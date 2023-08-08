Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc has been notified that, on 7 August, C.P. Freeman, a Non-executive Director of the Company, acquired 1,000 ordinary shares of £1 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £10.245 per share. Following this acquisition, Mr. Freeman is interested in 9,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.5 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue.
The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Enquiries:
|Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, PlcSally Gausden Company Secretary
|Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
|Peterhouse Capital LimitedAQSE Corporate AdviserMark Anwyl
|Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|C.P. Freeman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director of Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Y711C4P34MJN39
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code
|Ordinary Shares of £1 eachISIN: GB0004495403
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|1000 Ordinary Shares at £10.245 per share
|d)
|Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 August 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.