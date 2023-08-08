Inogen Alliance: Chola Risk, Delta-Simons and Tonkin+Taylor Additions to the Leadership Team

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / The Inogen Alliance Leadership team is growing! We are pleased to announce the addition of three new members: Ramesh Ramalingam from Chola Risk, India; Charlotte Buffoni from Delta-Simons, UK; and Casey Giberson from Tonkin+Taylor, New Zealand. This is in addition to the newest members in 2022 with Jean Esteves from Antea Brazil and Lida Tan from Anew Consulting China. The Leadership Team is instrumental in supporting our strategic planning and operations including our Associate and Regional meetings and supporting our global Working Groups which enables the Alliance to meet its goals and objectives.

Ramesh Ramalingam is a mechanical engineer with masters in Industrial safety engineering. He has over 20 years of experience in safety and risk consulting. As Senior Associate Vice President and Business Head at Chola MS Risk Services, he is mentoring the sustainability and environment team to scale up the business in line with the long term vision of the organization. Ramesh specializes in process safety consulting, safety culture transformation and transportation safety management.

"I am very excited to join the Leadership Team as this gives me an opportunity to work with leaders of similar consulting companies worldwide in achieving the goal of the Inogen Alliance. This also gives me an opportunity to understand the emerging trends in the areas of ESG, sustainability and risk consulting across varied industry sectors globally. As we serve a lot of Alliance customers in India, being part of the leadership team will provide insights to ensure execution excellence and partnership with clients in their transformation journey," Ramesh Ramalingam.

Charlotte Buffoni is based in UK and has worked in consultancy for the past 17 years. She has been with Delta Simons for the last five years as Unit Director for their Environmental, Health and Safety team. Charlotte has extensive experience in delivering focused operational environmental, health and safety compliance assurance to the technology, financial, retail, construction and manufacturing sectors across EMEA and beyond and works on many key accounts coordinating consulting teams to deliver consistent support to clients.

"Having worked with colleagues from across the Inogen Alliance for the last five years on multiple client accounts I am thrilled to join the Leadership team and play an active part in shaping our strategy and services of the future. What makes us unique is the strong and trusted relationships between Associates and I look forward to working with my colleagues on both the Leadership Team and more widely within the Alliance moving forwards," Charlotte Buffoni.

With over 20 years international consulting experience specializing in environmental and civil engineering, Casey Giberson leads Tonkin + Taylor's partner programme in his role as Global Partnerships Lead. He brings a strategic focus to their center of excellence at the intersection of business relationships, technology, geopolitical complexity and how these changing conditions give rise to new customer-centric business models. Most recently he shaped, guided and grew T+T's new advisory business into a team of 25+ senior consultants. This team guides customers through the emerging and complex issues facing our communities, people, and built and natural infrastructure.

"As a new Associate, joining the Inogen Alliance feels like a natural extension of the T+T family. Building on the successes of the Alliance I look forward to working with the Leadership Team to stretch our thinking on what we can be together, and position the Inogen Alliance as the leading global Environmental, Health, Safety and Sustainability consulting brand," Casey Giberson.

In total there are ten representatives on the Inogen Alliance Leadership Team with coverage around the globe. This team supports the President of the Alliance with operational and strategic inputs and activities. They provide a local and cultural lens to our global network to represent our diverse base of Associates. It is an active group meeting biweekly to keep a pulse on the Alliance, maintain engagement across our network, plan meetings and events, and give input into our strategies. The Leadership Team is in addition to the Board of Directors which is comprised of eleven Directors and makes decisions on strategic priorities and initiatives.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772914/Chola-Risk-Delta-Simons-and-TonkinTaylor-Additions-to-the-Leadership-Team