMME products can also be found at more than 23,00 popular retail stores, including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, ULTA, CVS, and Amazon, proving its monumental growth and acceptance in the market since its establishment in 2006.

To apply to join GIMME Beauty's community of affiliates and business partners, visit https://gimmebeauty.com/pages/community.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth hair accessories, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 20,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

