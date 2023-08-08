ProStar Hires Louis Suchy As Chief Technology Officer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or "the Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce the hiring of Louis Suchy as Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Mr. Suchy's responsibilities include implementing new technologies to increase competitive advantages and profitability and driving a continuous improvement strategy for ProStar's flagship product, PointMan.



Mr. Suchy is a technology leader who drives strategy and vision for optimal outcomes by executing thoughtful roadmaps. He has a proven track record of pushing the bounds of possibility and addressing customer pain points with technical solutions.

"I am really excited to be joining ProStar and to play a role in taking the company to the next level of operations," stated Mr. Suchy. "My passion is working with early-stage companies and helping them attain their goals, and what ProStar has developed is impressive, they have put together a great team, and now we just need to execute."

Louis Suchy is a visionary and technology leader who excels in developing and executing strategic initiatives that drive innovation and propel businesses into exponential growth. Mr. Suchy has over 20 years of experience in the technology sector in diverse industries, including Education, Information Security, and Life Sciences. Prior to joining ProStar, Louis held key leadership positions at several technology companies, including Kaplan, Prolexic, and Akamai, where he spearheaded product development that disrupted markets and increased revenues. Mr. Suchy holds a BS degree in Computer Science from Lewis University and an MBA from Kaplan University.

"Mr. Suchy is a welcome addition to our team and has a proven track record of leading technology companies to operational excellence," stated Page Tucker, CEO and founder of ProStar. "He has managed companies and helped them to scale and realize exponential growth."

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by further integrating the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies in Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar is a software development and solution provider company specializing in developing cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan®, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth's surface.

ProStar's PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including pipelines and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar's Precision Mapping solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world's leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes several issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company's future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company's recent Annual Management's Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR on April 21, 2023, for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.